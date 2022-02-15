Police Blotter: Thefts reported at Childtime Learning Center, two wine stores in Bethesda

Bethesda area (including North Bethesda, Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Potomac, Kensington)
Thefts from vehicles
- Money and property were taken from two vehicles between Jan. 23 and 28. The thefts happened in the 3900 block of Blackthorn Street and the 7400 block of Connecticut Avenue.
- A part was taken from a vehicle in the 9600 block of Bellevue Drive between 6 p.m. on Jan. 23 and 7:45 a.m. on Jan. 24. Force was reported.
- Money and property were taken from a vehicle in the 5500 block of Brite Drive between 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Jan. 26.
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 6100 block of Executive Boulevard between 9 and 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 28. Force was reported.
- A part was taken from a vehicle in the 8500 block of Connecticut Avenue between 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 2 and 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 3. Force was reported.
- Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between midnight on Jan. 30 and 1:35 p.m. on Jan. 31. The thefts happened on Lenox Road, Kirby Road, Clearwood Road, Westfield Drive and Plainview Road.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 8400 block of 16th Street between 8 p.m. on Jan. 22 and 1 p.m. on Jan. 23. The victim reported losing their key.
- A vehicle was taken in the 3900 block of Leland Street between 8 p.m. on Jan. 23 and 8 p.m. on Jan. 25.
- A vehicle was taken in the 2500 block of Lyttonsville Road between 12:30 and 12:50 p.m. on Jan. 29. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked and running. It was recovered the same day.
- A vehicle was taken in the 6500 block of Rockhurst Road between 5:30 and 5:40 a.m. on Jan. 27. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked and running. It was recovered the same day.
- A vehicle was taken in the 6100 block of Cromwell Drive early on Jan. 31. It was recovered the same day.
- A vehicle was taken in the 6900 block of Bradley Boulevard early on Feb. 3. A key was reportedly left inside. The vehicle was recovered the same day.
Commercial thefts
- Someone stole money and property from Sherwin Williams in the 8300 block of Grubb Road between 6:45 p.m. on Jan. 26 and 6:45 a.m. on Jan. 27. Force was reported.
- Someone stole money from The Daily Dish in the 8300 block of Grubb Road early on Jan. 27. Force was reported.
- Someone took property from a woman inside the Safeway in the 5000 block of Bradley Boulevard between 2:45 and 3 p.m. on Jan. 27.
- Someone stole property from Childtime Learning Center in the 4500 block of Montgomery Avenue around 7 a.m. on Jan. 27. Force was reported. The thief was arrested.
- Two people stole money and merchandise from Maple Beer & Wine in the 8100 block of Wisconsin Avenue early on Jan. 28. Force was reported.
- Four people stole property from Capital Beer & Wine in the 7900 block of Norfolk Avenue early on Jan. 28. Force was reported.
- Property was taken from Ella Scott Design in the 4900 block of Hampden Lane between 5:15 p.m. on Jan. 28 and 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 31. Force was reported.
Rockville area (including Rockville, North Potomac, Darnestown, Poolesville)
Thefts from vehicles
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 5300 block of Randolph Road early on Jan. 23.
- Money and property were taken from four vehicles in the 16000 block of Redland Road between 6 p.m. on Jan. 24 and 8 a.m. on Jan. 25. Force was reported in two cases.
- Money, property and a part were taken from multiple vehicles between Jan. 23 and 27. The thefts happened on Rosalinda Drive, Tifton Drive, Enid Drive, Orchard Way South, Wild Olive Drive, Little Creek Drive and Stable House Court. Force was reported in one case.
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 14600 block of Rothgeb Drive between 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 28 and 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 31. Force was reported.
- Property and parts were taken from two vehicles between 10 a.m. on Jan. 27 and 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 1. The thefts happened in the 2400 block of Stratton Drive and the 12400 block of Park Potomac Avenue. Force was reported in one case.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 1700 block of East Jefferson Street between 8:30 and 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 27. The victim reported someone stealing the key and using it to steal the vehicle.
- A vehicle was taken in the 15900 block of Somerville Drive between 10:42 a.m. and 6:40 p.m. on Jan. 26. It was recovered on Jan. 28.
- A vehicle was taken in the 8400 block of Wild Olive Drive between 2 and 10 p.m. on Jan. 25. It was recovered the next day.
- A vehicle was taken in the first block of Atwell Court between 7 p.m. on Jan. 26 and 8:45 a.m. on Jan. 27. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked with a key inside.
- A vehicle was taken in the 11100 block of Candlelight Lane between 7 p.m. on Jan. 26 and 6 a.m. on Jan. 27. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked with a key inside.
- A vehicle was taken in the 10800 block of Gainsborough Road early on Jan. 27. It was reportedly left unlocked and running.
- A vehicle was taken from a home in the 14100 block of Stonecutter Drive early on Jan. 25.
Commercial burglary
- A man took property from Roberts Oxygen in the 15800 block of Redland Road early on Jan. 29. Force was reported. He was arrested.
Silver Spring area (including Silver Spring, Fairland, Burtonsville)
Thefts from vehicles
- Money, property and a part were taken from multiple vehicles between Jan. 23 and 29. The thefts happened on Georgia Avenue, Fenton Street, Eastern Avenue and Philadelphia Avenue. Force was reported in multiple cases.
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 1900 block of Brightleaf Court between 8 p.m. on Jan. 23 and 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 24. Force was reported.
- A part was taken from a vehicle in the 9100 block of Piney Branch road between 1 and 2 p.m. on Jan. 22. Force was reported.
- Money, property and a part were taken from three vehicles between Jan. 22 and 26. The thefts happened on Eldrid Drive, Oak Leaf Drive and Old Columbia Pike. Force was reported in one case.
- Two people stole parts from two vehicles between Jan. 18 and 24. The thefts happened in the 3100 block of Automobile Boulevard and the 14200 block of Angelton Terrace. Force was reported.
- Property was taken from three vehicles between Jan. 28 and Feb. 3. The thefts happened on Fenton Street and the 7500 and 8100 blocks of Georgia Avenue. Force was reported in two cases.
- Property was taken from two vehicles between Jan. 28 and Feb. 4. The thefts happened in the 700 block of Burnt Mill Court and the 2100 block of Gatewood Place.
- Money and parts were taken from three vehicles between Feb. 2 and 4. The thefts happened on November Circle, Oak Leaf Drive and Lockwood Drive. Force was reported.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 7900 block of Georgia Avenue between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Jan. 25.
- A vehicle was taken in the 900 block of Wayne Avenue between 12:45 and 6 p.m. on Jan. 28. It was reportedly left unlocked with a key inside.
- A vehicle was taken in the 8500 block of Fenton Street around 7:50 p.m. on Jan. 28. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked and running.
- A vehicle was taken in the 8700 block of Georgia Avenue early on Jan. 29. It was reportedly left unlocked and running.
- A vehicle was taken in the 1900 block of Seminary Road between 10:20 and 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 23. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked and running. It was recovered on Jan. 30.
- A vehicle was taken in the 9400 block of Georgia Avenue early on Jan. 29. It was reportedly left unlocked and running. The vehicle was recovered the same day.
- A vehicle was taken in the 1000 block of Ruatan Street around 8:10 a.m. on Jan. 24. The vehicle was recovered the same day.
- A vehicle was taken in the 3100 block of Automobile Boulevard around 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 23. It was recovered the same day.
- A vehicle was taken in the 3300 block of Sir Thomas Drive between 8:15 and 9:45 p.m. on Jan. 23.
- A vehicle was taken in the 3400 block of Hampton Hollow Drive between 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 25 and 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 26. It was recovered on Jan. 26.
- A vehicle was taken in the 900 block of Sligo Avenue around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 30. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked and running.
- A vehicle was taken in the 8600 block of Georgia Avenue between 10 p.m. on Jan. 30 and 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 31. Force was reported.
- A vehicle was taken in the 8100 block of Fenton Street between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. on Feb. 1.
- A vehicle was taken in the area of Colesville Road and Wayne Avenue between 7:45 and 10:05 p.m. on Feb. 2.
- A vehicle was taken in the area of Spring Street and 1st Avenue between 9 p.m. on Jan. 30 and 1 a.m. on Jan. 31. It was recovered on Feb. 1.
- A vehicle was taken in the first block of East Wayne Avenue between 11:10 p.m. on Jan. 30 and 6 a.m. on Jan. 31.
- A vehicle was taken in the 800 block of University Boulevard East between 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 31 and 7:35 a.m. on Feb. 1.
- A vehicle was taken in the 9700 block of Hedin Drive between 9 p.m. on Jan. 31 and 5 a.m. on Feb. 1.
- A vehicle was taken in the 1800 block of Featherwood Street between 7 p.m. on Feb. 2 and 7 a.m. on Feb. 3. It was reportedly left unlocked with a key inside. The vehicle was recovered on Feb. 3.
- A vehicle was taken in the 11600 block of Lockwood Drive between 2 and 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 4. The victim reported losing the key. It was recovered on Feb. 5.
Armed robberies
- Two people took property from the Cash Depot in the 7900 block of Georgia Avenue around 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 1. One robber displayed a weapon.
- Two people took money and property from a man and assaulted him in the 8600 block of 2nd Avenue early on Feb. 2. The robbers displayed weapons.
- Multiple people took money and property from a man in the area of Ellsworth Drive and Georgia Avenue early on Feb. 2. One of the robbers displayed a weapon and assaulted the man.
- Two people took money and property from a man in the 8400 block of Colesville Road early on Feb. 2. One of the robbers displayed a weapon.
- Two people took property from two adults in the 900 block of Wayne Avenue early on Feb. 2. The robbers displayed weapons.
Commercial burglaries
- Merchandise was taken from Exhale Smoke Shop in the 8200 block of Georgia Avenue early on Jan. 28. Force was reported.
- Someone stole merchandise from The Beauty Center in the 11200 block of New Hampshire Avenue early on Jan. 24. A door was reportedly left unlocked.
Gaithersburg area (including Gaithersburg, Montgomery Village)
Thefts from vehicles
- A part was taken from a vehicle in the 8600 block of Ziggy Lane between 6 p.m. on Jan. 7 and 8 a.m. on Jan. 25. Force was reported.
- Parts were taken from two vehicles between Jan. 22 and 25. The thefts happened in the 18400 block of Lost Knife Circle and the 9600 block of Lost Knife Road. Force was reported.
Strong-arm robbery
- Two people assaulted a man and took property from him in the area of Washington Grove Lane and Amity Drive around 8:15 p.m. on Jan. 26. The attackers were arrested.
Commercial burglary
- Merchandise was taken from Vapor Social in the 16500 block of South Frederick Avenue early on Feb. 5. Force was reported.
