Police Blotter: Ten vehicle thefts, four commercial burglaries in Silver Spring area
Crimes reported to Montgomery County police between June 21 and July 4
By Dan Schere
| Published:
Rockville area
Thefts from vehicles
- Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between June 9 and 26. Affected streets included Coldstream Drive, Fox Run, Seven Locks Road and Liberty Lane.
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 12200 block of Wilkins Avenue around 7:48 a.m. on June 29.
- Money and property were taken from four vehicles between June 28 and July 1. Affected areas included the 11900 block of Goya Drive and the 12000 block of Smoketree Road.
- Property was taken from two vehicles between June 30 and July 2. The thefts happened in the 10100 block of Weatherwood Court and the 11900 block of Hunting Ridge Court.
Commercial burglary
- Property was taken from Hughes Landscaping at 16111 Morrow Road between 7 p.m. on June 23 and 6:30 a.m. on June 24. Force was reported.
Residential burglary
- Property was taken from a home in the 12700 block of War Admiral Way between 1 and 8:15 a.m. on July 2. Force was reported.
Bethesda area
Thefts from vehicles
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 7800 block of Wisconsin Avenue around 8:24 a.m. on June 25. Force was reported.
- Property was taken from two vehicles between June 22 and 27. The thefts happened in the 5400 block of Tuckerman Lane and the 10300 block of Fleming Avenue.
- Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between June 22 and 25. Affected streets included Friendship Boulevard, Overlea Road, Brookway Drive, Pioneer Lane, Ft. Sumner Drive, Bayard Boulevard, Surrey Street, Western Avenue and Redwing Court. Force was reported in one case.
- Money and property were taken from a vehicle in the 5100 block of Dudley Lane between 2 p.m. on June 21 and 8 a.m. on June 22.
- Money and property were taken from a vehicle in the 6100 block of Lux Avenue between 7:15 a.m. and 5 p.m. on June 22.
- Property was taken from three vehicles in the 6100 block of Connecticut Avenue between June 27 and July 3. Force was reported.
- Money and property were taken from two vehicles between 2:44 p.m. on June 29 and noon on June 30. The thefts happened in the 4400 block of Montgomery Avenue and the 7800 block of Wisconsin Avenue. Force was reported.
- Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles in the 11700 block of Old Georgetown Road between June 29 and July 3. Force was reported in two cases.
- Money and property were taken from three vehicles between June 27 and July 2. Affected streets included Mohican Place, Little Falls Parkway and Westway Drive. Force was reported in one case.
- Property was taken from four vehicles between June 27 and July 3. Affected streets included Aberdeen Road, Darby Road, Marbury Road and Arrowood Court.
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 10000 block of Clue Drive between 8 p.m. on June 19 and 9 a.m. on June 20.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 1900 block of Rosemary Hills Drive between 1:45 a.m. and 12:40 p.m. on June 26. The key was reportedly left inside. The vehicle was recovered the next day.
- A vehicle was taken in the 3500 block of Raymond Street between 10 p.m. on June 26 and 10 a.m. on June 27.
- A vehicle was taken in the 6300 block of Wiscasset Road between 10:30 p.m. on June 26 and 8:30 a.m. on June 27.
- A vehicle was taken in the 5200 block of Randolph Road between 10 a.m. on June 28 and 11:30 a.m. on June 29. The vehicle was recovered June 30.
- A vehicle was taken in the 4900 block of Dorset Avenue between 11:30 p.m. on June 30 and 8 a.m. on July 1. The key was reportedly left inside. The vehicle was recovered July 1.
Commercial burglary
- Merchandise was taken from the Sunoco gas station at 6060 Montrose Road early on June 29. Force was reported.
Residential burglary
- Property was taken from a home in the 8400 block of Burdette Road between 5:50 and 6:30 p.m. on July 3. Force was reported.
Silver Spring area
Thefts from vehicles
- Money and property were taken from four vehicles between June 20 and 24. Affected streets included Thayer Avenue, Sheffield Street, East West Highway and Ritchie Avenue.
- Money and parts were taken from three vehicles between 4 p.m. on June 22 and 11:45 a.m. on June 23. Affected areas included the 2100 through 2300 blocks of Coleridge Drive and the 9300 block of Georgia Avenue. Force was reported in one case.
- Property was taken from three vehicles between June 21 and 24. Affected streets included Piney Branch Road, Forston Street and Buckingham Drive. Force was reported in two cases.
- Property was taken from three vehicles between June 22 and 26. Affected streets included Mt. Pisgah Road, Cottrell Terrace and Prelude Drive. Force was reported in two cases.
- Property was taken from two vehicles between 5 p.m. on June 25 and 7 a.m. on June 26. The thefts happened in the 2000 block of Featherwood Street and the 11200 block of Oak Leaf Drive. Force was reported in one case.
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 13500 block of Greencastle Ridge Terrace between 2 p.m. on June 19 and 7:45 a.m. on June 22. Force was reported.
- Property was taken from four vehicles between June 29 and July 2. Affected areas included the 1200 block of East West Highway and the 800 block of New York Avenue.
- Money was taken from two vehicles between June 27 and July 2. The thefts happened in the 2200 block of Westview Drive and the 1900 block of Lyttonsville Road. Force was reported in one case.
- Money and property were taken from four vehicles between June 15 and July 4. Affected streets included February Circle, Springloch Road, Broadbirch Drive and Broadmore Place.
- Parts were taken from multiple vehicles between July 2 and 4. Affected streets included Cedar Tree Drive, Leatherwood Terrace, McKnew Road and Red Maple Court. Force was reported in four cases.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 8000 block of Eastern Avenue around 3:50 p.m. on June 27. It was reportedly left unlocked and running. The vehicle was recovered on June 29.
- A motorcycle was taken in the 8900 block of Flower Avenue between 9:30 p.m. on June 23 and 9:34 a.m. on June 24.
- A vehicle was taken in the 9500 block of Vance place between 10 p.m. on June 24 and 1 p.m. on June 25. The key was reportedly left inside. The vehicle was recovered July 1.
- A vehicle was taken in the 9200 block of Piney Branch Road between 8 p.m. on June 26 and noon on June 27.
- A vehicle was taken in the 11700 block of Old Columbia Pike between 1 a.m. on June 22 and 7:50 a.m. on June 24.
- A vehicle was taken in the 1700 block of Featherwood Street between 9 p.m. on June 24 and 8 a.m. on June 25.
- A vehicle was taken in the area of Cedar Tree Drive and Ambrose Court between 4:30 p.m. on June 22 and 9:30 a.m. on June 23.
- A vehicle was taken in the 900 block of Sligo Avenue around 8:32 a.m. on June 29. Someone was seen taking the keys and stealing the vehicle. It was recovered July 4.
- A vehicle was taken in the 8700 block of Flower Avenue around 11 p.m. on July 2. It was reportedly left unlocked and running.
- A vehicle was taken in the 12700 block of Springtree Drive between 7 p.m. on June 29 and 8:40 a.m. on June 30.
Armed robbery
- Two people took money and property from a man in the 8200 block of Tahona Drive around 9:34 p.m. on June 23. The attackers showed a weapon.
Strong-arm robberies
- Someone assaulted a man and took his money in the 1200 block of Blair Mill Road around 8:46 p.m. on June 24.
- Two people assaulted a man and took his money and property in the area of Piney Branch Road and Devon Road around 11:40 p.m. on June 25.
Commercial burglaries
- Property was taken from The Round House Theater Education Center at 925 Wayne Ave. between 6:10 and 9:10 p.m. on June 28. Force was reported.
- Merchandise was taken from Lenox Beer & Wine at 8395 Colesville Road early on June 28. Force was reported.
- Property was taken from a storage unit at Public Storage at 12355 Prosperity Drive. The theft was discovered around 1:50 p.m. on June 29. Force was reported.
- Property was taken from Beiler’s Structures at 15545 Old Columbia Pike between 3 p.m. on June 27 and 1 p.m. on June 29. Force was reported.
