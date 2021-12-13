Police Blotter: Ten vehicle thefts, armed carjacking reported in Silver Spring area

Bethesda area (including North Bethesda, Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Potomac, Kensington)
Thefts from vehicles
- A part was taken from a vehicle in the 4100 block of Wexford Court between 5 p.m. on Nov. 26 and noon on Nov. 27. Force was reported.
- Parts were taken from multiple vehicles between 6 p.m. on Nov. 24 and 3 p.m. on Nov. 25. Affected streets included Inman Park Circle, Tuckerman Lane and Hampton Mill Terrace. Force was reported.
- Money, property and parts were taken from three vehicles between Nov. 19 and 27. Affected streets included Chevy Chase Boulevard, Wiltshire Drive and Morgan Drive. Force was reported in one case.
- Money and property were taken from three vehicles between Nov. 21 and 24. Two thefts happened in the 8000 block of Park Lane and the other happened in the 7800 block of Glenbrook Road.
- Money and parts were taken from multiple vehicles between Nov. 15 and 26. Affected streets included the 11600 through 11700 blocks of Magruder Lane and the 6400 block of Rock Forest Drive. Force was reported in one case.
- Money was taken from a vehicle in the 3700 block of Leland Street between 9 p.m. on Nov. 28 and 8 a.m. on Nov. 29.
- Property and parts were taken from three vehicles between Nov. 24 and 30. Affected streets included Lawrence Avenue, Palisades Court and Connecticut Avenue. Force was reported in two cases.
- Parts were taken from three vehicles between Nov. 26 and Dec. 1. Affected streets included the 10700 through 10800 blocks of Brewer House Road and the 5400 block of Tuckerman Lane. Force was reported.
- Money and property were taken from two vehicles between 10:48 p.m. on Dec. 2 and 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 3. The thefts happened in the 4700 block of Merivale Road and the 7000 block of River Road.
- A part was taken from a vehicle in the 5900 block of Kirby Road between 3 p.m. on Nov. 21 and 6 p.m. on Dec. 1. Force was reported.
- Parts were taken from two vehicles in the 6400 block of Rock Forest Drive between 6 p.m. on Nov. 23 and 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 30. Force was reported.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the area of East West Highway and Wisconsin Avenue between 11 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. on Nov. 22.
- A vehicle was taken in the 9100 block of Aldershot Drive between 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 26 and 2:50 a.m. on Nov. 27.
- Two vehicles were taken from a home in the 2800 block of East West Highway between 4:30 and 5:30 a.m. on Nov. 29. Keys to both vehicles were reportedly left inside one vehicle. Both were recovered the same day.
- A vehicle was taken in the 7700 block of Woodmont Avenue between 12:10 and 1:45 p.m. on Dec. 1. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked with a key fob inside. It was recovered the next day.
- A vehicle was taken in the 5500 block of Marinelli Road between 9 p.m. on Nov. 19 and 3 p.m. on Nov. 30.
- A vehicle was taken in the 8500 block of Pelham Road around 6 a.m. on Dec. 3. It was reportedly left unlocked with a key inside.
- A vehicle was taken in the 6100 block of Bradley Boulevard around 6:20 a.m. on Dec. 3. It was reportedly left unlocked and running.
- A vehicle was taken in the 10000 block of Mayfield Drive between 9 p.m. on Dec. 2 and 6 a.m. on Dec. 3. A key was reportedly left inside. The vehicle was recovered the same day.
Commercial thefts
- Someone stole money from Randolph Beer & Wine in the 5400 block of Randolph Road around 11:20 a.m. on Nov. 23. The robber displayed a weapon.
- Someone stole property from a woman in Whole Foods at 4420 Willard Ave. around 3:15 p.m. on Nov. 22.
- Three people stole merchandise from LensCrafters at 7141 Arlington Road early on Dec. 1. Force was reported.
Armed robbery
- Two people stole property from a man in the 8300 block of Grubb Road around 8:15 p.m. on Dec. 4. One of the robbers displayed a weapon.
Rockville area (including Rockville, North Potomac, Darnestown, Poolesville)
Thefts from vehicles
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 7700 block of Hiawatha Lane between 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 26.
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 10200 block of Sweetwood Avenue between 7 p.m. on Nov. 19 and 8 a.m. on Nov. 23.
- A part was taken from a vehicle in the 5200 block of Crossfield Court between 11 p.m. on Dec. 2 and 11 a.m. on Dec. 4. Force was reported.
- Money and property were taken from a vehicle in the 300 block of Deer Meadow Lane between 3 and 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 3.
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 8200 block of Lochinver Lane between 1 p.m. on Nov. 16 and 1 p.m. on Nov. 30.
- A part was taken from a vehicle in the 14900 block of Schaeffer Road between 8:45 and 10:45 a.m. on Nov. 27. Force was reported.
Commercial robbery
- Three people stole merchandise from Hobby Works at 12274 Rockville Pike around 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 24. The robbers also assaulted a woman.
Silver Spring area (including Silver Spring, Fairland, Burtonsville)
Thefts from vehicles
- Property was taken from three vehicles between Nov. 24 and 27. Two thefts happened in the 1100 block of Bonifant Street and the other happened in the 7900 block of Georgia Avenue. Force was reported in three cases.
- Property was taken from two vehicles between Nov. 20 and 22. The thefts happened in the 1500 block of Forest Glen Road and the 8900 block of Georgia Avenue. Force was reported in one case.
- Property and parts were taken from four vehicles between Nov. 24 and 27. Affected streets included Mt. Pisgah Road, Elton Road and Lorain Avenue. Force was reported in two cases.
- Money and property were taken from four vehicles between Nov. 28 and Dec. 4. Affected streets included Georgia Avenue, East West Highway, Bonifant Street and Colesville Road.
- Property and a part were taken from two vehicles between 8:45 a.m. and 6:15 p.m. on Dec. 1. The thefts happened in the 9300 and 10600 blocks of Georgia Avenue. Force was reported.
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 8300 block of Carroll Avenue between 2:45 and 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 30. Force was reported.
- Parts were taken from three vehicles between Oct. 18 and Nov. 29. The thefts happened in the 9900 block of Markham Street and the 9700 block of Mt. Pisgah Road. Force was reported.
- Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between Nov. 29 and Dec. 3. Affected streets included Stewart Lane, Carriage House Terrace, Broadmore Road and Lockwood Drive. Force was reported in three cases.
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 2600 block of Spencerville Road between 6 p.m. on Nov. 24 and 6:30 a.m. on Nov. 29. Force was reported.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 1300 block of Fenwick Lane around 11 p.m. on Nov. 25 and a 10-year-old girl was inside. The vehicle was recovered the next day, and the child was found safe.
- A vehicle was taken in the 11200 block of New Hampshire Avenue around 6 p.m. on Nov. 23. It was reportedly left unlocked with a key inside.
- A vehicle was taken in the 12300 block of Sandy Point Court between 5 p.m. on Nov. 24 and 3 p.m. on Nov. 27.
- A vehicle was taken in the 13600 block of Colgate Way early on Nov. 22. A key was reportedly left inside. The vehicle was recovered the same day.
- A golf cart was stolen in the 8700 block of Georgia Avenue between 6 p.m. on Nov. 25 and 6 a.m. on Nov. 30.
- A vehicle was taken in the 10000 block of McKenney Avenue between 6:30 a.m. and 5:10 p.m. on Dec. 2.
- A vehicle was taken in the area of Georgia Avenue and Spring Street around 10 p.m. on Dec. 3. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked and running.
- A vehicle was taken in the 400 block of Southampton Drive between 1:30 and 11 a.m. on Nov. 28.
- A vehicle was taken in the 11200 block of New Hampshire Avenue around 8:45 p.m. on Nov. 30. It was reportedly left unlocked and running. The vehicle was recovered on Dec. 1.
- A vehicle was taken in the 3700 block of Lamberton Square Road between 10 a.m. on Nov. 28 and 10 a.m. on Dec. 1.
Armed carjacking
- Someone stole a woman’s vehicle in the 8200 block of Fenton Street early on Nov. 24. The robber displayed a weapon.
Armed robberies
- Two people stole merchandise from the Silver Hot Dog stand at 1112 Wayne Ave. around 10:20 a.m. on Nov. 27. One of the robbers displayed a weapon.
- Three people stole money and property from a man, and assaulted him in the 10100 block of New Hampshire Avenue around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 25. The robbers displayed weapons.
- Three people took money and property from a man in the 11200 block of Oak Leaf Drive around 7:20 p.m. on Nov. 22. One of the robbers displayed a weapon.
- Someone robbed the Dollar General store in the 13800 block of Outlet Drive around 1:25 p.m. on Nov. 27. The robber displayed a handgun.
- A man robbed the Capital One Bank in the 15600 block of Old Columbia Pike around 9 a.m. on Dec. 3. He displayed a handgun and fired multiple shots. The robber was arrested.
Commercial burglaries
- Property was taken from a construction trailer in the 9700 block of Mt. Pisgah Road between 5 p.m. on Dec. 2 and 6 a.m. on Dec. 3. Force was reported.
- Property was taken from a construction trailer in the 8200 block of Dixon Avenue between 6:15 and 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 1.
Gaithersburg area (including Gaithersburg, Montgomery Village)
Thefts from vehicles
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 18600 block of Walkers Choice Road early on Nov. 22.
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 15000 block of Shady Grove Road between 8:30 and 8:45 a.m. on Nov. 29. Force was reported.
- Money and property were taken from a vehicle in the 20100 block of Rothbury Lane between 8:40 p.m. on Dec. 3 and 7 a.m. on Dec. 4.
- A part was taken from a vehicle in the 7500 block of Rickenbacker Drive around 1:45 p.m. on Nov. 29. Force was reported.
Vehicle theft
- A vehicle was taken in the 15200 block of Siesta Key Way between 9 p.m. on Nov. 22 and 9 a.m. on Nov. 23.
Aggravated assault
- A man assaulted someone in the 16400 block of South Frederick Avenue around 8 a.m. on Nov. 24. The attacker displayed a weapon.
Strong arm robbery
- Multiple people assaulted a man and took his property in the area of Flower Hill Way and Mountain Laurel Lane around 6:50 p.m. on Nov. 28.
