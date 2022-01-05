Police Blotter: Six vehicle thefts reported in Bethesda area, 10 reported in Silver Spring area

Bethesda area (including North Bethesda, Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Potomac, Kensington)
Thefts from vehicles
- Property and parts were taken from four vehicles between Dec. 10 and 17. Affected streets included 16th Street, Wisconsin Circle, East West Highway and Colston Drive. Force was reported in three cases.
- Property and parts were taken from multiple vehicles between Dec. 6 and 16. Affected streets included Maple Avenue, Sleaford Road, 44th Street, Windsor Lane, Exfair Road and Wisconsin Avenue. Force was reported in multiple cases.
- Multiple vehicles were burglarized between Dec. 15 and 17. Affected streets included University Boulevard West, Nimitz Road, Glueck Lane and Rickover Road.
- Money, property and parts were taken from two vehicles between Dec. 11 and 14. The thefts happened in the 5000 block of Orleans Court and the 11400 block of Rockville Pike. Force was reported in one case.
- Property and parts were taken from three vehicles between Dec. 13 and 16. Affected streets included Stratford Road, Willard Avenue and Chevy Chase Boulevard. Force was reported.
- Property and a part were taken from four vehicles between Dec. 14 and 17. Affected streets included Durbin Road, Dudley Lane, Marbury Road and Elmore Lane. Force was reported in one case.
- Property was taken from two vehicles between 12:20 p.m. on Dec. 16 and 7 a.m. on Dec. 17. The thefts happened in the 7100 block of Democracy Boulevard and the 7800 block of Scotland Drive.
- Property and parts were taken from three vehicles between Dec. 12 and 14. Affected streets included MacArthur Boulevard, Clydesdale Street and River Road. Force was reported in one case.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 7200 block of Pinehurst Parkway between 7 p.m. on Dec. 15 and 8:10 a.m. on Dec. 16. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked with a key fob inside.
- A vehicle was taken in the area of Elm Street and Bethesda Lane between 7:30 and 10:50 p.m. on Dec. 18.
- A vehicle was taken in the 10900 block of Kenilworth Avenue between 8 p.m. on Dec. 15 and 8 a.m. on Dec. 16.
- A vehicle was taken in the first block of Pooks Hill Road between 11 p.m. on Dec. 13 and 9 a.m. on Dec. 14. It was recovered on Dec. 14.
- A vehicle was taken in the 7800 block of Stratford Road between 10 p.m. on Dec. 15 and 5:30 a.m. on Dec. 16. It was reportedly left unlocked with a key inside.
- A vehicle was taken in the 8200 block of Windsor View Terrace early on Dec. 17. It was recovered the same day.
Armed robbery
- Two people stole merchandise, displayed a weapon and assaulted two employees at the CVS Pharmacy at 3715 University Blvd. West around 7:50 p.m. on Dec. 17.
Rockville area (including Rockville, North Potomac, Darnestown, Poolesville)
Thefts from vehicles
- A part was taken from a vehicle in the 1600 block of East Jefferson Street between 5 p.m. on Dec. 9 and 11 a.m. on Dec. 16. Force was reported.
- Parts were taken from a vehicle in the 15900 block of Indianola Drive between 6 p.m. on Dec. 11 and 8 a.m. on Dec. 13. Force was reported.
- Money and property were taken from four vehicles between Dec. 15 and 17. Affected streets included the 7500 through 7800 block of Heatherton Lane and the 7900 block of Tuckerman Lane.
Vehicle theft
- A vehicle was taken from a home in the 7600 block of Quincewood Court between 10 p.m. on Dec. 13 and 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 14. It was recovered on Dec. 15.
Bank theft
- Someone stole money from the BB&T Bank at 19645 Fisher Ave. around 12:20 p.m. on Dec. 14.
Silver Spring area (including Silver Spring, Fairland, Burtonsville)
Thefts from vehicles
- Money and property were taken from three vehicles between Dec. 2 and 16. Affected streets included Colesville Road, Fidler Lane and Eastern Avenue. Force was reported in one case.
- Property and parts were taken from three vehicles between Dec. 12 and 16. Affected streets included Pinecrest Circle, Linden Lane and Sudbury Road. Force was reported in two cases.
- Parts were taken from two vehicles between Dec. 11 and 15. The thefts happened in the 8200 block of Garland Avenue and the 8000 block of Barron Street. Force was reported.
- Property and parts were taken from four vehicles between Dec. 14 and 16. Affected streets included Mt. Pisgah Road, Hampshire West Court and Cottrell Terrace. Force was reported.
- Money, property and parts were taken from multiple vehicles between Dec. 12 and 18. Affected streets included Featherwood Drive, Stewart Lane, Plum Orchard Drive, Oak Leaf Drive, Prosperity Drive and Old Columbia Pike. Force was reported in three cases.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 1100 block of Bonifant Street between 2:30 and 6:20 p.m. on Dec. 12. It was recovered two days later.
- A vehicle was taken in the 900 block of Silver Spring Avenue around 2 p.m. on Dec. 16. It was reportedly left unlocked and running.
- A vehicle was taken in the 8500 block of Fenton Street between midnight and 6:15 p.m. on Dec. 18. A key was reportedly left inside.
- A vehicle was taken in the 8500 block of Georgia Avenue around 10:20 p.m. on Dec. 18. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked and running.
- Two people stole a vehicle from a man in the 900 block of Ellsworth Drive around 3:20 p.m. on Dec. 16.
- A vehicle was taken in the 700 block of Bayfield Street around 7 a.m. on Dec. 13. It was reportedly left unlocked and running. The vehicle was recovered the same day.
- A vehicle was taken in the 600 block of University Boulevard East around 3:15 p.m. on Dec. 17. It was reportedly left unlocked and running.
- A vehicle was taken in the 1500 block of Hampshire West Court between 6 p.m. on Dec. 14 and 7:15 a.m. on Dec. 15.
- A vehicle was taken in the 11200 block of Lockwood Drive between 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 14 and 10 a.m. on Dec. 15. The victim reported losing their key.
- A vehicle was taken in the 13900 block of Castle Boulevard between 3 a.m. on Dec. 12 and 5:30 a.m. on Dec. 13. It was recovered on Dec. 13.
Commercial burglaries
- Property was taken from an apartment building in the 8700 block of Manchester Road between 6:15 and 7:25 a.m. on Dec. 12. Force was reported.
- Merchandise was taken from The Beauty Center at 11273 New Hampshire Ave. between 8 p.m. on Dec. 13 and 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 14. Force was reported.
Assault
- Someone assaulted a man and tried to take property from another man in the 8200 block of Georgia Avenue around 10:40 p.m. on Dec. 16.
Gaithersburg area (including Gaithersburg, Montgomery Village)
Thefts from vehicles
- Money, property and parts were taken from multiple vehicles between Dec. 11 and 14. Affected streets included Grovemont Circle, South Frederick Avenue, Crabbs Branch Way, North Westland Drive and Helgerman Court. Force was reported in multiple cases.
- Parts were taken from three vehicles between Dec. 10 and 14. Two thefts happened in the 7500 block of Rickenbacker Drive and the other happened in the 19200 block of Chennault Way. Force was reported.
Vehicle theft
- A vehicle was taken in the 19000 block of Mills Choice Road between midnight and 8 a.m. on Dec. 18. A key was reportedly left inside. It was recovered two days later.
Aggravated assaults
- An aggravated assault occurred in the area of Lost Knife and Contour roads around 3:25 p.m. on Dec. 15. The attacker displayed a weapon.
- Someone assaulted a boy in the 18800 block of Walkers Choice Road around 6:12 p.m. on Dec. 15. The attacker displayed a weapon.
- Someone assaulted a man in the area of Emory Grove and Goshen roads around 9:45 p.m. on Dec. 15. The attacker displayed a weapon.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com