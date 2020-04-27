Police Blotter: Six vehicle thefts in Silver Spring area
Crimes reported to Montgomery County police between April 12 and 18
By Dan Schere
| Published:
Rockville area
Commercial burglary
- Someone broke into Lee’s Tree Service at 16105 Morrow Road between 10 p.m. on April 10 and 11:45 p.m. on April 13. Force was reported. Nothing was taken.
Bethesda area
Thefts from vehicles
- Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between April 13 and 18. Affected streets included the 4300 and 4400 blocks of Rosedale Avenue and the 4400 through 4600 blocks of West Virginia Avenue.
- Property was taken from two vehicles between April 10 and 14. The thefts occurred in the 4700 block of DeRussey Parkway and the 4700 block of Crescent Street.
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 8900 block of Bradmoor Drive between midnight on April 3 and 11:59 p.m. on April 5. Force was reported.
Residential burglaries
- Property was taken from a home in the 4600 block of Langdrum Lane between 4 p.m. on April 14 and 9 a.m. on April 15. A door was reportedly left unlocked.
Silver Spring area
Thefts from vehicles
- Property was taken from four vehicles between March 16 and April 18. Affected streets included Georgia Avenue, Park Crest Drive, Bonifant Street and Pershing Drive.
- Money and property were taken from three vehicles between April 14 and 16. Affected streets included Sharon Drive, Glenville Road, and University Boulevard East.
- Two people took money from four vehicles between April 15 and 17. Affected streets included Cornwall Street, Buckingham Drive, Lowander Lane and Malibu Drive.
- Property was taken from two vehicles between 5:30 p.m. on April 17 and 12:43 p.m. on April 18. The thefts occurred in the area of Fox Street and New Hampshire Avenue and the 9700 block of Mount Pisgah Road. Force was reported in one case.
- Property and vehicle parts were taken from two vehicles between April 11 and 15. The thefts occurred in the 3800 block of Stepping Stone Lane and the 13600 block of Colgate Way. Force was reported.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 8600 block of Fenton Street between 8 p.m. on April 11 and 12:15 a.m. on April 12. It was recovered on April 12.
- A vehicle was taken in the 900 block of Silver Spring Avenue around 2:20 p.m. on April 12. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked and running with the key in the ignition. It was recovered April 13.
- A vehicle was taken in the area of East West Highway and Colesville Road between 1:52 and 2 p.m. on April 14. A key was reportedly left inside.
- A vehicle was taken in the 1200 block of Fidler Lane around 6:45 p.m. on April 14. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked and running with the key in the ignition. It was recovered the same day.
- A moped was taken in the 700 block of Thayer Avenue between 12:40 and 3:15 p.m. on April 13.
- A vehicle was taken in the 1600 block of White Oak Vista Drive between 7 p.m. on April 17 and 8 a.m. on April 18. A key was reportedly left inside. The vehicle was recovered on April 21.
Armed robberies
- Someone took money and property from a man in the 7900 block of Georgia Avenue early on April 18. The thief showed a weapon.
- Three people took money and property from a boy on April 13 in the 11700 block of Old Columbia Pike around 1:56 p.m. One of the thieves showed a weapon.
Aggravated assault
- Someone assaulted a man in the 600 block of University Boulevard East around 10:50 a.m. on April 17. The attacker showed a weapon.
Strong-arm robbery
- Two people took merchandise from CVS Pharmacy at 825 Wayne Ave. around 5 p.m. on April 18. One of the thieves assaulted a male employee when he tried to stop them.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com