Police Blotter: Six vehicle thefts in Bethesda area
Crimes reported to Montgomery County police between July 12 and 18
By Dan Schere
Rockville area
Thefts from vehicles
- Three people took money and property from multiple vehicles between July 14 and 18. Affected streets included Reach Road, Ambleside Drive and Betteker Lane.
Residential burglaries
- Property was taken from a garage of a home in the 13700 block of Mills Farm Road between noon on July 12 and 5 p.m. on July 14. The garage door was reportedly left open.
- Two people took property from a home in the 19500 block of Fisher Avenue between 7 and 7:40 p.m. on July 16. A door was reportedly left unlocked.
Bethesda area
Thefts from vehicles
- Parts were taken from two vehicles in the 7000 through 7200 blocks of Exfair Road between 5 p.m. and 8 a.m. on July 11. Force was reported.
- Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between July 12 and 18. Affected streets included Edgefield Road, Woodfield Road, Anderson Road and Denfeld Avenue.
- Money, property and parts were taken from multiple vehicles between July 12 and 18. Affected streets included Boiling Brook Parkway, Grosvenor Place and Bloomingdale Drive. Force was reported in four cases.
- Property and parts were taken from multiple vehicles between July 9 and 18. Affected streets included Searl Terrace, Pollard Road, The Hills Plaza, Friendship Boulevard and Madawaska Road. Force was reported in multiple cases.
- Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between July 12 and 18. Affected streets included Melwood Road, Pelham Road, Wilmett Road, Ewing Drive, Temple Street, Kirby Road, Barbados Place and Oldchester Road.
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 7100 block of Westlake Terrace between midnight on June 29 and 1 p.m. on July 14. Force was reported.
- Money and property were taken from a vehicle in the 8800 block of Mayberry Court between midnight and 2:30 p.m. on July 16.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 10200 block of Frederick Avenue between 1 p.m. on July 9 and 10 a.m. on July 14. A key was reportedly left inside.
- A vehicle was taken in the 10100 block of Crestwood Road between 8 p.m. on July 12 and 9:30 a.m. on July 13.
- An all-terrain vehicle was taken in the 5200 block of Western Avenue around 6:15 a.m. on July 13.
- A vehicle was taken in the 5200 block of Westbard Avenue between 10 a.m. on July 15 and 3 p.m. on July 16.
- A vehicle was taken from the garage of a home in the 7600 block of Winterberry Place between 5 p.m. on July 12 and 8:30 a.m. on July 13. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked.
- A vehicle was taken in the 6000 block of Maiden Lane between 8 p.m. on July 12 and 4:15 a.m. on July 13. The vehicle was recovered on July 14.
Residential burglary
- Property was taken from a home in the 7500 block of Democracy Boulevard between 9:30 p.m. on July 15 and 1 a.m. on July 16.
Silver Spring area
Thefts from vehicles
- Property and parts were taken from two vehicles between July 13 and 18. The thefts happened in the first block of High Park Lane and the 8100 block of Georgia Avenue. Force was reported.
- Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between July 12 and 15. Affected streets included Heron Drive, Manchester Road, Bradford Road and Kennebec Avenue. Force was reported in three cases.
- Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between July 10 and 16. Affected streets included Northmoor Drive, Lorain Avenue, Hillmoor Drive, Brookmoor Drive, Whitestone Road, Elton Road and Parham Road. Force was reported in one case.
- Property and parts were taken from multiple vehicles between July 10 and 16. Affected streets included Old Columbia Pike, Carriage House Terrace and Oak Leaf Drive. Force was reported in three cases.
- Property and vehicle parts were taken from three vehicles between July 1 and 18. Affected streets included National Drive, Lyncrest Court and Turbridge Drive. Force was reported in one case.
Vehicle thefts
- A motorcycle was taken in the 8000 block of Georgia Avenue between 6 p.m. on July 7 and 4 p.m. on July 12.
- A vehicle was taken from LG Auto Body at 936 Philadelphia Ave. around 11:38 p.m. on July 14. Force was reported. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked with the key inside. It was recovered the next day.
- A vehicle was taken from Rossi’s Automotive at 903 Selim Road early on July 15. Force was reported.
- A vehicle was taken in the 8100 block of Georgia Avenue around 7:25 a.m. on July 18. It was reportedly left unlocked and running.
- A vehicle was taken in the 3000 block of Shepperton Terrace between 10 p.m. on July 13 and 7 a.m. on July 14. It was recovered on July 14.
- A vehicle was taken in the 4300 block of Leatherwood Terrace between 9 p.m. on July 17 and 12:30 p.m. on July 18.
Strong-arm robbery
- Three people took money and property from a man and assaulted him in the 7900 block of Georgia Avenue around 9:30 p.m. on July 14.
Commercial burglary
- Merchandise was taken from Wireless Vision at 13824 Outlet Drive between 6 p.m. on July 12 and 10 a.m. on July 13. Force was reported.
