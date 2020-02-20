Police Blotter: Six residential burglaries in Bethesda
Crimes reported to Montgomery County police Feb. 2 through 8
Rockville area
Thefts from vehicles
Property was taken from a vehicle on the 12100 block of Gaynor Road between 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 6 and 10 a.m. on Feb. 7.
Money and property were taken from two vehicles between Jan. 28 and Feb. 5. One theft occurred in the 13100 block of Scarlet Oak Drive and the other occurred in the 15600 block of Quince Orchard Road.
Residential burglary
Three people took property from a home in the 100 block of Indian Hills Terrace around 8:13 p.m. on Feb. 4. Force was reported.
Bethesda area
Thefts from vehicles
Vehicle parts were taken from a vehicle in the 2200 block of Washington Avenue early on Feb. 3. Force was reported.
Money and property were taken from a vehicle on the 3200 block of Woodhollow Drive between 9 a.m. and 11:17 a.m. on Feb. 4.
Money, property and vehicle parts were taken from four vehicles between Feb. 4 and 8. Affected streets included Rockville Pike, Lone Oak Drive, Cedarwood Drive and Fleming Avenue. Force was reported in one case.
Money and property were taken from three vehicles between Feb. 4 and 7. Affected streets included the area of Walhonding Road and Wiscasset Road, Friendship Boulevard and South Park Avenue. Force was reported in two cases.
Money and property were taken from two vehicles between Feb. 4 and 8. One theft occurred in the 6700 block of Tusculum Road and the other occurred in the 11000 block of Luxmanor Road.
Aggravated assault
A person assaulted a man in the 3500 block of University Boulevard West around 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 6.
Residential burglaries
Property was taken from a home in the 8500 block of Longfellow Place between 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Feb. 6. A door was reported unlocked.
Property was taken from a home in the 4700 block of Macon Road around 7:20 p.m. on Feb. 4. A door was reported unlocked.
Property was taken from a home in the 5700 block of Cheshire Drive between 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 7 and 7 a.m. on Feb. 8. A door was reported unlocked.
Property was taken from a home in the 10300 block of Albans Drive early on Feb. 8. A door was reported unlocked.
Property was taken from a home in the 4800 block of Chevy Chase Boulevard around 5:40 a.m. on Feb. 3. Property was also taken from two vehicles on the site.
Property was taken from a home in the 6900 block of Radnor Road between 12:49 and 1 p.m. on Feb. 3. Force was reported.
Silver Spring area
Thefts from vehicles
Money, property and vehicle parts were taken from four vehicles between Feb. 4 and 7. Affected streets included Wayne Avenue, Eastern Avenue and East West Highway. Force was reported.
Money, property and vehicle parts were taken from four vehicles between Feb. 3 and 6. Affected streets included Miles Street and Piney Branch Road. Force was reported in three cases.
Property and vehicle parts were taken from three vehicles between 4 a.m. on Feb. 5 and 8:20 a.m. on Feb. 6. Affected streets included Royalton and Elton roads. Force was reported in two cases.
Two people took money, property and vehicle parts from multiple vehicles between Feb. 2 and 8. Affected streets included Old Columbia Pike, Stewart Lane, Tourmaline Terrace, Loft Lane, Columbia Pike, January Drive, Shanandale Drive, Herrington Manor Drive and Angelwing Drive. Force was reported in multiple cases.
Property was taken from three vehicles between Feb. 1 and 3. Affected streets included Colefair and Creekside drives.
Vehicle thefts
A vehicle was taken in the 8200 block of Georgia Avenue around 7:13 p.m. on Feb. 7. The vehicle was reported unlocked with the key in the ignition.
A vehicle was taken in the 8500 block of Fenton Street around 7:50 p.m. on Feb. 8. The vehicle was reported unlocked with the key inside.
Armed robbery
Two people took money while displaying a weapon at the White Oak Towers Convenience Store at 11700 Old Columbia Pike around 7:15 p.m. on Feb. 2.
Aggravated assault
A person assaulted a man in the 8500 block of Georgia Avenue around 6:27 p.m. on Feb. 2.
Residential burglary
Property was taken from a home in the 200 block of Northwest Terrace between 9:45 p.m. on Feb. 5 and 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 6. A door was reported to have been left unlocked.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com