Police Blotter: Shots fired in White Oak area; Theft reported inside Bethesda Giant store

Bethesda area (including North Bethesda, Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Potomac, Kensington)
Thefts from vehicles
- Money and property were taken from two vehicles between 3 p.m. on March 14 and 7:30 a.m. on March 15. The thefts happened in the 4200 block of Stanford Street and the 3200 block of Cummings Lane.
- Property was taken from two vehicles between March 13 and 17. The thefts happened in the 10100 block of Grosvenor Place and the 5200 block of Tuckerman Lane.
- Money, property and parts were taken from four vehicles between March 13 and 18. The thefts happened on Westbard Avenue, Morgan Drive, De Russey Parkway and Duvall Drive. Force was reported in two cases.
- Parts were taken from four vehicles between March 13 and 17. The thefts happened on Millwood Road, Granada Drive, Clearwood Road and Landon Lane. Force was reported.
- Money and property were taken from a vehicle in the 10400 block of Old Georgetown Road between 3:50 and 4:15 p.m. on March 14.
- Property and parts were taken from three vehicles between March 7 and 16. The thefts happened on Stable Lane, Falls Road and River Road. Force was reported in two cases.
Vehicle theft
- A vehicle was taken in the 10800 block of Antigua Terrace between 6 p.m. on March 16 and 9 a.m. on March 17.
Armed robbery
- Someone stole money from the 7-Eleven in the 11500 block of Rockville Pike around 10:15 p.m. on March 16. The robber pointed a knife at an employee.
Thefts
- Someone stole property from a woman inside The Hunter’s Hound in the 5400 block of Wisconsin Avenue around 11:50 p.m. on March 17.
- Someone stole property from a man inside the Giant grocery store in the 7100 block of Arlington Road around 4:20 p.m. on March 18.
Weapons offenses
- A man was arrested after allegedly committing a weapons offense in the 3400 block of University Boulevard West around 7 a.m. on March 17.
- A man was arrested after allegedly committing a weapons offense in the 10500 block of Rockville Pike around noon on March 15.
- A man was arrested after allegedly committing a weapons offense in the area of Rockville Pike and Wickshire Way around 11:30 p.m. on March 16.
Rockville area (including Rockville, North Potomac, Darnestown, Poolesville)
Vehicle theft
- A vehicle was taken in the area of Cadbury Avenue and Ansin Circle Drive between 5:45 and 6:20 p.m. on March 15. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked and running.
Silver Spring area (including Silver Spring, Fairland, Burtonsville)
Thefts from vehicles
- Parts were taken from multiple vehicles between March 4 and 19. The thefts happened in the area of Philadelphia Avenue and Fenton Street, Silver Spring Avenue, East West Highway, Ripley Street and Nolte Avenue. Force was reported in three cases.
- Money and property were taken from three vehicles between March 15 and 18. The thefts happened on New Hampshire Avenue, Hampshire West Court and Powder Mill Road. Force was reported in two cases.
- Property and parts were taken from three vehicles between March 14 and 18. The thefts happened in the area of Gracefield Road and Plum Orchard Drive and the 11200 block of Oak Leaf Drive. Force was reported in two cases.
- Property and parts were taken from multiple vehicles between March 12 and 18. The thefts happened in the area of Brahms Avenue and Brahms Terrace; the area of Aston Manor Drive and Sheffield Manor Drive; Sheffield Manor Terrace; Memory Lane; and the area of Brahms Avenue and Brahms Court. Force was reported in four cases.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 8700 block of Georgia Avenue around 11:15 p.m. on March 15. It was reportedly left unlocked and running.
- A vehicle was taken in the 900 block of Silver Spring Avenue between 7:30 p.m. on March 15 and 11:50 a.m. on March 16.
- A vehicle was taken in the 2100 block of Belvedere Boulevard between 11 p.m. on March 18 and 9 a.m. on March 19.
- A vehicle was taken in the 11500 block of Lockwood Drive around 4 p.m. on March 19.
Armed robbery
- Someone stole money and property from a woman in the 8600 block of Flower Avenue around 6:20 a.m. on March 13. The robber displayed a weapon.
Weapons offenses
- Someone broke into The Society Restaurant & Lounge in the 8200 block of Georgia Avenue early on March 14 and allegedly committed a weapons offense. They were arrested.
- Someone allegedly committed a weapons offense in the area of Briggs Chaney Road and Old Columbia Pike around 3:20 p.m. on March 18.
Shots fired
- Shots were fired in the 12000 block of Swallow Falls Court around 10 a.m. on March 18.
Commercial burglaries
- Property was taken from a construction site in the 1300 block of Apple Avenue between 1 a.m. on March 12 and 8:15 a.m. on March 14. Force was reported.
- Multiple people stole merchandise from Shoe City and Perfumes & More in the 8600 block of Colesville Road between 7 p.m. on March 13 and 9:30 a.m. on March 14.
Gaithersburg area (including Gaithersburg, Montgomery Village
Thefts from vehicles
- A part was taken from a vehicle in the 17100 block of Downing Street between 8 p.m. on March 14 and 8:30 a.m. on March 15. Force was reported.
- Property was taken from two vehicles between March 11 and 17. The thefts happened in the area of Sweet Autumn Drive and Pearlbush Drive and in the 18300 block of Streamside Drive. Force was reported.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 17000 block of Dace Drive between 11 p.m. on March 14 and 1 a.m. on March 15.
- A vehicle was taken in the 18300 block of Streamside Drive between 9 p.m. on March 14 and 5 a.m. on March 15. Force was reported.
Strong-arm robbery
- Two people stole property from a boy and assaulted him in the 18300 block of Lost Knife Circle around 8 p.m. on March 14.
Aggravated assault
- A man was assaulted in the 18700 block of Walkers Choice Road around 8:40 p.m. on March 16. The attacker displayed a weapon.
