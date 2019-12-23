Police Blotter: Seven Vehicle Thefts, Three Armed Robberies in Silver Spring Area
Crimes reported to Montgomery County police Dec. 8 through 14
Rockville area
Commercial burglary
A break-in occurred at the Sunoco gas station at 12400 Parklawn Drive around 5:17 a.m. Dec. 11. Nothing was taken.
Property was taken from a home in the 14600 block of Rolling Green Way around 5:59 p.m. Dec. 9. Force was reported.
Bethesda area
Thefts from vehicles
Vehicle parts were taken in the 8600 block of 16th Street between 7 p.m. Dec. 10 and 5:15 a.m. Dec. 11. Force was reported.
Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between Dec. 8 and 14. Affected streets included Saul Road, Franklin Street, Edgefield Road, Parkwood Drive, Dupont Avenue and Grant Avenue.
Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between 6 p.m. Dec. 10 and 10:02 a.m. Dec. 11. Affected streets included Jarvis Lane, Broad Street, Dickens Avenue, Edward Avenue and Ipswich Road.
Property was taken from two vehicles between 6:15 p.m. Dec. 10 and 8 a.m. Dec. 11. One theft occurred in the 5000 block of Worthington Drive and the other happened in the 4900 block of Allan Road.
Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between Dec. 8 and 11. Affected streets included Garfield Street, Hoover Street, Southwick Street and Holiday Terrace.
Money, property and vehicle parts were taken from multiple vehicles between Dec. 7 and 11. Affected streets included Democracy Boulevard, Auto Park Avenue, Whippoorwill Lane, Stonewood Lane and Stonewood Court. Force was reported in three cases.
Money and property were taken from a vehicle in the area of MacArthur Boulevard and Falls Road between 9 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. Dec. 11.
Vehicle theft
A vehicle was taken in the 7800 block of Tilbury Street between 4 and 9 a.m. Dec. 10.
Strong-arm robbery
Two people took property from a man, and one assaulted him, in the area of Hampden Lane and Elm Street early on Dec. 13.
Armed robbery
Four teenage boys took property from a man in the area of Newport Mill and Murdock roads around 6:20 p.m. Dec. 13. The boys implied they had a weapon.
Silver Spring area
Thefts from vehicles
Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between Dec. 8 and 14. Affected streets included East West Highway, Fenton Street, Thayer Avenue, Wayne Avenue, Colesville Road, Ellsworth Drive and Bonifant Street. Force was reported in multiple cases.
Property was taken from a vehicle in the 8500 block of Glenview Avenue between 9 p.m. Dec. 9 and 6 a.m. Dec. 10. Force was reported.
Money and property were taken from two vehicles between Dec. 9 and 13. One theft occurred in the 10100 block of Tenbrook Drive and the other happened in the 2100 block of Gatewood Place.
Money, property and vehicle parts were taken from multiple vehicles between Dec. 5 and 13. Affected streets included Prosperity Terrace, New Hampshire Avenue, January Drive, February Circle, Stewart Lane, Falling Creek Road, Plum Orchard Drive, Briggs Chaney Road and Featherwood Street. Force was reported in multiple cases.
Money, property and vehicle parts were taken from multiple vehicles between Dec. 11 and 14. Affected streets included Hampton Hollow Drive, Parkford Manor Terrace, Musicmaster Drive and Conductor Way.
Vehicle thefts
A vehicle was taken in the 7500 block of Blair Road early on Dec. 10. It was recovered Dec. 12.
A vehicle was taken in the 8400 block of Colesville Road between 7:10 and 9:30 p.m. Dec. 12.
A vehicle was taken in the area of Springvale Road and Pershing Drive between midnight and 6:25 a.m. on Dec. 9.
A vehicle was taken in the 400 block of East Wayne Avenue between 7:45 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Dec. 9. It was recovered on Dec. 14.
A vehicle was taken in the 13500 block of Greencastle Ridge Terrace between 1 and 9:15 p.m. Dec. 8. The victim reported losing their keys.
A vehicle was taken in the 3300 block of Castle Ridge Circle between 11 p.m. Dec. 11 and 6 a.m. Dec. 12.
A vehicle was taken in the 14400 block of Perrywood Drive between 5 p.m. Dec. 12 and 5:30 a.m. Dec. 13. A key was reported to have been left inside. The vehicle was recovered on Dec. 17.
Armed robberies
A teenage boy took money from a man and displayed a weapon in the area of Georgia and Wayne avenues early on Dec. 10.
Two teenagers took money from a man in the 1200 block of East West Highway around 2:35 p.m. Dec. 10. One of the teens implied they had a weapon.
Multiple people took money and property from a boy in the area of Featherwood Street and Old Columbia Pike around 6:50 p.m. Dec. 10. One of the robbers displayed a weapon.
