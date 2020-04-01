Police Blotter: Seven vehicle thefts reported in Silver Spring area
Crimes reported to Montgomery County police between March 15 and 21
By Dan Schere
Rockville area
No crimes reported during this period
Bethesda area
Thefts from vehicles
- Property was taken from multiple vehicles between March 14 and 20. Affected streets included Pickwick Lane, Lynnhurst Street, Bybrook Lane, Greenvale Road and East West Highway. Force was reported in one case.
- Property was taken from two vehicles between 3 p.m. on March 17 and noon on March 18. The thefts occurred in the 5400 block of Duvall Drive and the 5100 block of River Road. Force was reported in one case.
- Money was taken from three vehicles between March 15 and 17. Affected streets included Aberdeen, Rolston and Greentree roads.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 9300 block of Kingsley Avenue between 9:30 p.m. on March 19 and 9:45 a.m. on March 20.
- A vehicle was taken from the garage of a home in the 5000 block of Brookdale Road between 9 p.m. on March 18 and 5 a.m. on March 19. The key was reportedly left inside the vehicle.
Silver Spring area
Thefts from vehicles
- Money, property and vehicle parts were taken from the 8100 through 8300 blocks of Fenton Street and the 8100 block of Bonaire Street. Force was reported in two cases.
- Money, property and vehicle parts were taken from multiple vehicles between March 17 and 21. Affected streets included Dale Drive, Harmon Road, Pennydog Court, Evans Drive, Duvawn Place, Eton Road and Flower Avenue. Force was reported in three cases.
- Property was taken from two vehicles between 6 p.m. on March 19 and 8:30 a.m. on March 20. One theft occurred in the 500 block of Domer Avenue and the other occurred in the 700 block of Forston Street. Force was reported in one case.
- Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between March 13 and 20. Affected streets included Schindler Drive, East Light Drive, Moffet Road, Greenock Road, Cottrell Terrace and Kinloch Road. Force was reported in two cases.
- Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between March 16 and 21. Affected streets included Aventurine Way, Columbia Pike, Old Columbia Pike, Lockwood Drive and Clifton Road. Force was reported in multiple cases.
- Property and vehicle parts were taken from three vehicles between March 15 and 21. Affected streets included the 14000 block of Castle Boulevard and the 13800 block of Outlet Drive. Force was reported in two cases.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the area of Georgia and Thayer avenues around 7:20 p.m. on March 17. The vehicle was reported left unlocked with the key inside.
- A vehicle was taken in the 8400 block of Georgia Avenue between 8 and 8:10 p.m. on March 20. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked with the key inside.
- Three vehicles were taken from M & D Auto Body at 926 Sligo Ave. between 6:10 p.m. on March 17 and 6:20 a.m. on March 18. Force was reported. All vehicles were reportedly left unlocked with the keys inside. Two vehicles were recovered on March 18.
- A vehicle was taken in the 10300 block of Georgia Avenue between 4 p.m. on March 15 and 1 p.m. on March 21. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked.
- A vehicle was taken in the 10200 block of Douglas Avenue between 11 p.m. on March 17 and 8:15 a.m. on March 18. The key was reportedly left inside.
- A vehicle was taken in the area of Gilbert Place and Gilbert Street between 6 p.m. on March 15 and 1 p.m. on March 15. It was recovered March 15.
- A vehicle was taken in the 14300 block of Beaker Court between 7:30 p.m. on March 20 and 730 a.m. on March 21.
Commercial burglaries
- Property was taken at Quattro Auto Body at 9151 Brookeville Road between 5 p.m. on March 13 and 8 a.m. on March 16. Force was reported.
- Merchandise was taken from Wireless Vision at 13824 Outlet Drive early on March 21. Force was reported.
