Police Blotter: Seven vehicle thefts reported in Silver Spring area

Bethesda area (including North Bethesda, Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Potomac, Kensington)
Thefts from vehicles
- Property and a part were taken from two vehicles between April 16 and 21. The thefts happened in the 4900 block of Battery Lane and the 7800 block of Wisconsin Avenue. Force was reported.
- Money and parts were taken from multiple vehicles between April 15 and 23. The thefts happened on Weymouth Street, Druid and Cedarwood drives, Tuckerman Lane, Wickshire Way and Montrose Avenue. Force was reported in multiple cases.
- Money and property were taken from two vehicles in the 8000 and 8100 blocks of Inverness Ridge Road between 4 p.m. April 16 and 7:30 a.m. April 17.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 7100 block of Wisconsin Avenue between noon and 3 p.m. April 18.
- A riding mower was taken in the 3700 block of Saul Road between 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. April 21.
Burglary
- Money was stolen from Our Lady of Mercy Church in the 9300 block of Mercy Hollow Lane around 11:30 a.m. April 18.
Rockville area (including Rockville, North Potomac, Darnestown, Poolesville)
Thefts from vehicles
- Money and property were taken from a vehicle in the 15200 block of Frederick Road between 7:30 p.m. April 16 and 9:30 a.m. April 18. Force was reported.
Residential garage burglary
- Property was taken from the garage of a home in the 16100 block of Bowery Street between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. April 17. The garage door was reportedly left open.
Silver Spring area (including Silver Spring, Fairland, Burtonsville)
Thefts from vehicles
- Money, property and parts were taken from multiple vehicles between April 16 and 21. The thefts happened on Georgia and Thayer avenues, Bonifant Street, the area of Kennett and Newell streets, Blair Mill Road and Fenton Street. Force was reported in four cases.
- A part was taken from a vehicle in the 9200 block of Wendell Street between 2:15 and 7 a.m. April 22. Force was reported.
- Money, property and parts were taken from three vehicles between April 15 and 20. The thefts happened on February Circle, Adventurine Way and Oak Leaf Drive. Force was reported in two cases.
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 15400 block of Old Columbia Pike between 12:40 and 12:50 p.m. April 21.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 900 block of Silver Spring Avenue between 11:30 p.m. April 17 and 5 a.m. April 18.
- A vehicle was taken in the 8700 block of Georgia Avenue around 10:50 p.m. April 18. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked and running.
- A vehicle was taken in the 8000 block of Fenton Street around 11:45 p.m. April 19. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked. It was recovered six days later.
- A vehicle was taken in the 900 block of Wayne Avenue between 10:45 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. April 23.
- A vehicle was taken in the 100 block of Indian Spring Drive between 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. April 22.
- A vehicle was taken in the 11200 block of Oak Leaf Drive between 5:30 a.m. and 6:45 p.m. April 17. It was recovered the next day.
- A vehicle was taken in the 11400 block of Lockwood Drive around 7 p.m. April 18. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked and running. It was recovered two days later.
Armed carjacking
- Someone stole a vehicle from a man in the 8400 block of Manchester Road around 6:40 p.m. April 22 and displayed a weapon. The vehicle was recovered four days later.
Armed robbery
- Someone stole property from a woman in the area of Mayor Lane and Thayer Avenue around 10:45 p.m. April 17. The thief displayed a weapon.
Aggravated assault
- An aggravated assaulted ocurred in the 8400 block of Georgia Avenue early April 17. The attacker displayed a weapon.
Gaithersburg area (including Gaithersburg, Montgomery Village)
Thefts from vehicles
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 18300 block of Lost Knife Circle between 3 p.m. April 21 and 9 a.m. April 23.
- Property was taken from two vehicles between 5:50 p.m. April 19 and midnight on April 20. The thefts happened in the 18300 block of Honeylocust Circle and the 7600 block of Airpark Road. Force was reported in one case.
Vehicle theft
- A vehicle was taken in the 18300 block of Lost Knife Circle between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. April 22.
Strong-arm robbery
- Two people assaulted a man and took his money and property in the 19200 block of Watkins Mill Road early April 23.
