Police Blotter: Seven vehicle thefts in Silver Spring
Crimes reported to Montgomery County police between Jan. 5 and 18
Rockville area
Thefts from vehicles
Property was taken from multiple vehicles between Jan. 12 and 15. Affected streets included Milbern Drive, Tifton Drive, Coldstream Drive, Prestwick Road, and Falls Farm Drive.
Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between Dec. 24 and Jan. 11. Affected streets included Greenleaf Avenue, Jeb Stuart Road, Coldstream Drive, Atwell Road, Fontaine Street, Falls Farm Drive, Falls Chapel Court, Tuckerman Lane, Cold Spring Court and Victory Court.
Money and property were taken from three vehicles between Jan. 4 and 8. Affected streets included Gatewater Drive, Frost Valley Way and Bentridge Place.
Bethesda area
Thefts from vehicles
Property was taken from a vehicle in the 2500 block of Ross Road between 7 p.m. on Jan. 9 and 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 10. Force was reported.
Money was taken from three vehicles between 1 p.m. on Jan. 7 and 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 8. Two thefts occurred in the 5700 block of Luxemburg Street and the other occurred in the 10900 block of Brewer House Road.
Money and property were taken from three vehicles between Dec. 22 and Jan. 9. Affected streets included Friars Road, Hawthorne Court and Pooks Hill Road.
Property was taken from a vehicle in the 11800 block of Grand Park Avenue between 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 15.
Money and property were taken from two vehicles between Jan. 13 and 17. One theft occurred in the 5300 block of Friendship Boulevard and the other occurred in the area of MacArthur Boulevard and Wilson Lane. Force was reported.
Vehicle thefts
A vehicle was taken in the 4500 block of Dresden Street between 9 p.m. on Jan. 10 and 8:15 a.m. on Jan. 11.
A vehicle was taken in the 8800 block of Lowell Street early on Jan. 8.
A vehicle was taken in the 4800 block of Battery Lane between 5:30 and 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 11. The victim reported leaving the keys near the vehicle.
Commercial burglaries
Two people took merchandise from Corner Market & Pharmacy at 8309 Grubb Road early on Jan. 10. Force was reported.
Property was taken from construction trailers at the Mormon Temple Visitor Center at 9900 Stoneybrook Drive early on Jan. 12. Force was reported.
Property was taken from Corewood Care at 5272 River Road around 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 11. Force was reported.
Silver Spring area
Thefts from vehicles
Property was taken from multiple vehicles between Jan. 5 and 18. Affected streets included Wayne Avenue, 13th Street, King Street and Bonifant Street. Force was reported in multiple cases.
Money and property were taken from four vehicles between Jan. 8 and 10. Affected streets included Alcan Drive, Brisbane Street, Cody Drive and Woodland Drive.
Property and vehicle parts were taken from three vehicles between 6:40 p.m. on Jan. 8 and 9 a.m. on Jan. 9. One theft occurred in the 8800 block of Piney Branch Road and the others occurred in the 800 block of University Boulevard East. Force was reported.
Money, property and vehicle parts were taken from multiple vehicles between Jan. 2 and 9. Affected streets included Hedin Drive, Brunett Avenue, Whitestone Road, New Hampshire Avenue, Dilston Road and Mount Pisgah Road. Force was reported in two cases.
Money, property and vehicle parts were taken from multiple vehicles between Jan. 4 and 10. Affected streets included Featherwood Street, Kathryn Road, Willow Wood Drive, Castleleigh Court, Heather Hollow Circle, Carriage House Drive, Oak Leaf Drive and Columbia Pike. Force was reported in multiple cases.
Money and vehicle parts were taken from three vehicles between Jan. 7 and 11. Affected streets included Columbia Pike, Saddle Creek Drive and Sparrow House Lane. Force was reported in one case.
Property was taken from multiple vehicles between Jan. 13 and 17. Affected streets included Thayer Avenue, East West Highway, Silver Spring Avenue, Wayne Avenue, Ellsworth Drive and King Street. Force was reported in multiple cases.
Money, property and vehicle parts were taken from multiple vehicles between Jan. 8 and 13. Affected streets included Dublin Drive, Greeley Avenue, Dexter Avenue, Hastings Drive and Colesville Road. Force was reported in three cases.
Property was taken from a vehicle in the 8700 block of Flower Avenue between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 12.
Property was taken from a vehicle in the 10600 block of Lorain Avenue around 3:47 p.m. on Jan. 17.
Money and property were taken from four vehicles between Jan. 11 and 14. Affected streets included Caplinger Road, Conley Court and Tiffany Road. Force was reported in one case.
Property was taken from two vehicles in the 14100 block of Aldora Circle early on Jan. 13. Force was reported in one case.
Vehicle thefts
A vehicle was taken in the 900 block of Philadelphia Avenue between 9 a.m. on Dec. 22 and Jan. 10. The vehicle was reported to have been left unlocked with the key inside.
A vehicle was taken in the 1000 block of Quebec Terrace between 3 p.m. on Jan. 8 and 5 a.m. on Jan. 9.
A vehicle was taken in the 1500 block of November Circle between 7 p.m. on Jan. 3 and 9:50 a.m. on Jan. 5.
A vehicle was taken from the 14100 block of Castle Boulevard between 2 and 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 11. It was recovered the next day.
A vehicle was taken in the 900 block of Thayer Avenue around 8 p.m. on Jan. 18. The vehicle was reported to have been left unlocked and running with the key in the ignition.
A vehicle was taken in the 10100 block of Brock Drive between 11 p.m. on Jan. 18 and 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 19. A key was reported to have been left inside.
A motorcycle was taken in the 13100 block of Musicmaster Drive between 8 a.m. on Jan. 2 and 1 p.m. on Jan. 5.
Armed robberies
An armed person took money and property from a man and assaulted him in the 1000 block of Ruatan Street around 9:15 p.m. on Jan. 5.
Two people, one of whom was armed, took money and property from a man in the area of Dunwood Terrace and Cedar Tree Drive around 10:31 p.m. on Jan. 10.
An armed person took money from a food delivery driver in the 11900 block of Crimson Lane around 5:25 p.m. on Jan. 17.
