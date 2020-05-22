Police Blotter: Seven vehicle thefts in Bethesda area; Burglary at Rolling Terrace Elementary
Crimes reported to Montgomery County police between April 26 and May 9
By Dan Schere
Rockville area
Thefts from vehicles
- Money was taken from three vehicles between April 30 and May 2. Affected streets included Baederwood Lane, Baederwood Terrace, and Briardale Road. No force; money was taken.
- Property was taken from four vehicles between April 26 and May 2. Affected streets included Seven Locks Road, Fox Run, Red Coat Lane and Dundee Road. Force was reported in one case.
- Money and property were taken from three vehicles between April 28 and May 1. Two thefts occurred in the 14700 block of Maine Cove Terrace and the other was in the 14700 block of Dunleith Street.
- Parts were taken from a vehicle in the 12200 block of Wilkins Avenue between 9 p.m. on May 5 and 5 a.m. on May 6. Force was reported.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken at a home in the 8600 block of Camille Drive between 8 p.m. on April 30 and 8 a.m. on May 1. A door to the home was reportedly left unlocked. The vehicle key was taken and used to steal the vehicle.
- A vehicle was taken in the 8400 block of Fox Run between 10 p.m. on April 30 and 8 a.m. on May 1. A key was reportedly left inside.
- A vehicle was taken in the 14900 block of Dufief Drive between 10 p.m. on April 30 and 9:45 a.m. on May 1. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked with the key inside.
Armed robbery
- A man and two boys took property from a man in the 1250 block of Village Square Terrace around 6:28 p.m. on May 5. One of the robbers showed a weapon.
Bethesda area
Thefts from vehicles
- Money, property and vehicle parts were taken from multiple vehicles between April 24 and May 1. Affected streets included Wisconsin Avenue, Middleton Lane, Harling Lane, Chestnut Street, Chelton Road and Norfolk Avenue. Force was reported in one case.
- Property was taken from four vehicles between April 27 and May 1. Affected streets included Spruell Drive, Ambler Drive, Puller Drive and Madison Street.
- Property was taken from three vehicles between April 28 and May 2. Affected streets included Westport Road, Blackistone Road and Falmouth Road.
- Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between April 24 and May 2. Affected streets included Conway Road, Selvyn Road, Rayburn Road, Bradley Avenue, Wilson Lane and Temple Street.
- Two vehicle thefts occurred between April 26 and May 2 in the 10500 block of Burbank Drive and the 10900 block of Martingale Court.
- Vehicle parts were taken from two vehicles between midnight and 10:20 a.m. on May 9. The thefts occurred in the 1900 block of Rosemary Hills Drive and the 8800 block of Leonard Drive. Force was reported.
- Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between May 1 and 8. Affected streets included Wetherill Road, Farrington Road, Little Falls Drive, Rodman Road, Baltimore Avenue, Smallwood Drive, Langdrum Lane, Bradley Boulevard, Hunt Avenue and Allandale Road. Force was reported in one case.
- Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles in the 7500 and 7600 blocks of Westlake Terrace between May 2 and 7.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 5800 block of Nicholson Lane between 8 a.m. on April 24 and 10 a.m. on April 26.
- Three vehicles were taken from M&T Autobody at 11909 Chapman Ave. between 7 p.m. on April 28 and 7 a.m. on April 29. Force was reported.
- A vehicle was taken in the 9900 block of Mayfield Drive between 6:30 p.m. on April 28 and 11:30 a.m. on April 29.
- A vehicle was taken in the 4500 block of Maple Avenue between 2 p.m. on May 4 and 6:37 a.m. on May 5. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked with the key inside. It was recovered on May 5.
- A vehicle was taken in the 10300 block of Georgetown Road around 7:59 p.m. on May 3. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked and running with the key in the ignition.
Armed robbery
- Two people took merchandise from Giant at 7142 Arlington Road around 10:38 a.m. on May 2. One of the robbers showed a weapon. An employee tried to stop them.
Silver Spring area
Thefts from vehicles
- Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between April 24 and 29. Affected streets included Green Holly Terrace, East Wayne Avenue, Live Oak Drive, and 4th Avenue.
- Property was taken from three vehicles between 3:30 p.m. on April 30 and 7:15 a.m. on May 1. Two thefts occurred in the 8700 block of Carroll Avenue and the other was in the 9200 block of Piney Branch Road. Force was reported.
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 9700 block of Mount Pisgah Road between midnight and 5:30 p.m. on May 1. Force was reported.
- Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between April 3 and May 2. Affected streets included Lockwood Drive, Oak Leaf Drive, Columbia Pike, Broadmore Road, and Old Columbia Pike. Force was reported.
- Money and property were taken from four vehicles between April 26 and May 2. Affected areas included the 13000 block of Alpenhorn Way and the 3900 block of Blackburn Lane.
- Property and vehicle parts were taken from multiple vehicles between April 22 and May 9. Affected streets included Georgia Avenue, Cedar Street, Twin Holly Lane, Juniper Street, Eastern Drive, King Street, Blair Mill Road, Kennett Street, 13th Street and Fenton Street. Force was reported.
- Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between April 29 and May 9. Affected streets included Dilston Road, Avenel Road, Naglee Road and Parkman Road.
- Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between May 1 and 3. Affected streets included Leatherwood Terrace, Regalwood Terrace and Water Drop Court. Force was reported in one case.
Burglary
- Two boys and one girl took property from Rolling Terrace Elementary School at 705 Bayfield St. early on April 29. Force was reported.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 900 block of Silver Spring Avenue between 9 and 11 a.m. on April 30.
- A vehicle was taken in the 300 block of University Boulevard East between 1 p.m. on May 2 and 8 a.m. on May 3.
- A vehicle was taken in the 2000 block of Powder Mill Road between 10 p.m. on May 3 and 3:26 a.m. on May 4. The vehicle was recovered on May 4.
- A vehicle was taken in the 12600 block of Old Columbia Pike between 10 p.m. on April 27 and noon on May 7.
Armed robbery
- Three people took money and property from a man near the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Forest Glen Road around 11 p.m. on May 4. Two of the robbers showed weapons.
Aggravated assaults
- Someone assaulted a man in the 700 block of Northampton Drive around 9:54 p.m. on May 2. The attacker showed a weapon.
- Someone took merchandise from Giant at 8750 Arliss St. around 11:03 a.m. on May 3 and assaulted a worker when they tried to stop him.
- Someone assaulted a man in the 8600 block of Piney Branch Road around 10:22 p.m. on May 8.
Strong-arm robbery
- A man stole merchandise from 7-Eleven at 12257 Tech Road around 9:51 a.m. on May 1. The thief assaulted a worker who tried to stop him and showed a weapon.
