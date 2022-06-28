Police Blotter: School in Bethesda vandalized; Ten vehicle thefts reported in Silver Spring area

Bethesda area (including North Bethesda, Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Potomac, Kensington)
Thefts from vehicles
- A part was taken from a vehicle in the 8500 block of Farrell Drive between 1 p.m. on June 11 and 6 p.m. on June 13. Force was reported.
- Parts were taken from two vehicles between June 5 and 17. The thefts happened in the 3000 block of Fayette Road and the 9600 block of Byeforde Road. Force was reported.
- Parts were taken from three vehicles between June 14 and 17. The thefts happened on Cedarwood Drive, Cheshire Drive and Old Georgetown Road. Force was reported in two cases.
- Money and property were taken from four vehicles between June 14 and 16. The thefts happened on Goldsboro Road, Namakagen Road, Cumberland Avenue and Sangamore Road.
- Money and property were taken from a vehicle in the 9900 block of Harrogate Road around 2:30 p.m. on June 14.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the area of Paseo Drive and Executive Boulevard between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. on June 17.
- A vehicle was taken in the 4900 block of Dorset Avenue between 6 p.m. on June 13 and 11 a.m. on June 14. The vehicle was recovered on June 14.
- A vehicle was taken in the 5400 block of Westbard Avenue around 3:45 p.m. on June 14. It was reportedly left unlocked with a key reported missing. The vehicle was recovered the same day.\
- A vehicle was taken in the 7700 block of Masters Drive between 11 p.m. on June 15 and 5:45 a.m. on June 16. It was recovered on June 18.
Bank robbery
- Someone stole money from Truist Bank in the 10400 block of Old Georgetown Road around 10:30 a.m. on June 18.
Commercial burglaries
- Property was taken from a storage unit at the Indigo Apartments in the 5400 block of Tuckerman Lane between 9 p.m. on June 14 and 8 p.m. on June 15. Force was reported.
- Someone stole pharmaceuticals from the Giant grocery store in the 10400 block of Old Georgetown Road around 5:30 p.m. on June 16.
Vandalism
- Someone spray painted graffiti on the campus of the Bethesda Community School in the 7500 block of Honeywell Lane between 7:30 p.m. on June 14 and 7:45 p.m. on June 15.
Rockville area (including Rockville, North Potomac, Darnestown, Poolesville)
Thefts from vehicles
- Money and property were taken from four vehicles between 7 p.m. on June 17 and 1:15 p.m. on June 18. The thefts happened on Decker Place, Briardale Road and Bethayres Road.
- Money was taken from a vehicle in the 8800 block of Sleepy Hollow Lane between 9:30 p.m. on June 15 and 5:30 a.m. on June 16. Force was reported.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 12200 block of Wilkins Avenue between 3 p.m. on June 1 and 11 a.m. on June 11. A key was reportedly left inside.
- A vehicle was taken in the 12300 block of Carroll Avenue between 9:30 p.m. on June 15 and 6 a.m. on June 16. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked with a key fob inside. The vehicle was recovered on June 17.
- A vehicle was taken in the 16100 block of Deer Lake Road between 11:30 p.m. on June 15 and 9 a.m. on June 16.
- A vehicle was taken in the 8400 block of Fox Run between 1:30 and 10:15 a.m. on June 16. The vehicle was recovered two days later.
Silver Spring area (including Silver Spring, Fairland, Burtonsville)
Thefts from vehicles
- Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between June 11 and 17. The thefts happened on Georgia Avenue, Fenton Street, Silver Spring Avenue, the area of Georgia Avenue and Silver Spring Avenue and the area of Ramsey Avenue and Fidler Lane. Force was reported in multiple cases.
- Property and parts were taken from three vehicles between June 4 and 18. The thefts happened on Lyttonsville Road, Hutting Place and Manchester Road. Force was reported.
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 8800 block of Plymouth Street between 5 p.m. on June 10 and 8:30 a.m. on June 12. Force was reported.
- Property and parts were taken from multiple vehicles between June 12 and 18. The thefts happened on Serpentine Court, Stewart Lane and Lockwood Drive. Force was reported.
- Property and parts were taken from three vehicles between June 12 and 16. The thefts happened on Castle Boulevard, Athey Road and Oakhurst Drive. Force was reported.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 1000 block of East West Highway between 1:30 and 1:40 p.m. on June 14. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked and running. It was recovered two days later.
- A vehicle was taken in the 1200 block of East West Highway between 2 p.m. on June 14 and 11:30 a.m. on June 15.
- A vehicle was taken in the 8200 block of Georgia Avenue between 12:30 and 1:15 p.m. on June 15. The vehicle was recovered the next day.
- A vehicle was taken in the 900 block of Silver Spring Avenue between 9:30 a.m. on June 17 and 2:30 p.m. on June 18.
- A vehicle was taken in the 8200 block of Georgia Avenue between noon and 3 p.m. on June 18.
- A vehicle was taken in the 8700 block of Gilbert Place early on June 15. It was reportedly left unlocked and running. The vehicle was recovered six days later.
- A vehicle was taken in the 11200 block of Oak Leaf Drive between 7:30 p.m. on June 15 and 6:30 a.m. on June 16.
- A golf cart was stolen in the 13800 block of Castle Boulevard around 5 p.m. on June 12. A key was reportedly left inside. The cart was recovered the same day.
- A vehicle was taken in the 2200 block of Countryside Drive between 2 p.m. on June 11 and 5:15 a.m. on June 12. It was recovered on June 13.
- A vehicle was taken in the 14100 block of Castle Boulevard between 9 p.m. on June 16 and 5:50 a.m. on June 17.
Shots fired
- Property was damaged after shots were fired in the 1000 block of Quebec Terrace around 11:50 p.m. on June 12.
Armed robberies
- Someone stole money from the Exxon gas station in the 9300 block of Georgia Avenue around 1 p.m. on June 12. The robber displayed a weapon.
- Five people stole money and property from a man in the 500 block of Southampton Drive around 4 p.m. on June 13. One of the robbers displayed a weapon.
Commercial burglary
- Money and property were taken from CAVA in the 8500 block of Fenton Street early on June 18. Force was reported.
Aggravated assaults
- Three people assaulted a man in the 8200 block of Mayor Lane early on June 15. The attackers displayed weapons.
- Someone assaulted a woman in the 11200 block of Oak Leaf Drive around 3:15 p.m. on June 15. The attacker displayed a weapon.
Gaithersburg area (including Gaithersburg, Montgomery Village)
Thefts from vehicles
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 17000 block of King James Way early on June 10.
- Property was taken from two vehicles between June 11 and 18. The thefts happened in the 8600 block of Delcris Drive and the 20000 block of Spur Hill Drive.
Vandalism
- Someone spray painted graffiti in the 18200 block of Lost Knife Circle around 10 a.m. on June 18.
- Someone spray painted graffiti in the 18300 block of Lost Knife Circle around 8:20 p.m. on June 18.
Aggravated assault
- Someone assaulted a man in the 8000 block of Spiceberry Circle around 6 p.m. on June 12. The attacker displayed a weapon.
