Police Blotter: Property stolen from shed at Bethesda Elementary School; Four businesses burglarized in Silver Spring area

Bethesda area (including North Bethesda, Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Potomac, Kensington)
Thefts from vehicles
- Money, property and parts were taken from four vehicles between Dec. 23 and 31. Affected streets included 16th Street, Terrace Drive, Rosemary Hills Drive and Connecticut Avenue. Force was reported.
- Money and property were taken from three vehicles between 6 p.m. on Dec. 29 and 8 a.m. on Dec. 30. Affected streets included Sleaford Place, Chase Avenue and Chelton Road.
- Property was taken from three vehicles between 6 p.m. on Dec. 28 and 2 p.m. on Dec. 29. Affected streets included Cable Drive, Glenmoor Drive and Hawick Lane.
- Parts were taken from two vehicles in the 5400 block of Tuckerman Lane early on Dec. 31. Force was reported.
- Money and parts were taken from three vehicles between Dec. 23 and 29. Affected streets included Democracy Boulevard, Old Georgetown Road and Rock Forest Drive. Force was reported in two cases.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 4600 block of Highland Avenue early on Dec. 30. A key was reportedly left inside.
- A vehicle was taken in the 3500 block of Glenmoor Drive between 5 p.m. on Dec. 28 and 7 a.m. on Dec. 29.
- A motorcycle was taken in the 8300 block of Wisconsin Avenue between 3 p.m. on Dec. 26 and 6 p.m. on Dec. 28.
- A vehicle was taken in the 10400 block of Gary Road between 7 p.m. on Dec. 26 and 8 a.m. on Dec. 27. A key was reportedly left inside. The vehicle was recovered on Dec. 31.
Burglary
- A shed at Bethesda Elementary School at 7600 Arlington Blvd. was broken into around 6 p.m. on Dec. 27, and property was stolen. Force was reported.
Strong-arm robbery
- Three people stole merchandise and property from The Fix inside Westfield Montgomery mall at 7101 Democracy Blvd. around 6:40 p.m. on Dec. 26.
Rockville area (including Rockville, North Potomac, Darnestown, Poolesville)
Thefts from vehicles
- Money was taken from a vehicle in the 14200 block of Alta Oaks Drive between 1 p.m. on Dec. 20 and 6 p.m. on Dec. 27.
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 10100 block of South Glen Road between 8 p.m. on Dec. 26 and 8 a.m. on Dec. 27.
Silver Spring area (including Silver Spring, Fairland, Burtonsville)
Thefts from vehicles
- Parts were taken from two vehicles between Dec. 23 and 31. The thefts happened in the 100 block of High Park Lane and the 8600 block of Colesville Road. Force was reported.
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 8600 block of Carroll Avenue between 6 p.m. on Dec. 28 and 9 a.m. on Dec. 29. Force was reported.
- A part was taken from a vehicle in the 700 block of Sonata Way around noon on Dec. 29. Force was reported.
- Money, property and parts were taken from three vehicles between Dec. 25 and 30. Affected streets included Greenhill Way, Maple Street and Stewart Lane. Force was reported in one case.
- Parts were taken from two vehicles between Dec. 28 and 30. The thefts happened in the 3200 block of Automobile Boulevard and the 3600 block of Childress Terrace. Force was reported in one case.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 700 block of Sligo Avenue early on Dec. 26. The victim reported that someone took the key and used it to steal the vehicle.
- A vehicle was taken in the 100 block of Ames Road between 9 p.m. on Dec. 23 and 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 24. It was recovered on Jan. 1.
- A vehicle was taken in the 13800 block of Outlet Drive around 5:15 p.m. on Dec. 26. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked and running.
- A vehicle was taken in the 13800 block of Outlet Drive between 7 and 7:25 p.m. on Dec. 27. It was reportedly left unlocked and running. The vehicle was recovered the next day.
- Three people reportedly stole a vehicle in the 15600 block of Old Columbia Pike around 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 29. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked with a key inside.
Armed robbery
- Someone stole money from a woman and implied to her that he had a weapon around 12:10 p.m. on Dec. 28 in the 8400 block of Georgia Avenue.
Commercial burglaries
- Two people took merchandise from The Beauty Center at 11273 New Hampshire Ave. early on Dec. 29.
- Money was taken from America’s Best Wings at 13828 Outlet Drive between 11 p.m. on Dec. 29 and 8 a.m. on Dec. 30.
- Money was taken from Dunkin Donuts at 13804 Outlet Drive early on Dec. 30. Force was reported.
- Money was taken from Chicken Basket & Grill at 15452 Old Columbia Pike around 11:15 p.m. on Dec. 30. Force was reported.
Gaithersburg area (including Gaithersburg, Montgomery Village)
Thefts from vehicles
- Parts were taken from two vehicles in the 8500 and 8600 blocks of Ziggy Lane between Dec. 20 and 29. Force was reported.
- Money and property were taken from a vehicle in the 19100 block of Roman Way between 4 p.m. on Dec. 25 and 1 p.m. on Dec. 26.
- A part was taken from a vehicle in the 10300 block of Battleridge Place between 10 p.m. on Dec. 28 and 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 29. Force was reported.
- Property and a part were taken from two vehicles between Dec. 21 and 29. The thefts happened in the 7000 block of Roslyn Avenue and the 17500 block of Applewood Lane. Force was reported in one case.
Residential burglary
- Property was taken from the garage of a home in the 16100 block of Howard Landing Drive between 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 27 and 1 p.m. on Dec. 26.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com