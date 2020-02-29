Police Blotter: Nine vehicles taken in Silver Spring
Crimes reported to Montgomery County police Feb. 16 through 22
Rockville area
Commercial burglary
Lennar Homes at 19880 Bodmer Ave. was broken into around 6 p.m. on Feb. 16 and 10:15 a.m. on Feb. 17. Force was reported. Nothing was taken.
Bethesda area
Thefts from vehicles
Property was taken from three vehicles between Feb. 16 and 20. Affected streets included Derby Ridge Lane, East West Highway and Taylor Street.
Money was taken from a vehicle in the 4000 block of Glenrose Street between 9 p.m. on Feb. 19 and 6:15 a.m. on Feb. 20.
Money and property were taken from two vehicles between 10:45 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. The thefts happened on Feb. 20 in the 10900 block of Stillwater Avenue and the 10800 block of Symphony Park Drive.
Money and property were taken from a vehicle in the 7000 block of MacArthur Boulevard between 12:45 and 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 20. Force was reported.
Property was taken from a vehicle in the 10400 block of Old Georgetown Road around 7:47 p.m. on Feb. 16.
Property was taken from a vehicle in the 9500 block of MacArthur Boulevard between 4 and 4:50 p.m. on Feb. 17.
Residential burglaries
Two people took property from a home in the 4600 block of Highland Avenue between 12:45 and 1:15 p.m. on Feb. 18.
Someone broke into a garage and vehicle at a home in the 7000 block of Darby Road between 3:10 and 7 p.m. on Feb. 13. The garage door was reported left open and the vehicle unlocked. Nothing was taken.
Silver Spring area
Thefts from vehicles
Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between Feb. 14 and 22. Affected streets included East West Highway, Colesville Road, and Thayer and Georgia avenues. Force was reported in one case.
Property and vehicle parts were taken from multiple vehicles between Feb. 15 and 20. Affected streets included Ruatan Street, Garland Avenue, Domer Avenue and Bradford Road. Force was reported in multiple cases.
Property was taken from three vehicles between Feb. 10 and 22. Affected streets included Mount Pisgah Road, Oaklawn Court and New Hampshire Avenue.
Money and property were taken from three vehicles between 2:20 p.m. on Feb. 18 and 9 a.m. on Feb. 19. Affected streets included Columbia Pike, Jackson Road and Tracy Drive.
Money, property and vehicle parts were taken from multiple vehicles between Feb. 16 and 20. Affected streets included McKnew Road, Dunwood Terrace, Crosswood Terrace, Pine Top Lane and Autumn Glen Circle. Force was reported in two cases.
Vehicle thefts
A vehicle was taken in the area of Fenton Street and Silver Spring Avenue around 9:11 p.m. on Feb. 16. The vehicle was reported to have been left unlocked and running. It was recovered Feb. 20.
A vehicle was taken in the 8200 block of Georgia Avenue between 6 and 6:15 p.m. on Feb. 18.
A moped was taken in the 8400 block of Colesville Road between 1 and 3 p.m. on Feb. 20. It was recovered the same day.
A vehicle was taken in the area of Manchester Place and East Wayne Avenue between 8 p.m. on Feb. 13 and 6 a.m. on Feb. 20.
A vehicle was taken in the 8300 block of Garland Avenue between 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 17 and 2 a.m. on Feb. 18.
A vehicle was taken in the 9500 block of Lawnsberry Terrace between 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 18. The vehicle was reported left unlocked with the key inside. It was recovered the same day.
A vehicle was taken in the 700 block of Northampton Drive between 2 p.m. on Feb. 16 and 2 p.m. on Feb. 17. It was recovered Feb. 17.
A vehicle was taken from a home in the 900 block of Northwest Drive between 8 p.m. on Feb. 17 and 4:33 a.m. on Feb. 18. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked with the key inside.
A vehicle was taken in the 11400 block of Columbia Pike between 7 a.m. on Feb. 19 and 7:15 a.m. on Feb. 21.
Commercial burglaries
Property was taken at Four Feet to the Yard at 719 Sligo Ave. between noon on Feb. 18 and 5:45 a.m. on Feb. 19. A door was reported left unlocked.
Money was taken from the Pineway Towers Condominium at 8830 Piney Branch Road early on Feb. 19. Force was reported.
Property was taken from Self Storage Plus at 11105 New Hampshire Ave. on Feb. 16. Force was reported.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com