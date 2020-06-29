Police Blotter: Nine vehicle thefts reported in Silver Spring area
Crimes reported to Montgomery County police between June 14 and 20
By Dan Schere
| Published:
Rockville area
Thefts from vehicles
- Money and property were taken from a vehicle in the 12400 block of Village Square Terrace between 6:30 p.m. on June 19 and 11 a.m. on June 20.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 1300 block of Seven Locks Road between 7:30 and 9 a.m. on June 15. It was reportedly left unlocked with the key inside.
Residential burglary
- Property was taken from a home in the 21900 block of Big Woods Road between noon on June 13 and 4:30 p.m. on June 16.
Bethesda area
Thefts from vehicles
- Money was taken from a vehicle in the 1800 block of East West Highway between 6 p.m. on June 12 and 11:30 a.m. on June 20.
- Property was taken from three vehicles between May 18 and June 20. Affected streets included Ashley Drive, Longstone Way and Lone Oak Drive.
- Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between June 12 and 20. Affected streets included Bryn Mawr Avenue, Western Avenue, MacArthur Boulevard, Wellesley Circle, Cromwell Drive, Onondaga Road, Woodacres Drive, Massachusetts Avenue, Tulip Hill Terrace, Bent Branch Road, Bayard Boulevard and Earlston Drive. Force was reported in one case.
- Property was taken from two vehicles between June 12 and 19. The thefts happened in the 6400 block of Landon Lane and the 10100 block of Crestbury Place.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 7100 block of Brookeville Road around 5:24 a.m. on June 20. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked with the key inside. It was recovered the next day.
- A vehicle was taken in the 7100 block of 44th Street between 3 p.m. on June 13 and 2 p.m. on June 14.
- A vehicle was taken in the area of Worthington Drive and Newport Avenue between 6 p.m. on June 14 and 2 p.m. on June 15.
- A vehicle was taken in the 5200 block of Baltimore Avenue between 3 p.m. on June 14 and 8:30 a.m. on June 17.
- A vehicle was taken in the 5100 block of Saratoga Avenue between 9:30 p.m. on June 16 and 4:30 a.m. on June 17. It was recovered on June 19.
School burglary
- Property was taken from Ashburton Elementary School at 6314 Lone Oak Drive around 10:42 p.m. on June 18. A 16-year-old boy was arrested.
Commercial burglary
- Money and medicine was taken from Corner Market & Pharmacy at 8309 Grubb Road early on June 14. Force was reported.
Silver Spring area
Thefts from vehicles
- Money, property and parts were taken from multiple vehicles between June 14 and 20. Affected streets included Wayne Avenue, Blair Mill Road, Gist Avenue, Richmond Avenue, Ray Drive, Woodbury Drive, East West Highway, Newell Street, 1st Avenue and Thayer Avenue. Force was reported in multiple cases.
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 1700 block of Hampshire Green Lane between 7:30 p.m. on June 15 and 7 a.m. on June 16. Force was reported.
- Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between noon on June 17 and 6:30 p.m. on June 18.
- Parts were taken from two vehicles between 7:30 p.m. on June 16 and 9 a.m. on June 17. The thefts happened in the 15500 block of Old Columbia Pike and the 14100 block of Castle Boulevard.
Vehicle thefts
- A motorcycle was taken in the 7900 block of Georgia Avenue between 6 and 6:20 p.m. on June 16.
- A motorcycle was taken in the 800 block of Pershing Drive between 4:04 p.m. and 7:10 p.m. on June 17. It was recovered the next day.
- A vehicle was taken in the 8700 block of Georgia Avenue around 5:40 p.m. on June 17. It was reportedly left unlocked and running. The vehicle was recovered the next day.
- A vehicle was taken in the 8500 block of Fenton Street around 6:49 p.m. on June 18. It was reportedly left unlocked and running. The vehicle was recovered the next day.
- A vehicle was taken in the 8200 block of Fenton Street between 7:45 and 8 p.m. on June 18. It was reportedly left unlocked and running.
- A vehicle was taken in the area of Fenton Street and Colesville Road between 6:38 and 7:20 p.m. on June 19. It was reportedly left unlocked and running.
- A vehicle was taken in the 8400 block of Georgia Avenue around 11:02 p.m. on June 19. It was reportedly left unlocked and running.
- A vehicle was taken in the 8500 block of Fenton Street between 3:40 and 3:45 p.m. on June 20. It was reportedly left unlocked with the key inside.
- A vehicle was taken in the 1000 block of Spring Street around 12:40 p.m. on June 16. It was reportedly left unlocked and running.
Armed robbery
- Two people took money from a man in the 8000 block of 13th Street around 1:02 p.m. on June 19. One of the attackers showed a weapon.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com