Police Blotter: Nine vehicle thefts in Silver Spring area
Crimes reported to Montgomery County police between April 5 and 11
By Dan Schere
| Published:
Rockville area
Thefts from vehicles
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 12000 block of Rockville Pike around 4:18 p.m. on April 8.
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 15900 block of Indianola Drive between 10 a.m. on March 30 and 3 p.m. on April 7.
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 15600 block of Haddonfield Way between 9 a.m. on April 8 and 9 a.m. on April 9.
Commercial burglaries
- Money was taken from Secco Plus Cleaners at 14100 Darnestown Road between 7:40 a.m. on April 5 and 6:15 a.m. on April 6. Force was reported.
- Property was taken from Dickerson Market at 22145 Dickerson Road early on April 8. Force was reported.
Bethesda area
Thefts from vehicles
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 1900 block of Rosemary Hills Drive between 6 p.m. on April 10 and 11:58 a.m. on April 11. Force was reported.
- Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between April 2 and 6. Affected streets included Allan Road, Jamestown Road, Earlston Drive, Glen Cove Parkway and Ventnor Road.
- Property was taken from two vehicles between April 1 and 11. The thefts occurred in the 7100 block of Westlake Drive and the 12000 block of Hitching Post Lane.
Vehicle theft
- Property and a vehicle were taken from a home in the 6700 block of Democracy Boulevard between 9 a.m. and noon on April 10. A door to the house was reported to have been left open and the keys were taken and used to steal the vehicle. The vehicle was recovered April 11.
Armed robbery
- Two people took money from a man in the 4900 block of Wyaconda Road around 8:38 p.m. on April 8. One of the robbers showed a weapon.
Aggravated assault
- Someone was assaulted in the area of 76th Street and Cabin Road around 10:04 p.m. on April 8. The attacker showed a weapon.
Silver Spring area
Thefts from vehicles
- Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between March 29 and April 11. Affected streets included Bonifant Street, East West Highway, Silver Spring Avenue and Hilltop Road. Force was reported in multiple cases.
- Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles early on April 8. Affected streets included Ellsworth Drive, Greenbrier Drive and Ocala Street.
- Property was taken from two vehicles between April 3 and 7. The thefts occurred in the 700 block of Forston Street and the 8700 block of Arliss Street. Force was reported.
- Property was taken from two vehicles early on April 8. The thefts occurred in the 10100 block of Green Forest Drive and the 1400 block of Hampshire West Court. Force was reported.
- Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles early on April 8. Affected areas included the 11200 block of Lockwood Drive and the 3400 block of Kilkenny Road. Force was reported in two cases.
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 15600 block of Old Columbia Pike around 11 a.m. on April 6.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 1100 block of East West Highway between 6 p.m. on April 7 and 12:45 p.m. on April 8. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked with the key inside. It was recovered April 9.
- A vehicle was taken in the 8400 block of Colesville Road between 1 and 2:15 p.m. on April 10. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked with the key inside.
- A vehicle was taken in the 8200 block of Georgia Avenue around 4:50 p.m. on April 10.
- A vehicle was taken in the area of Roeder Road and Spring Street between 5 and 6:45 p.m. on April 11. It was recovered the next day.
- A vehicle was taken in the 800 block of Wayne Avenue around 6:06 p.m. on April 11. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked with the key in the ignition.
- A vehicle was taken in the 9700 block of Mount Pisgah Road between 2 p.m. on April 4 and 11 a.m. on April 5.
- Two people tried to assault a man and took his vehicle after the victim dropped his keys in the 11700 block of Old Columbia Pike early on April 6.
- A vehicle was taken in the 2400 block of Blue Valley Drive between 8:30 and 11:10 p.m. on April 11. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked with the key inside.
- A motorcycle was taken in the 14100 block of Castle Boulevard early on April 9. Force was reported. It was recovered the same day.
Armed robbery
- Two people took money and property from three adults in the 8300 block of Georgia Avenue early on April 8. One robber showed a weapon.
Strong-arm robbery
- Someone took property from a woman in the 11200 block of Oak Leaf Drive early on April 9.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com