Police Blotter: Multiple vehicles vandalized in Silver Spring; food delivery worker robbed in Gaithersburg

Bethesda area (including North Bethesda, Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Potomac, Kensington)
Thefts from vehicles
- Money and property were taken from three vehicles between May 28 and June 1. The thefts happened on Pinehurst Circle, Cummings Lane and 16th Street. Force was reported in one case.
- Property and a part were taken from two vehicles between May 27 and June 2. The thefts happened in the 8900 block of Brookville Road and the 4500 block of Delmont Lane. Force was reported in one case.
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 10800 block of Brewer House Road early June 4.
- Money and property were taken from four vehicles between May 28 and June 2. The thefts happened on Honesty Way, Pelham Road, Hemlock Street and Old Georgetown Road. Force was reported in one case.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 10000 block of Stoneybrook Drive between 6:30 and 7:50 p.m. June 4.
- A vehicle was taken in the 6400 block of Kirby Road between 7 p.m. May 28 and 8:45 a.m. May 29. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked with a key inside. It was recovered June 6.
- A vehicle was taken in the 8100 block of Thoreau Drive between 7 p.m. May 28 and 11 a.m. May 29. It was recovered June 2.
- A vehicle was taken in the 6400 block of Kirby Road early May 30. It was recovered the same day.
- A vehicle was taken in the 9700 block of Montauk Avenue early May 31. It was recovered June 6.
- A vehicle was taken in the 7700 block of Masters Drive between 5:30 p.m. June 3 and 7 a.m. June 4. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked with a spare key inside.
Armed carjacking
- Four people stole a man’s vehicle in the 8700 block of Leonard Drive early June 2. One of the robbers displayed a weapon.
Commercial burglaries
- Money was taken from Planta in the 4900 block of Elm Street between 3 a.m. and 3 p.m. May 31.
- Property and merchandise were taken from Vandad Vape in the 11400 block of Woodglen Drive early May 31. Force was reported.
Rockville area (including Rockville, North Potomac, Darnestown, Poolesville)
Thefts from vehicles
- Money and property were taken from two vehicles between May 28 and June 4. The thefts happened in the 8600 block of Grimsby Court and the 13700 block of Lambertina Place.
- Property was taken from four vehicles between May 31 and June 4. The thefts happened on Saddleview Place, Outpost Drive, Sweetbough Court and Broad Green Terrace.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 10900 block of Cartwright Place between 9:30 p.m. May 31 and 6 a.m. June 1. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked with a key inside.
- A vehicle was taken in the first block of Pissaro Court between 11 p.m. June 1 and 6 a.m. June 2. The vehicle was recovered June 2.
- A vehicle was taken in the 14500 block of Snapdragon Circle early June 4. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked and a fob was inside.
Commercial burglary
- Money was taken from the BP gas station in the 16200 block of Frederick Road early June 3. Force was reported.
Aggravated assault
- Someone assaulted a man in the 15900 block of Somerville Drive around 6:15 a.m. May 29.
Silver Spring area (including Silver Spring, Fairland, Burtonsville)
Thefts from vehicles
- Money, property and parts were taken from multiple vehicles between May 14 and June 3. The thefts happened on Georgia Avenue, Eastern Drive and Cameron Street. Force was reported in two cases.
- A part was taken from a vehicle in the 9000 block of Sligo Creek Parkway between 2 p.m. May 28 and 7:35 a.m. June 1. Force was reported.
- Property and parts were taken from multiple vehicles between May 27 and June 3. The thefts happened on Northwest and Southampton drives, New Hampshire Avenue, Classical Lane, and Elton Road. Force was reported in two cases.
- Property and a part were taken from four vehicles between May 26 and June 2. The thefts happened on Stewart Lane, November Circle and Sweet Clover Court. Force was reported in three cases.
Vandalism
- Multiple vehicles were vandalized in the 8700 block of Cameron Street between noon on May 28 and 2 p.m. May 29.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 8000 block of 13th Street between 10 p.m. May 28 and 8 a.m. May 29. It was recovered June 1.
- A vehicle was taken in the 8500 block of Georgia Avenue around 12:45 p.m. June 2. It was recovered four days later.
- A vehicle was taken in the 13700 block of Colgate Way between 5 p.m. May 30 and 8 p.m. May 31.
- A motorcycle was taken in the 13600 block of Colgate Way between 11:30 a.m. June 2 and 5 p.m. June 4.
Armed robbery
- Someone assaulted a man and took his property in the 9700 block of Mt. Pisgah Road early on June 2. The robber displayed a weapon.
Commercial burglaries
- Money was taken at MD Dental Center in the 8100 block of Fenton Street around 10:15 a.m. May 29.
- Property was taken from Maxim Healthcare Group in the 900 block of Wayne Avenue between 5:50 p.m. June 2 and 8 a.m. June 3.
- Two people took money from the BP gas station in the 100 block of University Boulevard early May 31. Force was reported.
- Money was taken from Joe’s Auto Repair in the 100 block of University Boulevard early May 31. Force was reported.
Strong-arm robberies
- Three people assaulted a man and took his money and property in the 11400 block of Lockwood Drive around 6 p.m. May 31.
- Someone took property from a woman in the 11200 block of New Hampshire Avenue around 8:45 a.m. June 3.
Aggravated assaults
- Someone assaulted a person in the area of New Hampshire Avenue and Michelson Road around 7 p.m. May 30. The attacker displayed a weapon.
- Someone assaulted a man in the 11200 block of Oak Lea Drive around 3:30 p.m. June 4. The attacker displayed a weapon.
Gaithersburg area (including Gaithersburg, Montgomery Village)
Vehicle thefts
- A motorcycle was taken in the 9300 block of Corporate Boulevard between 11 p.m. May 30 and 7:15 a.m. May 31.
- A motorcycle was taken in the 19900 block of Wheelwright Drive between 3 p.m. June 1 and 9 a.m. June 2.
Armed robbery
- Three people stole food from a food delivery worker in the 9900 block of Killarney Lane around 3 p.m. May 29. One of the robbers displayed a weapon.
Strong-arm robbery
- Two people took money from a man in the 9600 block of Lost Knife Road around 9 p.m. May 31.
Aggravated assault
- Two people assaulted a man in the area of Midcounty Highway and Shady Grove Road early June 2. The attackers displayed weapons.
