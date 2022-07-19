Police Blotter: Mail carrier robbed in Bethesda

Bethesda area (including North Bethesda, Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Potomac, Kensington)
Thefts from vehicles
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the area of Brookville Road and Shepard Street between 10:30 a.m. and 4:15 p.m. June 29. Force was reported.
- Property and a part were taken from three vehicles between July 1 and 5. Affected area included the 7800 and 8100 blocks of Wisconsin Avenue and the 4100 block of Edgevale Court. Force was reported in one case.
- Property and parts were taken from three vehicles between June 25 and July 9. The thefts happened on Grosvenor Place, Old Georgetown Road and Rockville Pike. Force was reported in two cases.
- Four people stole money and property from multiple vehicles between July 5 and 7. The thefts happened on Royal Dominion Court, Jamestown Road, Westpath Way and Wisconsin and Baltimore avenues. Force was reported in one case.
- Money and property were taken from two vehicles between July 3 and 7. The thefts happened in the 6600 block of Tranford Drive and the 9400 block of Old Georgetown Road. Force was reported in one case.
Armed carjackings
- Two people stole a man’s vehicle in the 1900 block of East West Highway around 3:30 p.m. July 6. One of the robbers displayed a weapon.
- Three people stole a man’s vehicle in the 7800 block of Wisconsin Avenue early July 8. One of the robbers displayed weapons and assaulted the victim.
Armed robbery
- A person robbed a mail carrier in the 5700 block of Kingswood Road around 2 p.m. July 7. The robber displayed a weapon.
Commercial burglary
- Someone stole property from a construction site in the area of Rockville Pike and Grosvenor Lane around 8:40 p.m. July 9. Force was reported.
Rockville area (including Rockville, North Potomac, Darnestown, Poolesville)
Thefts from vehicles
- A part was taken from a vehicle in the 15100 block of Southlawn Lane between 5 p.m. July 5 and 9 a.m. July 6. Force was reported.
- A part was taken from a vehicle in the 7600 block of Standish Place between midnight July 1 and 8:10 a.m. July 5. Force was reported.
- A part was taken from a vehicle in the 14400 block of Pebble Hill Lane between 1 p.m. July 1 and 11 a.m. July 2. Force was reported.
Vehicle theft
- A vehicle was taken in the 300 block of E. Gude Drive around 1:10 p.m. on July 3. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked with a key inside.
Commercial burglary
- Property was taken from La Brasa in the 12400 block of Parklawn Drive between 10:20 p.m. July 6 and 7:15 a.m. July 7. Force was reported.
Silver Spring area (including Silver Spring, Fairland, Burtonsville)
Thefts from vehicles
- Parts were taken from three vehicles between July 3 and 7. The thefts happened on Fenwick and Fidler lanes and Ellsworth Drive. Force was reported.
- A part was taken from a vehicle in the 8800 block of Colesville Road between 9 p.m. July 7 and 10 a.m. July 9. Force was reported.
- Property and a part were taken from two vehicles between July 2 and 6. The thefts happened in the 1300 block of Dilston Place and the 100 block of St. Lawrence Drive. Force was reported in one case.
- Money and parts were taken from multiple vehicles between June 29 and July 9. The thefts happened on Poplar Street, Brantford Avenue, Laux Street, Lockwood Drive and Oak Leaf Drive. Force was reported.
- Money, property and parts were taken from multiple vehicles between July 4 and 8. The thefts happened on Aitcheson Lane, Tinsberry Court, Stravinsky Drive, Palmer House Way and Greencastle Road. Force was reported in four cases.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 900 block of Wayne Avenue between 3 p.m. July 3 and 1:30 a.m. July 4.
- A vehicle was taken in the area of Quebec Street and 11th Avenue between 7 p.m. July 4 and 9 a.m. July 5.
- A vehicle was taken in the 14000 block of Castle Boulevard between 1:30 and 8:50 a.m. July 6.
Carjackings
- Two armed carjackings occurred in the 900 block of Silver Spring Avenue around 6 a.m. July 4. The robbers took vehicles from two adults. Both vehicles were recovered the same day.
- A carjacking occurred in the 8700 block of Georgia Avenue around 7:45 p.m. July 5. The robber assaulted a woman and took her vehicle.
Armed robbery
- Two people stole money and property from a man in the 2100 block of Hildarose Drive around 11 a.m. July 7. The robbers displayed a weapon.
Commercial burglaries
- Money was taken from Ikko Sushi in the 1200 block of East West Highway around 6:30 a.m. July 8. Force was reported.
- Three people stole money from 5th Avenue Beauty in the 12000 block of Cherry Hill Road early July 8.
Gaithersburg area (including Gaithersburg, Montgomery Village)
Thefts from vehicles
- Money and property were taken from two vehicles between July 4 and 7. The thefts happened in the 700 block of West Side Drive and the 10100 block of Darnestown Road. Force was reported in one case.
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 20000 block of Goshen Road between 2 and 4 p.m. July 1. Force was reported.
Shots fired
- Shots were fired in the 9500 block of Dunbrook Court early July 6.
Armed robbery
- Three people stole money and pharmaceuticals from CVS in the 19100 block of Montgomery Village Avenue around 5:15 a.m. July 8. The robbers implied they had weapons.
