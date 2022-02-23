Police Blotter: Graffiti sprayed at Brookfield Properties office in Bethesda

Bethesda area (including North Bethesda, Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Potomac, Kensington)
Thefts from vehicles
- Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between Feb. 6 and 8. The thefts happened on Quincy Street, Terrace Drive and the area of Pauline Drive and Brooklawn Terrace.
- A part was taken from a vehicle in the 9800 block of Bristol Square Lane early on Feb. 7. Force was reported.
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 11700 block of Danville Drive around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 8.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken from a home in the 3500 block of Cummings Lane between 10 p.m. on Feb. 5 and 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 6. It was recovered the same day.
- A vehicle was taken in the 8000 block of Kerry Lane between 8 p.m. on Feb. 7 and 6 a.m. on Feb. 8. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked with a spare key inside.
- A vehicle was taken in the 2600 block of East West Highway around 10:50 a.m. on Feb. 9. It was reportedly left unlocked and running. The vehicle was recovered two days later.
Vandalism
- Someone spray painted graffiti at Brookfield Properties in the 4600 block of East West Highway between 6 p.m. on Feb. 8 and 7 a.m. on Feb. 9.
Commercial burglaries
- Property was taken from Crescent Plaza Condos in the 7100 block of Woodmont Avenue early on Feb. 11. Force was reported.
- Money and property were taken from Mike & Son Sub Shop in the 5400 block of Randolph Road early on Feb. 6. Force was reported.
Rockville area (including Rockville, North Potomac, Darnestown, Poolesville)
Thefts from vehicles
- Money and property were taken from two vehicles in the 12000 block of Rockville Pike between 6:30 and 8:10 p.m. on Feb. 6. Force was reported in one case.
Commercial burglary
- Money was taken from Mamma Lucia in the 12200 block of Rockville Pike between 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 7 and 10 a.m. on Feb. 8. Force was reported.
Silver Spring area (including Silver Spring, Fairland, Burtonsville)
Thefts from vehicles
- Parts were taken from three vehicles between 9 p.m. on Feb. 9 and 2 p.m. on Feb. 10. The thefts happened on Eastern Avenue, 16th Street and Blair Mill Drive. Force was reported.
- A part was taken from two vehicles between Feb. 6 and 10. The thefts happened in the 10300 block of Insley Street and the 2100 block of Walsh View Terrace. Force was reported in one case.
- Property and parts were taken from three vehicles between Feb. 5 and 10. The thefts happened on Devere Drive, Legato Way and the area of Prelude Drive and Legato Way. Force was reported.
- Parts were taken from multiple vehicles between Feb. 3 and 10. The thefts happened on Lockwood Drive, Chathlake Lane, Stewart Lane, Treetop Lane, Columbia Pike and Featherwood Street. Force was reported in multiple cases.
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 13900 block of Castle Boulevard between 10 p.m. on Feb. 10 and 6:20 a.m. on Feb. 11. Force was reported.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 8300 block of Colesville Road between 10 p.m. on Feb. 5 and 1 a.m. on Feb. 8.
- A vehicle was taken in the 8700 block of Cameron Street between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Feb. 7.
- A vehicle was taken in the 800 block of Ellsworth Drive around 8:12 p.m. on Feb. 7. It was reportedly left unlocked and running.
- A vehicle was taken in the 1200 block of Cresthaven Drive between 7:15 and 9:15 p.m. on Feb. 11. It was reportedly left unlocked with a key inside.
- A vehicle was taken in the 11100 block of New Hampshire Avenue between 7:50 and 8:40 p.m. on Feb. 11. The victim reported that the key was stolen. The vehicle was recovered the next day.
- A vehicle was taken in the 11700 block of Old Columbia Pike between 4 and 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 12. The victim reportedly left the key in the door.
- A vehicle was taken in the 1500 block of Heather Hollow Circle between 10 a.m. and noon on Feb. 7.
- A vehicle was taken in the 13800 block of Outlet Drive between 4 and 4:15 p.m. on Feb. 11. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked and running. It was recovered the same day.
Armed carjacking
- Someone stole a man’s vehicle in the 8100 block of Fenton Street around 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 7. The robber displayed a weapon and assaulted the man. The vehicle was recovered three days later.
Armed robberies
- Two people took money and property from a man in the 8100 block of Fenton Street around 5:40 a.m. on Feb. 8. The robbers displayed weapons and one assaulted the man.
- Three people assaulted a man and took his money and property in the 800 block of University Boulevard East around 11:50 p.m. on Feb. 7. One robber displayed a weapon.
- Two people assaulted a man and took his money and property in the 11100 block of New Hampshire Avenue around 8 p.m. on Feb. 12. One robber displayed a weapon.
Commercial theft
- Two people stole money and property from Crisfield Seafood in the 8000 block of Georgia Avenue around 8:40 p.m. on Feb. 10. The thieves displayed weapons.
Aggravated assault
- Someone assaulted a man in the 8200 block of Piney Branch Road early on Feb. 12. The attacker displayed a weapon.
Gaithersburg area (including Gaithersburg, Montgomery Village)
Theft from vehicle
- A part was taken from a vehicle in the 9300 block of Gaither Road between 2 p.m. on Feb. 7 and 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 8. Force was reported.
Armed robbery
- Someone took property from a man in the 18200 block of Flower Hill Way around 4:10 p.m. on Feb. 6. The robber displayed a weapon.
