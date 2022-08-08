Police Blotter: Graffiti reported at Pyle Middle School in Bethesda

Photo from Getty Images

Rockville area (including Rockville, North Potomac, Darnestown, Poolesville)

Thefts from vehicles

• Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between July 14 and 21. Affected areas include Forest Landing Court, Owens Glen Terrace, Ambiance Drive and Brougham Way. No force was reported.

• Money and property were taken from a vehicle between approximately 3:45 and 5 p.m. July 21 in the 14900 block of Schaeffer Road. Force was reported.

Vehicle theft

• A vehicle theft occurred between approximately 10 p.m. July 21 and 10 a.m. July 22 in the 14900 block of Forest Landing Circle. Force was reported. The vehicle was recovered July 22.



Bethesda area (including North Bethesda, Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Potomac, Kensington)

Thefts from vehicles

• Money and property were taken from three vehicles between July 17 and 19. Affected areas include Maywood and Connecticut avenues and Ross Road. Force was reported in two events.

• Property was taken from a vehicle between approximately 7 p.m. July 19 and 9 a.m. July 20 in the 7700 block of Wisconsin Avenue. No force was reported.

• A vehicle part was taken from a vehicle between approximately 8 a.m. July 17 and 6:30 a.m. July 20 in the 3300 block of Ferndale Street. Force was reported.

• Money and property were taken from two vehicles between July 16 and 18. One occurred in the 5600 block of Newington Road and the other in the 5300 block of Chamberlin Avenue. No force was reported.

• Property was taken from three vehicles between July 18 and 20. One occurred in the 5400 block of Bradley Boulevard and two occurred in the 7500 block of Oldchester Road. No force was reported.

• Money and property were taken from three vehicles between approximately 8 a.m. July 18 and 8 a.m. July 19. Affected areas include Country Club and River Falls drives and Holly Leaf Lane. No force was reported.

Vehicle theft

• A vehicle theft occurred between approximately 2:30 and 5:30 a.m. July 18 in the 8700 block of Maywood Avenue.

• A vehicle theft occurred between approximately 5:30 p.m. July 22 and 12:35 p.m. July 23 in the 4900 block of Del Ray Avenue. The vehicle was recovered July 23.

• A vehicle theft occurred at approximately 6:11 a.m. July 20 in the 6400 block of Kennedy Drive. No force was reported. The vehicle was recovered July 22.

Weapons offense

• A weapons offense was discovered during a traffic stop at approximately 6:03 p.m. July 15 in the 8500 block of 16th Street.

Aggravated assault

• An aggravated assault occurred at approximately 2:05 p.m. July 20 around Grubb Road and Golston Drive. The suspect displayed a weapon and assaulted the adult female victim.

• An aggravated assault occurred at approximately 3:50 p.m. July 21 in the 5600 block of Little Falls Parkway. The suspect displayed a weapon and assaulted the adult male victim.

Residential burglaries

• Property was taken between approximately 7:30 and 7:45 p.m. July 13 in the 6700 block of Fairfax Road. There were no signs of forced entry.

• Nothing was reportedly taken at approximately 5:35 p.m. July 18 in the 4800 block of Battery Lane. There were no signs of forced entry.

Commercial burglaries

• Property was taken between approximately 8 p.m. July 15 and 12:53 p.m. July 18 in the 7200 block of Wisconsin Avenue. There were no signs of forced entry.

• Nothing was reportedly taken at approximately 12:58 p.m. July 18 in the 4700 block of Bethesda Avenue. There were no signs of forced entry.

• Nothing was reportedly taken in the early morning hours of July 23 at Smoke BBQ in the 4800 block of Cordell Avenue. Entry was forced.

• An attempted commercial burglary occurred at approximately 10:46 a.m. July 21 at MGD A Design/Build Firm in the 4300 block of Howard Avenue.

• An attempted commercial burglary occurred in the early morning hours of July 21 at Tobacco Hut and Cigars in the 11500 block of Rockville Pike.

Vandalism

• Suspects spray painted graffiti on Thomas W. Pyle Middle School in the 6300 block of Wilson Lane at approximately 11:03 p.m. July 16.



Silver Spring area (including Silver Spring, Fairland, Burtonsville)

Thefts from vehicles

• Money, property and vehicle parts were taken from multiple vehicles between July 16 and 23. Affected areas include Blair Road, Ellsworth Drive, Bonifant and Fenton streets, and Ritchie, Eastern and Potomac avenues. Force was reported in three events.

• Money was taken from a vehicle in the early morning hours of July 18 in the 1800 block of Belvedere Boulevard. No force was reported.

• Property was taken from two vehicles between approximately 10:30 p.m. July 18 and 11:30 a.m. July 19 in the 8800 block of Piney Branch Road. No force was reported.

• Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between July 15 and 20. Affected areas include the 10000-10400 blocks of Brookmoor Drive and the 10600 block of Lorain Avenue.

• Money, property and a vehicle part were taken from four vehicles between July 16 and 23. Affected areas include November Circle, December Way, and Sherbrook and Laurie drives. Force was reported in one event.

• Property and a vehicle part were taken from two vehicles between approximately 5 a.m. July 22 and 6 a.m. July 23 in the 13800 and 14000 blocks of Castle Boulevard. Force was reported.

Residential burglary

• A residential burglary and vehicle theft occurred at the same residence in the 8300 block of Colesville Road at approximately 9:24 p.m. July 19. There were no signs of forced entry and a door was reported to have been left unlocked.

• Nothing was taken at a residential burglary in the 11200 block of Oak Leaf Drive between approximately 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. July 14.

• Property was taken from a residential shed in the 14500 block of Perrywood Drive between approximately 7 a.m. July 17 and 12 p.m. July 23. Entry was forced.

Vehicle theft

• A vehicle theft occurred in the Fenton Street and Colesville Road area at approximately 11:17 a.m. July 22. No force was reported. The vehicle was recovered July 27.

• A vehicle theft occurred at approximately 6:45 p.m. July 21 in the 11800 block of Healing Way. Force was reported.

• A vehicle theft occurred between approximately 11:30 p.m. July 19 and 9 a.m. July 20 in the 15100 block of Red Cedar Drive. The vehicle was recovered July 25.

Commercial burglary

• A commercial armed robbery occurred at the Sunoco gas station in the 8300 block of Colesville Road at approximately 1:13 p.m. July 22.

• Merchandise was taken at The Watch Pocket in the 10100 block of Colesville Road in the early morning hours of July 17. Entry was forced.

• Nothing was reportedly taken at Rehabneeds in the 10800 block of Lockwood Drive in the early morning hours of July 21. Entry was forced.

• Pharmaceuticals were taken at Lockwood Pharmacy in the 10800 block of Lockwood Drive in the early morning hours of July 21. Entry was forced.

• Pharmaceuticals were taken at Musgrove Pharmacy in the 2400 block of Musgrove Road in the early morning hours of July 21. Entry was forced.

• Nothing was reportedly taken from Ace Hardware in the 3800 block of Sandy Spring Road in the early morning hours of July 18. Entry was forced.

Aggravated assault

• An aggravated assault occurred at approximately 5:08 p.m. July 17 in the 11400 block of Lockwood Drive. The suspect assaulted a woman.

Armed robbery

• An armed robbery occurred in the 15600 block of Old Columbia Pike at approximately 7:04 p.m. July 23. The suspect implied that he had a weapon, assaulted a man and took his property.



Germantown area (including Germantown, Clarksburg, Damascus, Barnesville)

Thefts from vehicles

• Money and property were taken from two vehicles between July 19 and 23. One theft occurred in the 19700 block of Frederick Road and one theft occurred in the 11400 block of Stoney Point Place. Force was reported in one event.

• Property was taken from a vehicle in the 28000 block of Ridge Road between approximately 5:30 p.m. July 21 and 6:30 p.m. July 22.

• A vehicle part was taken from a vehicle in the 23300 block of Clarksburg Road between approximately 5 p.m. July 15 and 9 a.m. July 23.

• Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between July 17 and 20. Affected streets included Caledonia, Port Haven and Eagles Nest courts, Island View and Bent Willow circles and Wisteria Drive. No force was reported.

• Property was taken from four vehicles between July 16 and 23. Affected streets included Dairymaid and Fountain Club drives, Rushing Water and Porterfield ways. No force was reported.

Armed robbery

• An armed robbery occurred in the area of Gunners Branch Road and Archdale Road at approximately 5:36 p.m. July 17. One suspect displayed a weapon. The suspects took property from a man.

• A commercial armed robbery occurred at a 7-Eleven in the 12800 block of Clopper Road in the early morning hours of July 23. The suspect displayed a weapon and stole money.

Residential burglary

• Property was taken from a residential shed in the 19500 block of Frederick Road at approximately 7:20 p.m. July 19. There were no signs of forced entry.



Gaithersburg area (including Gaithersburg, Montgomery Village)

Theft from vehicles

• Property was taken from a vehicle in the 400 block of Brown Street between approximately 5 p.m. July 8 and 7 p.m. July 9. Force was reported.

• An attempted theft from vehicle occurred in the 18700 block of Falling River Drive between approximately 12 p.m. July 16 and 10 a.m. July 17.

• Property was taken from two vehicles between July 15 and 18. One theft occurred in the 19300 block of Woodfield Road and one theft occurred in the 18100 block of Washington Grove Lane. Force was reported in one event.

Vehicle theft

• A vehicle theft occurred in the 9900 block of Gable Ridge Terrace between approximately 2:30 p.m. July 17 and 9 a.m. July 20. Force was reported.

• A vehicle theft occurred in the 20100 block of Rothbury Lane between approximately 4 a.m. July 18 and 7 a.m. July 20.

• A motorcycle theft occurred in the 17600 block of Horizon Place between approximately 6 p.m. July 15 and 3 p.m. July 17.

Residential burglary

• Property was taken from a residential garage in the 9700 block of Athletic Way at approximately 3:30 p.m. July 19.



Christine Zhu of Gaithersburg, a rising junior at the University of Maryland who is studying journalism and Spanish, is the Bethesda Beat summer intern.