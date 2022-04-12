Police Blotter: Glen Echo Pharmacy burglarized

Bethesda area (including North Bethesda, Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Potomac, Kensington)
Thefts from vehicles
- Money and property were taken from two vehicles between March 25 and 30. The thefts happened in the 7400 block of Glenbrook Road and the 7300 block of Wisconsin Avenue.
- Money, property and a part were taken from multiple vehicles between March 14 and 31. The thefts happened on Grosvenor Place, Strathmore Hall Street, Weymouth Street, Brewer House Road and Montrose Avenue. Force was reported in one case.
- Parts were taken from two vehicles between March 17 and 28. The thefts happened in the 5600 block of Little Falls Parkway and the 5300 block of Westbard Circle. Force was reported.
- Parts were taken from two vehicles between March 26 and 28. The thefts happened in the 7500 block of Democracy Boulevard and the 7800 block of Scotland Drive. Force was reported.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 9600 block of Culver Street between 10:30 p.m. on March 31 and 11 a.m. on April 1. It was recovered on April 5.
- A vehicle was taken in the 5200 block of Tuckerman Lane between 10:15 p.m. on March 31 and 2 p.m. on April 1.
- A vehicle was taken from a home in the 10300 block of Strathmore Hall Street between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. on March 28. It was recovered the next day.
Vandalism
- An area of the 10200 block of Fleming Avenue was found spray painted around 9 a.m. on March 26.
Commercial burglary
- Money and pharmaceuticals were taken from Glen Echo Pharmacy in the 7300 block of MacArthur Boulevard early on March 27. Force was reported.
Theft
- Someone stole money and property from a woman’s purse in the 5500 block of Wisconsin Avenue between 11 and 11:15 a.m. on March 30.
Assault
- Someone assaulted a man in the 8200 block of Old Georgetown Road around 5:15 p.m. on April 2.
Rockville area (including Rockville, North Potomac, Darnestown, Poolesville)
Thefts from vehicles
- Money and property were taken from a vehicle in the area of River Road and Pettit Way between 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. on March 28.
Vehicle theft
- A key was stolen in the 12200 block of Wilkins Avenue and used to steal a vehicle between 6:10 and 6:15 p.m. on March 29.
Aggravated assault
- Someone assaulted a man in the 13200 block of Twinbrook Parkway around 7 p.m. on March 31.
Silver Spring area (including Silver Spring, Fairland, Burtonsville)
Thefts from vehicles
- Property was taken from three vehicles between March 27 and 29. The thefts happened on Fenton Street, Ellsworth Drive and Kennett Street. Force was reported in one case.
- Property was taken from two vehicles between March 27 and 31. The thefts happened in the 1300 block of Chalmers Road and the 1500 block of Hampshire West Court. Force was reported in one case.
- Parts were taken from three vehicles between 5 p.m. on March 29 and 8 a.m. on March 30. The thefts happened in the 11200 block of Oak Leaf Drive and the 11200 block of Lockwood Drive. Force was reported.
Vehicle theft
- A vehicle was taken in the 8200 block of Fenton Street between 9 p.m. on March 28 and 10:30 a.m. on March 29. Force was reported.
Shots fired
- Someone was arrested after shots were fired in the 8100 block of Fenton Street early on March 27.
Commercial burglaries
- Money and property were taken from Island Quizine in the 13800 block of Outlet Drive early on March 30. Force was reported.
Aggravated assault
- A man was arrested after allegedly assaulting someone in the 8100 block of Fenton Street around 8:30 p.m. on March 27. The attacker displayed a weapon.
Strong-arm robbery
- Someone assaulted a woman and took her money and property in the 900 block of Silver Spring Avenue early on March 28.
Gaithersburg area (including Gaithersburg, Montgomery Village)
Thefts from vehicles
- Parts were taken from two vehicles between March 30 and April 2. The thefts happened in the 500 block of Sunny Brook Terrace and the 8200 block of Emory Grove Road. Force was reported in one case.
Shots fired
- Shots were fired in the 9800 block of Forest View Place around 4 p.m. on March 27.
Commercial burglary
- Money was taken from Aurora Nail Design in the 18200 block of Contour Road around 5 a.m. on March 27. Force was reported.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com