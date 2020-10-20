Police Blotter: Four vehicle thefts, two armed robberies in Silver Spring area
Crimes reported to Montgomery County police Oct. 4 through 10
By Dan Schere
Rockville area
Thefts from vehicles
- Property was taken from two vehicles between Oct. 3 and 5. The thefts happened in the 5100 block of Brentford Drive and the 5100 block of Oakglen Drive.
- Parts were taken from a vehicle in the 16200 block of Frederick Road early on Oct. 6. Force was reported.
- Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between Oct. 3 and 9. Affected areas included the 15900 block of Indianola Drive and the 15900 block of Frederick Road. Force was reported in one case.
- A theft from a vehicle happened in the 11000 block of Powder Horn Drive between 4 and 5 p.m. on Oct. 6.
Vehicle thefts
- A motorcycle was taken from the 5900 block of Montrose Road early on Oct. 8.
Residential burglary
- Property was taken from the 5200 block of Brentford Drive between 9 and 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 7. A door was reportedly left unlocked.
Bethesda area
Thefts from vehicles
- Money and property were taken from two vehicles between Sept. 21 and Oct. 9. The thefts happened in the 6100 block of Connecticut Avenue and the 2000 block of East West Highway. Force was reported in one case.
- Money and property were taken from a vehicle in the 8200 block of Wisconsin Avenue between 1 and 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 7.
- Money and property were taken from four vehicles between Oct. 6 and 10. Affected streets included Brookfield Drive, Franklin Street, Connecticut Avenue, and Byrd Road. Force was reported in one case.
- Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between Oct. 4 and 10. Affected streets included Creek Shore Drive, Kenilworth Avenue, Red Fox Road, Empire Lane and Magic Mountain Drive.
- Property was taken from two vehicles between Oct. 2 and 9. The thefts happened in the 5200 block of Western Avenue and the 6700 block of Selkirk Drive.
- Money and property were taken from three vehicles between Sept. 26 and Oct. 9. Affected streets included Whittier Boulevard, Quarry Manor Terrace and Burdette Road. Force was reported in one case.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 4700 block of Creek Shore Drive between 9 a.m. and noon on Oct. 5. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked with a key inside. It was recovered on Oct. 7.
Strong-arm robberies
- Three people took money and property from a boy in the area of Brookeville Road and Cummings Lane around 10 p.m. on Oct. 8.
- Someone took money from a woman in the 6800 block of Wisconsin Avenue around 9:18 p.m. on Oct. 8.
Armed robbery
- Someone took property from a man in the 5600 block of York Lane around 8 p.m. on Oct. 2. The robber displayed a weapon.
Silver Spring area
Thefts from vehicles
- Money, property and parts were taken from multiple vehicles between Oct. 3 and 9. Affected streets included Eastern Avenue, 13th Street, Kennett Street, High Park Lane, Georgia Avenue and Cameron Street. Force was reported in four cases.
- Property was taken from three vehicles between Oct. 5 and 7. Affected streets included Sanford Road, Belvedere Boulevard and Manchester Road. Force was reported in one case.
- Property was taken from multiple vehicles between Oct. 4 and 10. Affected streets included Mt. Pisgah Road, Elton Road, Hillmoor Drive and Venetia Mill Circle. Force was reported in two cases.
- Money and property were taken from three vehicles between Oct. 3 and 9. Affected streets included Renick Lane, Warrenton Drive and Shanandale Drive.
- Parts were taken from a vehicle in the 13500 block of Greencastle Ridge Terrace early on Oct. 9. Force was reported.
Vehicle thefts
- A motorcycle was taken in the 8000 block of 13th Street between 2 p.m. on Oct. 4 and 8 a.m. on Oct. 5.
- A vehicle was taken in the 1200 block of East West Highway around 3:20 p.m. on Oct. 5.
- A vehicle was taken in the 9200 block of Mintwood Street between 9 p.m. on Oct. 6 and 10 a.m. on Oct. 7. It was reportedly left unlocked with a spare key inside.
- A vehicle was taken in the 300 block of HIllmoor Drive between 5 p.m. on Oct. 9 and 10 a.m. on Oct. 10. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked with the key inside.
Armed robberies
- Two people took money and property from a man in the 9300 block of Piney Branch Road early on Oct. 4. One robber displayed a weapon.
- Someone took money from a man and assaulted him in the 11200 block of Lockwood Drive around 8:17 p.m. on Oct. 8. The robber displayed a weapon.
Commercial burglary
- Money and merchandise were taken from Rose’s One Stop Gift Shop at 961 Bonifant St. between 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 3 and 10 p.m. on Oct. 5. Force was reported.
