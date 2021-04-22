Police Blotter: Four vehicle thefts reported in Bethesda area

Bethesda area (including North Bethesda, Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Potomac, Kensington)
Thefts from vehicles
- Money and property were taken from a vehicle in the 5500 block of Wisconsin Avenue around 4 p.m. on April 8. Force was reported.
- Parts were taken from a vehicle in the 7700 block of Wisconsin Avenue between 5:55 and 6:30 a.m. on April 7. Force was reported.
- Three people took money and property from multiple vehicles between April 5 and 8. Affected streets included Shaftsbury Street, Edgefield Road, Capitol View Avenue, Pratt Place, Conifer Lane, and the area of Jones Mill Road and Le Velle Drive.
- Property was taken from four vehicles between April 6 and 9. Affected streets included Ashley Drive, Antigua Terrace and Barbados Place. Force was reported in two cases.
- Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between April 4 and 7. Affected streets included Baltimore Avenue, Langdrum Lane, Essex Avenue, Cumberland Avenue and East Halbert Road.
- Money and property were taken from three vehicles between April 6 and 10. Affected streets included Stratford Road, Southwick Street and Sebago Road.
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 7100 block of Democracy Boulevard around 2:05 p.m. on April 10.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 8000 block of Old Georgetown Road between 7 p.m. on April 7 and 8 a.m. on April 8.
- A vehicle was taken from a home in the 9200 block of East Parkhill Drive between 11 p.m. on April 6 and 7:50 a.m. on April 7. It was recovered on April 7.
- A vehicle was taken in the 4800 block of De Russey Parkway between 6:30 p.m. on April 5 and 9 a.m. on April 6. It was reportedly left unlocked with the key inside.
- A vehicle was taken in the 5400 block of Alta Vista Road between 9 p.m. on April 6 and 7 a.m. on April 7. It was reportedly left unlocked with the key inside.
Armed robbery
- Someone took money and merchandise from 7-Eleven at 5114 River Road early on April 9. The robber displayed a weapon.
Rockville area (including Rockville, North Potomac, Darnestown, Poolesville)
Theft from vehicle
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the area of Pennyfield Lock and River roads between 2:25 and 3:20 p.m. on April 4. Force was reported.
Silver Spring area (including Silver Spring, Fairland, Burtonsville)
Thefts from vehicles
- Money, property and parts were taken from vehicles between April 4 and 9. The thefts happened in the 900 block of Thayer Avenue and the 8700 block of Cameron Street. Force was reported in two cases.
- Money, property and parts were taken from two vehicles between April 6 and 8. The thefts happened in the 10000 block of Lorain Avenue and the 9900 block of Markham Street. Force was reported in one case.
- Property was taken from two vehicles between April 5 and 7. The thefts happened in the 13200 block of Kara Lane and the 11400 block of Lockwood Drive. Force was reported in one case.
- Property and parts were taken from three vehicles between April 2 and 8. Affected streets included Blackburn Lane, Parkford Manor Drive and Hampton Point Drive. Force was reported in two cases.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the area of Georgia Avenue and Bonifant Street around 5:25 p.m. on April 4. It was reportedly left unlocked and running.
- A vehicle was taken in the 400 block of University Boulevard East between 9 a.m. on April 2 and 9 a.m. on April 9. It was recovered on April 9.
- A vehicle was taken in the 12000 block of Cherry Hill Road around 10:45 a.m. on April 5. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked with a key inside.
- A vehicle was taken in the 3500 block of Sheffield Manor Terrace between 10:30 p.m. on April 5 and 10 a.m. on April 6. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked.
- A vehicle was taken in the 13900 block of Castle Boulevard between 2 p.m. on April 5 and 5 p.m. on April 7.
Armed robberies
- Someone stole money from 7-Eleven at 8472 Piney Branch Road early on April 4. The robber displayed a weapon.
- Three people took money from Exxon at 3050 Briggs Chaney Road around 9:19 p.m. on April 8. The robbers assaulted an employee and displayed a weapon.
Commercial burglary
- Money and medication were taken from OB-GYN Associates at 10750 Columbia Pike between 5:30 p.m. on April 1 and 6 p.m. on April 4.
Gaithersburg area (including Gaithersburg, Montgomery Village)
Thefts from vehicles
- Property was taken from two vehicles between April 1 and 5. The thefts happened in the 16500 block of Shady Grove Road and the 17500 block of Amity Drive.
- Money and property were taken from four vehicles between April 3 and 8. Affected streets included Spring Haven Court, Gentle Circle, Cambridge Court and East Village Avenue. Force was reported in one case.
Armed robbery
- Four people took property from a boy in the 8800 block of East Village Avenue early on April 10. The robbers displayed weapons.
