Police Blotter: Four vehicle thefts in Bethesda
Crimes reported to Montgomery County police Dec. 15 through 21
Rockville area
Thefts from vehicles
Money and property were taken from two vehicles between 11 p.m. on Dec. 19 and 5 a.m. on Dec. 20 in the 10000 block of Weatherwood Court
Vehicle theft
A vehicle was taken in the 14600 block of Southlawn Lane between noon and 2:55 p.m. on Dec. 15. The vehicle was reported left unlocked with the key inside.
Residential burglaries
Property was taken from a home in the 6000 block of Muncaster Mill Road between 7:20 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 16.
Property was taken from a home in the 12600 block of Lamp Post Lane between 3:18 and 3:42 p.m. on Dec. 17. Force was reported.
Property was taken from a home in the 11300 block of Ridge Mist Terrace between 7:30 a.m. and 6:41 p.m. on Dec. 16.
Bethesda area
Thefts from vehicles
Vehicle parts were taken from a vehicle in the 1800 block of East West Highway between 10 p.m. on Dec. 18 and 8:15 a.m. on Dec. 19. Force was reported.
Property was taken from a vehicle in the 400 block of Montgomery Avenue between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 13. Force was reported.
Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between Dec. 13 and 16. Affected streets included Dupont Avenue, Grant Avenue, Edgefield Road and Colchester Drive.
Vehicle parts were taken from a vehicle in the 10400 block of Grosvenor Place between midnight and 11 a.m. on Dec. 20. Force was reported.
Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between Dec. 15 and 18. Affected streets included Osceola Road, Chevy Chase Boulevard, Crescent Street and Worthington Drive.
Property was taken from a vehicle in the 8300 block of Lilly Stone Drive early on Dec. 16.
Vehicle thefts
A vehicle was taken in the 4100 block of Stanford Street between 8 p.m. on Dec. 20 and 10 a.m. on Dec. 21. The vehicle was reported to have been left unlocked with a spare key inside.
A vehicle was taken in the 4100 block of Glenridge Street between 1 a.m. and 12:20 p.m. on Dec. 15.
A vehicle was taken in the 5100 block of Nicholson Lane around 5:06 p.m. on Dec. 20. The vehicle was reported to have been left unlocked with the key in the ignition.
A vehicle was taken in the 5000 block of Allan Road between 6 p.m. on Dec. 17 and 6:15 a.m. on Dec. 18. The vehicle was reported to have been left unlocked with the key fob inside.
Residential burglary
Property was taken from a home in the 11600 block of Magruder Lane between 5 and 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 19.
Silver Spring area
Thefts from vehicles
Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between Dec. 16 and 21. Affected streets included Fenton Street, Georgia Avenue, Wayne Avenue and Cameron Street. Force was reported in multiple cases.
Money and property were taken from two vehicles in the 9200 block of Whitney Street between 5 p.m. on Dec. 19 and noon on Dec. 20.
Property and vehicle parts were taken from four vehicles between Dec. 15 and 19. Affected streets included Langley Drive, Piney Branch Road and University Boulevard East. Force was reported.
Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between Dec. 14 and 21. Affected streets included New Hampshire Avenue, Stateside Drive, Cottrell Terrace, Mount Pisgah Road and Northwest Drive. Force was reported in three cases.
Property was taken from a vehicle in the 4300 block of Arbor Wood Court between 1 and 3 p.m. on Dec. 19.
Vehicle thefts
A vehicle was taken in the 8700 block of Georgia Avenue around 4:40 p.m. on Dec. 15. The vehicle was reported to have been left unlocked with the key in the ignition.
A vehicle was taken in the 1300 block of Chalmers Road between 9 p.m. on Dec. 14 and 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 15. The vehicle was reported to have been left unlocked with the key inside.
A vehicle was taken in the 14100 block of Castle Boulevard between 7 p.m. on Dec. 19 and 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 20. The keys were reported to have gone missing during this time frame.
Armed robbery
A person took money and property from a man in the area of Clayborn and Greenwood avenues early on Dec. 17. The culprit displayed a weapon.
Dan Schere can be reached at Daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com