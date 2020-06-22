Police Blotter: Four commercial burglaries in Bethesda area
Crimes reported to Montgomery County police June 7 through 13
Rockville area
Thefts from vehicles
• Property was taken from multiple vehicles between 6 p.m. on June 6 and 3 p.m. on June 7. Affected streets included Deer Lake Road, Ottenbrook Terrace, Wick Lane and Yukon Lane.
Commercial burglary
• Property was taken from Tri-Mini Storage at 1570 Paramount Drive around 5:49 p.m. on June 10. Force was reported.
Bethesda area
Thefts from vehicles
• Money was taken from two vehicles in the 3600 block of Cardiff Road between midnight and 7 a.m. on June 6.
• Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between June 7 and 13. Affected streets included Tuckerman Lane, Cedarwood Drive, Weymouth Street, King Charles Way and Edson Lane.
• Money, property and parts were taken from multiple vehicles between June 8 and 13. Affected streets included Braeburn Place, Glenriddle Road, Namakagan Road, Augusta Lane, Belvoir Drive, Wisconsin Avenue, Cairn Terrace, University Avenue, Bannockburn Drive and Chesterbrook Road. Force was reported in two cases.
• Money and property were taken from four vehicles between June 9 and 12. Affected streets included Leesburg Place, Landon Lane, Old Chester Court and Wilson Avenue.
• Property was taken from three vehicles between 7 p.m. on June 8 and 8 a.m. on June 9. The thefts happened in the 11900 block of Grey Hollow Court and the 10200 block of Arizona Circle.
Vehicle thefts
• A vehicle was taken in the area of Beach Drive and Pinehurst Parkway between 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. on June 12.
• A vehicle was taken in the 7000 block of Wisconsin Avenue between noon on May 29 and 6 p.m. on May 30. The key was reportedly left inside. The vehicle was recovered on June 11.
Commercial burglaries
• Merchandise was taken from Gucci at 5555 Wisconsin Ave. early on May 31. Force was reported.
• Three people took property and one of them assaulted a guard at a construction site at 7900 Wisconsin Ave. early on June 10. Force was reported.
• Money was taken from La Gellateria at 10414 Detrick Ave. between 8 p.m. on June 10 and 8 a.m. on June 11. Force was reported.
• Money was taken from Playa Bowls at 10414 Detrick Ave. early on June 11. Force was reported.
Silver Spring area
Thefts from vehicles
• Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between June 6 and 12. Affected streets included Wayne Avenue, Eastern Avenue, 16th Street, Cameron Street and Blair Mill Road. Force was reported in three cases.
• Property was taken from a vehicle in the first block of Manchester Place between 5:30 p.m. on June 7 and 11 a.m. on June 8.
• Property was taken from two vehicles between June 9 and 13. The thefts happened in the 8800 block of Garland Avenue and the 700 block of Forston Street. Force was reported in one case.
• Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between June 8 and 13. Affected streets included Oak Leaf Drive, Gracefield Road and Chathlake Lane. Force was reported in three cases.
Vehicle thefts
• A vehicle was taken in the 900 block of Wayne Avenue around 9:24 p.m. on June 12. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked and running with the key in the ignition.
Commercial burglary
• Money was taken from Hertz at 8000 Georgia Ave. between 4:20 p.m. on June 9 and 7:45 a.m. on June 10. Force was reported.
Aggravated assault
• Someone assaulted a man in the 7900 block of Georgia Avenue early on June 8.
Strong-arm robbery
• Two people took money and property from a man in the 8400 block of Colesville Road around 6:15 p.m. on June 8. One of the thieves assaulted him.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com