Police Blotter: Five vehicles taken in Bethesda area, seven in Silver Spring area
Summary of crimes reported to Montgomery County police Dec. 22 through 28
File photo
Rockville area
Vehicle theft
A vehicle was taken in the 7700 block of Ironforge Court between 10 p.m. on Dec. 23 and 11 a.m. on Dec. 24. The vehicle was reported to have been left unlocked with a spare key possibly left inside.
Bethesda area
Thefts from vehicles
Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between Dec. 24 and 27. Affected streets included Thornapple Stret, Lanier Drive, Western Avenue, Wisconsin Avenue and Abilene Drive. Force was reported in one case.
Money and property were taken from three vehicles between 1 p.m. on Dec. 26 and 1:34 p.m. on Dec. 27. Affected streets included Rockville Pike, Anderson Road and Warner Street.
Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between Dec. 25 and 27. Affected streets included Woodacres Drive, Ramsgate Road, Bent Branch Road and Bayard Boulevard.
Money and property were taken from two vehicles between 7:45 p.m. on Dec. 22 and 9:45 a.m. on Dec. 23. One theft occurred in the 7600 block of Newmarket Drive and the other occurred on Granada Drive.
Vehicle thefts
A vehicle was taken in the 6200 block of Welborn Drive between 8 p.m. on Dec. 22 and 8 a.m. on Dec. 23. The vehicle was reported left unlocked with the key inside.
A vehicle was taken in the 5900 block of Ramsgate Road between 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 22 and 3:46 p.m. on Dec. 23. The key was reported to have been left inside. It was recovered on Dec. 23.
A vehicle was taken in the 5200 block of Farrington Road between 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 27 and 5 a.m. on Dec. 28.
Two vehicles were taken from Chevy Chase Acura at 7725 Wisconsin Ave. around 11:15 p.m. on Dec. 23. Force was reported. The keys were reported to have been left inside both vehicles.
Strong-arm robbery
Two people took money from a man at the Westlake Shell gas station at 10211 Westlake Drive around 2:28 p.m. on Dec. 24.
Silver Spring area
Thefts from vehicles
Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between Dec. 22 and 28. Affected streets included Georgia Avenue, Cameron Street and Wayne Avenue. Force was reported in four cases.
Money and property were taken from four vehicles between Dec. 22 and 26. Affected streets included Evergreen Street, Biltmore Drive, Glenville Road, Pershing Drive, Sudbury Road and Normandy Drive. Force was reported in one case.
Property was taken from two vehicles between Dec. 22 and 27. One theft occurred in the 8700 block of Flower Avenue and the other occurred in the 8000 block of Flower Avenue. Force was reported.
Property and vehicle parts were taken from two vehicles between Dec. 21 and 26. One theft occurred in the 11500 block of February Circle and the other occurred in the 12500 block of Prosperity Drive. Force was reported.
Money, property and vehicle parts were taken from multiple vehicles between Dec. 22 and 28. Affected streets included Mozart Drive, Brahms Terrace, Conductor Way, Castle Boulevard and Armilla Court. Force was reported in three cases.
Vehicle thefts
A vehicle was taken in the area of Takoma and Chesapeake avenues between 11:45 p.m. on Dec. 23 and 9 a.m. on Dec. 24. A key was reported to have been left inside.
A vehicle was taken in the 200 block of Normandy Drive between 5 p.m. on Dec. 26 and 9 a.m. on Dec. 27. A spare key was reported to have been left inside.
A vehicle was taken in the 2400 block of Eccleston Street between 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 23 and noon on Dec. 24.
A vehicle was taken in the 11200 block of Lockwood Drive between 10 p.m. on Dec. 22 and 4 p.m. on Dec. 23. The key was reported to have been left inside.
A vehicle was taken in the 12200 block of Tech Road early on Dec. 23. The vehicle was reported to have been left unlocked and running with the key in the ignition.
A vehicle was taken in the 600 block of East Randolph Road between 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 25 and 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 28. The vehicle was reported to have been left unlocked.
A vehicle was taken from a home in the 1100 block of Downs Drive between 10 p.m. on Dec. 26 and 5 a.m. on Dec. 27. A spare key was reported to have been left inside.
Aggravated assault
A person was assaulted in the 3500 block of Childress Terrace around 7 p.m. on Dec. 23. The attacker had a weapon.
Dan Schere can be reached at Daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com