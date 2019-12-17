Police Blotter: Five Vehicles Taken in Bethesda Area; Four in Silver Spring Area
Crimes reported to Montgomery County police between Dec. 1 and 7
Rockville area
Thefts from vehicles
Money and property were taken from two vehicles between 3:30 p.m. Dec. 4 and 7:15 a.m. Dec. 5. The thefts occurred in the 1300 block of Abbott Road and the 5100 block of Oakglen Drive.
Property was taken from two vehicles between Nov. 29 and Dec. 4. The thefts occurred in the 15400 block of Frederick Road and the 15800 block of Redland Road.
Property was taken from a vehicle inside a home garage in the 11000 block of Haislip Court between 5:10 and 5:30 p.m. Dec. 3. The garage door was reported to have been left open and the vehicle unlocked.
Vehicle theft
A vehicle was taken in the 500 block of Southlawn Lane around 3:24 p.m. Dec. 6. The vehicle was reported to have been unlocked with the key inside.
Burglaries
Property was taken from a home in the 11000 block of Larkmeade Lane between 9:15 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Dec. 4.
Property was taken from a home in the 14000 block of Forest Ridge Drive between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 6. Force was reported.
Property was taken from a storage shed at Poolesville High School on West Willard Road between Nov. 7 and 20. Force was reported.
Bethesda area
Thefts from vehicles
Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between Nov. 28 and Dec. 3. Affected streets included Brooklawn Terrace, 16th Street, Connecticut Avenue, Woolsey Drive, East West Highway and Blaine Drive. Force was reported in multiple cases.
Property was taken from a vehicle in the 4400 block of Ridge Street between 11:30 p.m. Dec. 2 and 10 a.m. Dec. 3. Force was reported.
Property was taken from a vehicle in the 10200 block of Grant Avenue between 7 p.m. Dec. 4 and 9 a.m. Dec. 5.
Property was taken from multiple vehicles between Dec. 1 and 7. Affected streets included Strathmore Hall Street, Antigua Terrace, Valerian Lane, Woodglen Drive and Passeo Drive.
Money and property were taken from four vehicles between Nov. 30 and Dec. 4. Affected streets included Marbury Road, Irvington Avenue and Beech Avenue. Force was reported in two cases.
Vehicle parts were taken from two vehicles in the 7100 block of Democracy Boulevard between 11:30 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. Dec. 7. Force was reported.
Vehicle thefts
A vehicle was taken in the 7100 block of Clarendon Road between 8 p.m. Nov. 30 and 1 a.m. Dec. 1. The vehicle was reported to have been left unlocked with the key inside. It was recovered Dec. 3.
A vehicle was taken in the 5400 block of Marinelli Road around 2:10 p.m. Dec. 5. The vehicle was reported to have been left unlocked and running with the key in the ignition.
A vehicle was taken in the 6100 block of Wynnwood Road between 9 p.m. Nov. 30 and 10:30 a.m. Dec. 1. The vehicle was reported to have been left unlocked with a key fob inside. It was recovered Dec. 1.
A vehicle was taken in the 8500 block of Pelham Road between 12:30 and 8:30 a.m. Dec. 1. The vehicle was reported left unlocked with the key inside.
A vehicle was taken in the 5900 block of Beech Avenue between 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3 and 6 a.m. Dec. 4. The key was reported to have been left inside.
Aggravated assault
A person attempted to assault a man and displayed a weapon in the 6800 block of Wisconsin Avenue around 10:34 a.m. on Dec. 5.
Commercial burglary
Property was taken from multiple storage units at Extra Space Storage at 4950 Nicholson Court between noon Nov. 30 and 9:40 p.m. Dec. 2. Force was reported.
Silver Spring area
Thefts from vehicles
Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between Nov. 30 and Dec. 6. Affected streets included Georgia Avenue, Blair Road, Eastern Avenue, Wayne Avenue and Draper Lane. Force was reported in multiple cases.
Money, property and vehicle parts were taken from multiple vehicles between Dec. 3 and 6. Affected streets included Belvedere Boulevard, Patternbond Drive, Brisbane Street, Evans Drive and Lyttonsville Road. Force was reported in two cases.
Money and vehicle parts were taken from four vehicles between Dec. 1 and 7. Affected streets included Garland Avenue, Prospect Street, Walden Road and Greenwood Avenue. Force was reported in three cases.
Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between Dec. 1 and 5. Affected streets included Gilmoure Drive, Perth Place, Meadowhill Road, Symphony Woods Drive and Crescendo Way.
Property and vehicle parts were taken from multiple vehicles between Dec. 1 and 7. Affected streets included Broadbirch Drive, December Way, Venetian Road, February Circle, Oak Leaf Drive and New Hampshire Avenue. Force was reported in two cases.
Property and vehicle parts were taken from two vehicles between Dec. 5 and 7. The thefts occurred in the 14100 block of Castle Boulevard and the 3000 block of Shepperton Terrace. Force was reported in one case.
Vehicle thefts
A vehicle was taken in the 7900 block of Georgia Avenue between 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Dec. 5. The vehicle was reported to have been left unlocked. It was recovered Dec. 9.
A vehicle was taken in the 11200 block of Oak Lead Drive between 9 p.m. Dec. 1 and 12:45 a.m. Dec. 2. A key was reported to have been left inside. It was recovered Dec. 2.
A vehicle was taken in the 13800 block of Outlet Drive around 10:50 a.m. on Dec. 1. The vehicle was reported to have been left unlocked with the key in the ignition and the engine running. It was recovered Dec. 1.
A vehicle was taken in the 11100 block of New Hampshire Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Dec. 3. The vehicle was reported to have been left unlocked with the key in the ignition and the engine running. It was recovered Dec. 3.
Strong-arm robberies
A man took money and property from another man in the 8100 block of Georgia Avenue early on Dec. 7. The robber was arrested.
Two people took money from a woman in the 12400 block of Loft Lane around 9:48 p.m. Dec. 2.
Three people took property from a man in the 13800 block of Castle Boulevard around 1:45 p.m. Dec. 5.
Dan Schere can be reached at Daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com