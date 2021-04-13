Police Blotter: Five vehicle thefts, two commercial burglaries reported in Silver Spring area

Bethesda area (including North Bethesda, Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Potomac, Kensington)
Thefts from vehicles
- Property was taken from three vehicles between March 23 and 26. Affected streets included Colston Drive, Richland Place, and the area of Bradley Boulevard and Wisconsin Avenue. Force was reported in two cases.
- Property was taken from two vehicles between March 10 and 25. The thefts happened in the 3400 block of Anderson Road and the 10400 block of Connecticut Avenue. Force was reported in one case.
- Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between March 21 and 27. Affected streets included Parklawn Drive, Parklawn Terrace, Randolph Road, McGrath Boulevard, Troy Road, Boiling Brook Parkway and Ashley Drive. Force was reported in three cases.
- Two people took money and property from multiple vehicles between March 20 and 22. Affected streets included Old Georgetown Road, Harwood Road, Hazelwood Drive, Glenwood Road, Hempstead Avenue, Cedarcrest Drive, Rosewood Drive, Custer Road, Overhill Road, Grant Street and Roosevelt Street.
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 6300 block of Rockhurst Road between 9:30 p.m. on March 23 and 2 p.m. on March 25.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 5900 block of Gloster Road between 7:30 and 11:50 p.m. on March 24. A key was reportedly left inside.
- A vehicle was taken in the 6800 block of Wilson Lane between 7 p.m. on March 25 and 7 a.m. on March 26.
- A vehicle was taken from a home in the 5800 block of Greentree Road between 11 p.m. on March 20 and 8:45 a.m. on March 21. A key was stolen from one vehicle and used to steal the other vehicle.
- A vehicle was taken in the 5100 block of Acacia Avenue between noon on March 21 and 7:05 a.m. on March 22. A key was reportedly left inside. The vehicle was recovered on March 22.
- A vehicle was taken in the 6800 block of Fairfax Road between 8:30 p.m. on March 20 and 11 a.m. on March 21.
Strong-arm robberies
- Three people took property from three boys in the 7100 block of Arlington Road around 7:44 p.m. on March 26. One of the robbers assaulted a boy.
- Two people assaulted a man and took his property in the 10500 block of Connecticut Avenue around 9:27 p.m. on March 25.
Rockville area (including Rockville, North Potomac, Darnestown, Poolesville)
Thefts from vehicles
- Money and property were taken from a vehicle in the 6000 block of California Circle between 3:30 p.m. on March 23 and 10:30 a.m. on March 24.
Residential burglary
- A home was broken into in the 12100 block of Hunters Lane between 8:30 p.m. on March 20 and 10:34 a.m. on March 21. A window was reportedly left unlocked. Nothing was taken.
Silver Spring area (including Silver Spring, Fairland, Burtonsville)
Thefts from vehicles
- Money, property and parts were taken from multiple vehicles between March 22 and 27. Affected streets included Blair Mill Drive, Silver Spring Avenue, Wayne Avenue, the area of Mississippi Avenue and Hilltop Road, and the area of Georgia Avenue and King Street. Force was reported in four cases.
- Parts were taken from a vehicle in the 8800 block of Colesville Road between 9 p.m. on March 22 and 11:30 a.m. on March 25. Force was reported.
- Property was taken from multiple vehicles between March 3 and 27. Affected streets included Piney Branch Road, Patterson Court and Glenside Drive. Force was reported in three cases.
- Property and parts were taken from three vehicles between March 19 and 25. Affected streets included the 300 block of Crescendo Way and the 10200-11100 blocks of New Hampshire Avenue. Force was reported in one case.
- Property and parts were taken from three vehicles between March 21 and 25. Affected streets included Old Columbia Pike, Cherry Hill Road and Stewart Lane. Force was reported.
- Property and parts were taken from four vehicles between March 20 and 27. Affected streets included Greencastle Ridge Terrace, Teagarden Circle and Hampton Hollow Drive. Force was reported in three cases.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 600 block of Venice Drive between 5 p.m. on March 20 and 6:50 a.m. on March 21.
- A vehicle was taken in the 13200 block of Bregman Road between 11 p.m. on March 20 and 4:30 a.m. on March 21. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked with a spare key inside.
- A vehicle was taken in the 3200 block of Automobile Boulevard around 9:40 a.m. on March 22.
- A vehicle was taken in the 13700 block of Colgate Way around 5 p.m. on March 24. It was reportedly left unlocked and running.
- A vehicle was taken from a home in the 9700 block of Mt. Pisgah Road around 9:41 p.m. on March 25. A door was reportedly left unlocked.
Commercial burglaries
- Property was taken from Affinity Apartments at 8021 Georgia Ave. early on March 23. Force was reported.
- Merchandise was taken from MyEyeDr at 8528 Georgia Ave. around 11:37 p.m. on March 26. Force was reported.
Robbery
- Two people took merchandise from Dollar General at 13817 Outlet Drive around 4:55 p.m. on March 24. One of the robbers assaulted two employees who tried to stop them.
Gaithersburg area (including Gaithersburg, Montgomery Village)
Thefts from vehicles
- Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between March 5 and 27. Affected streets included the 19400 block of Battleridge Way and the 19300-19400 blocks of Sandy Lake Drive.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 15700 block of Shady Grove Road between 1 and 3:20 p.m. on March 24. It was recovered the same day.
- A vehicle was taken in the 19300 block of Sandy Lake Drive between 8 p.m. on March 25 and 6:55 a.m. on March 26. It was reportedly left unlocked with a key inside.
Residential burglaries
- Property was taken in the 17000 block of King James Way. The theft was discovered around 2 p.m. on March 22.
- Property was taken in the 9900 block of Shelburne Terrace between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. on March 26. Force was reported.
