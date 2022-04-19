Police Blotter: Five vehicle thefts reported in Silver Spring area

Bethesda area (including North Bethesda, Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Potomac, Kensington)
Thefts from vehicles
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 5400 block of Wisconsin Avenue between 11:15 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. on April 6. Force was reported.
- Money and property were taken from a vehicle in the 100 block of Commerce Lane between 9 p.m. March 30 and 9 a.m. April 3.
- Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between April 1 and 6. The thefts happened on Montrose Avenue and Strathmore Hall and Keswick streets.
- Money, property and parts were taken from three vehicles between April 5 and 7. The thefts happened in the 4500 and 4600 blocks of North Park Avenue and the 6900 block of Wilson Lane. Force was reported in two cases.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 3300 block of University Boulevard West between 7 p.m. April 7 and 8:45 a.m. April 8.
- A vehicle was taken in the 10700 block of Kenilworth Avenue between 5 p.m. April 5 and 6:30 a.m. April 6. It was recovered April 6.
- A vehicle was taken in the 11900 block of Parklawn Place between 10 p.m. April 6 and 11:30 a.m. April 7. It was recovered April 7.
Commercial burglary
- Two people stole merchandise from Vandad Vape in the 11400 block of Woodglen Drive around 5:20 a.m. April 5. Force was reported.
Rockville area (including Rockville, North Potomac, Darnestown, Poolesville)
Armed carjacking
- A man stole someone’s car in the 260 block of Congressional Lane on April 6. He allegedly pointed a gun at the victim. He was arrested.
Residential burglary
- Property was taken from a home in the 16200 block of Bushwick Place between 3 p.m. April 1 and 10 a.m. April 4.
Silver Spring area (including Silver Spring, Fairland, Burtonsville)
Thefts from vehicles
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 8100 block of Fenton Street between midnight on March 31 and 3 a.m. April 1.
- A part was taken from a vehicle in the 9000 block of Manchester Road between 11 p.m. April 7 and 11 a.m. April 8. Force was reported.
- Property and parts were taken from three vehicles between March 29 and April 5. The thefts happened in the 8900 and 9300 blocks of Piney Branch Road and the 700 block of Forston Street. Force was reported.
- Property was taken from two vehicles in the 11400 and 11600 blocks of Stewart Lane between 5 p.m. April 5 and 8 a.m. April 6. Force was reported.
- Property and parts were taken from multiple vehicles between April 1 and 6. The thefts happened on Childress Terrace, Blackburn Lane, Scarlet Sage Court and Sandy Spring Road. Force was reported.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 900 block of Wayne Avenue between 9:30 p.m. April 2 and 6 p.m. April 3. The vehicle was recovered April 4.
- A vehicle was taken from a home in the 1100 block of Fidler Lane between 6 a.m. and noon on April 9.
- A vehicle was taken in the 9500 block of Georgia Avenue between 7 p.m. April 5 and 1 p.m. April 7.
- A vehicle was taken in the 10200 block of New Hampshire Avenue around 11:15 p.m. April 4. It was reportedly left unlocked and running.
- A vehicle was taken in the 10600 block of Pinedale Drive between 8 p.m. April 7 and 6 a.m. April 8. A spare key was reportedly left inside. The vehicle was recovered April 8.
Armed robberies
- Three people stole money and property from a taxi driver in the 8400 block of 10th Avenue early April 9. One of the robbers displayed a weapon.
- Someone assaulted a man and took his property in the 11200 block of Lockwood Drive around 10:30 p.m. April 3. The robber displayed a weapon.
Aggravated assault
- Someone assaulted a man and displayed a weapon in the 700 block of University Boulevard East around noon on April 5.
Gaithersburg area (including Gaithersburg, Montgomery Village)
Thefts from vehicles
- Parts were taken from a vehicle in the 17700 block of Towne Crest Drive between 7 p.m. April 1 and 6 a.m. April 4. Force was reported.
- A part was taken from a vehicle in the 19300 block of Woodfield Road early April 9. Force was reported.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 18200 block of Lost Knife Circle between 10 p.m. April 4 and noon on April 8. It was recovered April 10.
- A vehicle was taken in the 18600 block of Walkers Choice Road between 7:15 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on April 6. A key was reportedly left inside. The vehicle was recovered April 8.
- A vehicle was taken in the 10100 block of Ridgeline Drive around 10:15 p.m. April 6. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked and running. It was recovered April 9.
- A vehicle was taken in the 9600 block of Duffer Way between 5 p.m. April 7 and 4:30 a.m. April 8.
Strong-arm robbery
- Three people stole property from a man and assaulted him in the area of Strath Haven Drive and Penhurst Court around 12:15 p.m. April 8.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com