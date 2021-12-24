Police Blotter: Five vehicle thefts reported in Bethesda area; Woman robbed in Chevy Chase Whole Foods

Bethesda area (including North Bethesda, Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Potomac, Kensington)
Thefts from vehicles
- Money and property were taken from two vehicles between Dec. 4 and 10. The thefts happened in the 6100 block of Connecticut Avenue and the 3700 block of Cardiff Road.
- A part was taken from a vehicle in the 4300 block of Maple Avenue between 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 10 and 8 a.m. on Dec. 11. Force was reported.
- Money and parts were taken from four vehicles between Dec. 2 and 10. Affected streets included Patapsco Drive, Rockville Pike and Strathmore Hall Street. Force was reported in three cases.
- Money was taken from two vehicles between Dec. 5 and 7. The thefts happened in the 5300 block of Worthington Drive and the 4800 block of Earlston Drive.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 3700 block of Leland Street between 2:30 and 7:40 a.m. on Dec. 5. It was recovered the same day.
- A vehicle was taken in the 7000 block of Arlington Road early on Dec. 9. Force was reported. The vehicle was recovered the same day.
- A vehicle was taken in the 5200 block of Tuckerman Lane between 4:10 p.m. on Dec. 10 and 9 a.m. on Dec. 11.
- A vehicle was taken in the 4800 block of Earlston Drive between 7 p.m. on Dec. 5 and 7 a.m. on Dec. 6. A key was reportedly left inside.
- A vehicle was taken in the first block of Dudley Court between 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 6 and 7:50 a.m. on Dec. 7.
Commercial burglary
- Two people took money from Bibibop Asian Grill at 11584 Old Georgetown Road early on Dec. 8. Force was reported.
Commercial robberies
- Someone stole money from the CVS Pharmacy in the 11400 block of Rockville Pike around 6:40 p.m. on Dec. 8. The robber implied to an employee that he had a handgun.
- Someone stole money and property from a woman who was shopping at the Whole Foods at 4420 Willard Ave. around 1 p.m. on Dec. 10.
Rockville area (including Rockville, North Potomac, Darnestown, Poolesville)
Thefts from vehicles
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 12300 block of Wilkins Avenue between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Dec. 6.
- Money and parts were taken from vehicles in the 15500 and 15900 blocks of Indianola Drive between 5 p.m. on Dec. 6 and 9 a.m. on Dec. 7. Force was reported in one case.
Vehicle theft
- A vehicle was taken from Darcars Nissan at 15911 Indianola Drive early on Dec. 7. Force was reported. A key was reportedly left inside the vehicle.
Commercial burglary
- Merchandise was taken from the 6-Twelve Convenient Mart at 14100 Darnestown Road early on Dec. 11. Force was reported.
Silver Spring area (including Silver Spring, Fairland, Burtonsville)
Thefts from vehicles
- Money and property were taken from two vehicles between Dec. 6 and 8. The thefts happened in the 8100 block of Fenton Street and the first block of Sussex Road. Force was reported in both cases.
- Property and a part were taken from three vehicles between Dec. 4 and 11. Affected streets included Bradford Road, Greenwood Avenue and Garland Avenue. Force was reported.
- Money, property and a part were taken from two vehicles between Dec. 8 and 11. The thefts happened in the 9900 block of Edgehill Lane and the 10300 block of Royal Road. Force was reported in one case.
- Parts were taken from multiple vehicles between Dec. 4 and 8. Affected streets included Willow Wood Drive, Tourmaline Terrace, Heather Hollow Circle and East Randolph Road. Force was reported.
- Money was taken from a vehicle in the 13800 block of Castle Boulevard between 11 p.m. on Dec. 7 and 2 p.m. on Dec. 8.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 8700 block of Georgia Avenue around 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 6. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked with a key inside.
- A vehicle was taken from a home in the 700 block of Silver Spring Avenue between 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 7 and 2 a.m. on Dec. 8. It was recovered on Dec. 8.
- A vehicle was taken in the area of Hood and Gilbert streets between 6 and 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 8.
- A vehicle was taken in the 900 block of Northwest Drive between 10 p.m. on Dec. 8 and 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 9.
Commercial burglary
- Money and merchandise were taken from New World Wireless at 8705 Flower Ave. between 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 9 and 10 a.m. on Dec. 10. Force was reported.
Armed robberies
- Someone stole money from a 7-Eleven in the 12200 block of Tech Road around 7:20 p.m. on Dec. 10. The robber displayed a knife.
- Four people stole money from an Exxon gas station in the 3000 block of Briggs Chaney Road around 2 p.m. on Dec. 9. One of the robbers displayed a handgun.
Aggravated assault
- Someone assaulted a taxi driver in the 9200 block of New Hampshire Avenue early on Dec. 8. The attacker displayed a weapon.
Gaithersburg area (including Gaithersburg, Montgomery Village)
Thefts from vehicles
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 10100 block of Washingtonian Boulevard between 2 and 4 p.m. on Dec. 8.
- Money was taken from a vehicle in the 9700 block of Breckenridge Place between 10 p.m. on Dec. 6 and 8 a.m. on Dec. 7.
- Property and parts were taken from multiple vehicles between Dec. 1 and 10. Affected streets included Woodfield Road, Sweet Autumn Drive and Mountain Laurel Court. Force was reported in three cases.
Vehicle theft
- A vehicle was taken in the 9300 block of Chadburn Place between 4 and 6 p.m. on Dec. 4.
