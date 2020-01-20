Police Blotter: Five vehicle thefts in Silver Spring
Crimes reported to Montgomery County police Dec. 29 through Jan. 4
Rockville area
Armed robbery
An armed person took money and property from Midway Beer & Wine at 16057 Frederick Road around 2:29 p.m. on Jan. 2.
Bethesda area
Thefts from vehicles
Property was taken from multiple vehicles between Dec. 27 and Jan. 4. Affected streets included Windermere Circle, Lone Oak Drive, Westlake Drive and Daybreak Court.
Vehicle theft
A vehicle was taken in the 9700 block of Pleasant Gate Lane between 7 p.m. on Jan. 3 and 6:45 a.m. on Jan. 4. The vehicle was reported to have been left unlocked with the key inside.
Residential burglaries
Property was taken in the 8700 block of Burdette Road between 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 26 and 1:57 p.m. on Dec. 31. Force was reported.
Property was taken in the 6400 block of Rock Forest Drive between 5 p.m. on Dec. 27 and 8 a.m. on Dec. 29. Force was reported.
Commercial burglary
Money and property were taken from the Mormon Temple Visitors’ Center at 9900 Stoneybrook Drive between 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 23 and 5:20 a.m. on Dec. 30. Force was reported.
Silver Spring area
Thefts from vehicles
Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between Dec. 27 and Jan. 4. Affected streets included Cameron Street, Thayer Avenue, Roeder Road, Georgia Avenue, Colesville Road, King Street and Mansfield Road. Force was reported in multiple cases.
Money and property were taken from three vehicles between Dec. 24 and Jan. 2. Affected streets included Clearview Place, Lawndale Drive and Manchester Road. Force was reported in one case.
Property was taken from two vehicles between Dec. 29 and Jan. 4. One theft occurred in the 800 block of Wayne Avenue and the other occurred in the 700 block of Forston Street. Force was reported.
Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between Dec. 29 and Jan. 4. Affected streets included Southampton Drive, Kinross Avenue, Brunett Avenue, Stirling Road, Grayson Avenue and Forest Glen Road.
Property was taken from three vehicles between Dec. 28 and Jan. 3. Affected streets included Autumn Drive, Tanley Road and Eastbourne Drive.
Money, property and vehicle parts were taken from multiple vehicles between Dec. 29 and Jan. 4. Affected streets included Woodlake Drive, Greencastle Road and Greencastle Ridge Terrace. Force was reported in multiple cases.
Vehicle thefts
A vehicle was taken in the area of Thayer Avenue and Mayor Lane between 4 and 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 29.
A vehicle was taken in the 9000 block of Manchester Road between 1 and 7:21 a.m. on Jan. 4.
A vehicle was taken in the 9000 block of Sligo Creek Parkway between 4 p.m. on Dec. 27 and midnight on Dec. 28.
A vehicle was taken in the 12200 block of Tech Road between 7:55 and 8:10 p.m. on Jan. 2. The vehicle was reported to have been left unlocked and running with the key in the ignition. It was recovered on Jan. 6.
A vehicle was taken in the 15400 block of Riding Stable Road between 7 p.m. on Dec. 25 and 3 p.m. on Dec. 28.
Armed robbery
Four people took money and property from a man and assaulted him in the 8200 block of Piney Branch Road early on Dec. 29. One of the robbers was armed.
Strong-arm robbery
Two people assaulted a man and took his property in the area of Colesville Road and Georgia Avenue around 7 p.m. on Jan. 3.
Commercial burglaries
Money was taken from University Manor Apartments at 810 University Blvd. between 6 p.m. on Dec. 30 and 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 31. Force was reported.
Property was taken from 11 storage units that were broken into at Self Storage Plus at 11105 New Hampshire Ave. between 4:45 p.m. on Dec. 28 and 2 p.m. on Dec. 31. Force was reported.
