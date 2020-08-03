Police Blotter: Five vehicle thefts in Silver Spring area
Crimes reported to Montgomery County police between July 19 and 25
By Dan Schere
Rockville area
Thefts from vehicles
- Money and property were taken from four vehicles between July 17 and 20. Affected streets included Little Creek Drive, Maplecrest Drive, Stonehaven Court and St. James Road.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 12200 block of Village Square Terrace early on July 19. The victim reported that the key was stolen. The vehicle was recovered July 21.
- A vehicle was taken in the 12800 block of Veirs Mill Road between 11:30 a.m. and 12:10 p.m. on July 19. It was reportedly left unlocked. The vehicle was recovered the next day.
- A motor scooter was taken in the area of Pleasant Road and Fedor Avenue between 1:30 and 6 p.m. on July 21. It was recovered on July 22.
- A vehicle was taken in the 8800 block of Stonehaven Court between 9 p.m. on July 19 and 9 a.m. on July 20. The key was reportedly left inside. The vehicle was recovered the same day.
Bethesda area
Thefts from vehicles
- Money was taken from four vehicles between July 19 and 23. Affected streets included Leonard Drive, Richland Street, Larry Place and Washington Avenue.
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 4800 block of Bethesda Avenue between 10:15 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on July 20.
- Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between July 19 and 25. Affected streets included Brewerhouse Road, Franham Drive, Woodglen Drive, Tuckerman Lane, Montrose Avenue, Kenilworth Avenue, Bangor Drive, Strathmore Avenue and Schuylkill Road.
- Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between July 19 and 24. Affected streets included Park Avenue, Sherrill Avenue, River Road, Ogden Road, Ridge Drive and Allan Road.
- Parts were taken from multiple vehicles between July 19 and 21. Affected streets included Dudley Lane, Swansong Way and Galsworthy Place. Force was reported.
- Money, property and parts were taken from multiple vehicles between July 19 and 24. Affected streets included Bells Mill Road, Montauk Avenue, Ashburton Lane, Surreywood Lane and Lakeview Drive. Force was reported in one case.
Vehicle thefts
- Two vehicles were taken from a home in the 5000 block of Allan Road early on July 25. Property and two keys were taken and used to steal the vehicles. One of the vehicles was recovered the same day.
- A vehicle was taken in the 5900 block of Plainview Road between 8 p.m. on July 24 and 12:15 p.m. on July 25.
- A vehicle was taken in the 9300 block of Wildoak Drive between 1 and 6:30 a.m. on July 25.
Aggravated assault
- Three people assaulted someone in the 1700 block of East West Highway around 11:28 p.m. on July 24. One of the attackers showed a weapon.
Silver Spring area
Thefts from vehicles
- Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between July 20 and 23. Affected streets included Carroll Avenue, Veterans Place, Colesville Road, Nolte Avenue, Mansfield Road, Thayer Avenue, Wayne Avenue and 2nd Avenue. Force was reported in three cases.
- Property was taken from three vehicles between July 14 and 22. Affected streets included Highland Drive, Belvedere Boulevard and Hildarose Drive. Force was reported in one case.
- Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between July 18 and 25. Affected streets included Piney Branch Road, Barron Street and Buckingham Drive. Force was reported in multiple cases.
- Money, property and parts were taken from multiple vehicles between July 17 and 23. Affected streets included Oakwood Street, Northwest Drive, Greenock Road, Harding Drive, Forest Glen Road, Dallas Avenue and New Hampshire Avenue. Force was reported in one case.
- Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between July 12 and 24. Affected streets included Old Columbia Pike, Bronzegate Place, Amberstone Court, New Hampshire Avenue, Palermo Drive and Featherwood Street. Force was reported in one case.
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 3600 block of Turbridge Drive between 2 p.m. on July 13 and 7:10 p.m. on July 21. Force was reported.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 7900 block of Georgia Avenue around 7 p.m. on July 19. It was reportedly left unlocked and running. The vehicle was recovered July 27.
- A vehicle was taken in the 1300 block of East West Highway around 6:42 p.m. on July 21. It was reportedly left unlocked and running. The vehicle was recovered on July 27.
- A motor scooter was take in the 8000 block of Blair Mill way between 9:20 p.m. on July 20 and 4:21 a.m. on July 21.
- A vehicle was taken in the 11200 block of New Hampshire Avenue between noon on July 22 and noon on July 23.
- A vehicle was taken in the area of Calverton Boulevard and Sandy Point Court between 11:30 p.m. on July 23 and 6:45 a.m. on July 24. Force was reported.
Strong-arm robbery
Someone assaulted a woman and took her property in the 8200 block of Piney Branch Road around 11:02 p.m. on July 23.
Commercial burglary
- Darcars Automotive Group at 12511 Prosperity Drive was broken into between 9 p.m. on July 22 and 6:50 a.m. on July 23. Nothing was taken.
