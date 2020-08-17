Police Blotter: Five vehicle thefts in Silver Spring
Crimes reported to Montgomery County police between Aug. 1 and 8
By Dan Schere
| Published:
Rockville area
Thefts from vehicles
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 15800 block of Frederick Road between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 1.
- Money and property were taken from two vehicles between 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 5 and 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 6. The thefts happened in the first block of Larkmeade Court and the 10800 block of Kirkwall Terrace.
Bethesda area
Thefts from vehicles
- Money, property and parts were taken from four vehicles between Aug. 1 and 5. One theft happened in the 8800 block of Lanier Drive and the others happened in the 8600 block of 16th Force was reported in three cases.
- Money was taken from four vehicles between Aug. 4 and 8. Affected streets included Cheltenham Drive, Exfair Road, Glenbrook Road and Fairfax Road.
- Parts were taken from multiple vehicles in the 10500 and 10600 blocks of Montrose Road between 9 p.m. on Aug. 3 and 11 a.m. on Aug. 4. Force was reported.
- Money, property and parts were taken from multiple vehicles between Aug. 2 and 6. Affected streets included Friendship Boulevard, North Park Avenue, Bayard Boulevard, Barr Road, Dunrobbin Drive, Wagner Lane, Vorlich Lane, East Halbert Road and Wisconsin Avenue. Force was reported in multiple cases.
- Property and parts were taken from four vehicles between Aug. 3 and 5. Affected streets included Rockhurst Road, Stoneham Road, Westlake Terrace and Tuckerman Lane. Force was reported in three cases.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 4800 block of Broad Brook Drive between 7 p.m. on Aug. 4 and 7 a.m. on Aug. 5. It was recovered on Aug. 6.
- A vehicle was taken in the 5500 block of Ridgefield Road between 1:30 and 11:50 p.m. on Aug. 5.
- A vehicle was taken in the 7500 block of Hampden Lane between 9 and 11 a.m. on Aug. 8. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked with the key inside. It was recovered on Aug. 11.
- A vehicle was taken in the 7800 block of Westfield Drive between 9 p.m. on Aug. 5 and 5 a.m. on Aug. 6. It was recovered on Aug. 9.
Residential burglaries
- Someone took property from the garage of a home in the 7700 block of Curtis Street around 8:45 p.m. on July 27. The garage door was reportedly left open.
- Property was taken from the garage of a home in the 5200 block of Moorland Lane between 2 p.m. on Aug. 6 and 2 p.m. on Aug. 8. A door was reportedly left unlocked.
- Property was taken from the shed of a home in the 11000 block of Troy Road between 6 p.m. on Aug. 6 and 6 p.m. on Aug. 7. The shed was reportedly left unlocked.
Commercial burglary
- Money was taken from Taipei Tokyo at 11510 Rockville Pike between 9 p.m. on Aug. 3 and 11 a.m. on Aug. 4. Force was reported.
Silver Spring area
Thefts from vehicles
- Property and vehicle parts were taken from multiple vehicles between July 17 and Aug. 5. Affected streets included Colesville Road, Georgia Avenue, East West Highway, Eastern Avenue and Kennett Street. Force was reported.
- Parts were taken from two vehicles between July 29 and Aug. 3. The thefts happened in the 9700 block of Dameron Drive and the 10400 block of Leslie Street. Force was reported.
- Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between July 25 and Aug. 4. Affected streets included Hampshire West Court, Rodney Road, New Hampshire Avenue, Lorain Avenue and Meadowhill Road. Force was reported in one case.
- Property and parts were taken from three vehicles between Aug. 2 and 5. Two thefts happened in the 11200 block of Oak Leaf Drive and the other happened in the 11100 block of New Hampshire Avenue. Force was reported in two cases.
- Parts were taken from a vehicle in the 13800 block of Castle Boulevard between 11:45 p.m. on Aug. 1 and 8 a.m. on Aug. 2. Force was reported.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 8700 block of Georgia Avenue around 5:18 p.m. on Aug. 2. It was reportedly left unlocked.
- A vehicle was taken in the 8600 block of Georgia Avenue around 7:14 p.m. on Aug. 4. It was reportedly left unlocked and running.
- A vehicle was taken in the 100 block of Fleetwood Terrace between 7 and 9:20 p.m. on Aug. 2. It was recovered the same day.
- A motorcycle was taken in the 9600 block of Dilston Road between 8 a.m. and noon on July 30. It was recovered on Aug. 3.
- A vehicle was taken in the 3000 block of Piano Lane between 9:30 p.m. on July 30 and 6 a.m. on July 31. It was recovered on Aug. 4.
Armed robberies
- A man stole merchandise from a 7-Eleven convenience store at 7980 Georgia Ave. around 6:20 a.m. on Aug. 3. He showed a weapon and assaulted a man who tried to stop him from leaving. The thief was arrested.
- Someone showed a weapon and stole money at CVS Pharmacy at 1290 East West Highway around 10:42 p.m. on Aug. 5.
Strong-arm robbery
- Two people assaulted a woman and took her money and property around 8:59 p.m. on Aug. 3 in the 1500 block of November Circle.
Commercial burglary
- Someone took money and property from Golf Ultra Lounge at 8123 Georgia Ave. around 6:38 p.m. on Aug. 7. A door was reportedly left open.
Dan Schere can be reached at Daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com