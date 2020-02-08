Police Blotter: Five vehicle thefts in Silver Spring
Crimes reported to Montgomery County police between Jan. 26 and Feb. 1
Rockville area
Thefts from vehicles
Property was taken from multiple vehicles in the 12400 block of Rousseau Terrace between 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 25 and 7 a.m. on Jan. 26. Force was reported.
Vehicle thefts
A vehicle was taken from a home in the 15800 block of Buena Vista Drive between 4 p.m. on Jan. 17 and 3:35 a.m. on Jan. 27. The vehicle keys were used to steal the vehicle.
Commercial burglary
Money was taken from the Travilah Square Beer & Wine at 10046 Darnestown Road between 10 p.m. on Jan. 25 and 10 a.m. on Jan. 26. Force was reported.
Bethesda area
Thefts from vehicles
Money and property were taken from two vehicles between Jan. 25 and 29. One theft occurred in the 8600 block of 16th Street and the other occurred in the 5400 block of Wisconsin Avenue. Force was reported in one case.
Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between Jan. 23 and 30. Affected streets included Ogden Road, Western Avenue, Westridge Road, Sentinel Drive and River Road. Force was reported in one case.
Vehicle thefts
A vehicle was taken from Chevy Chase Acura at 7725 Wisconsin Ave. early on Jan. 30. Force was reported.
Two vehicles were taken from Ourisman Volkswagen of Bethesda at 5415 Butler Road early on Jan. 30. Both vehicles were recovered the same day.
Armed robbery
Someone took money from a man in the first block of Bethesda Metro Center around 7:20 p.m. on Jan. 30. The robber implied having a weapon.
Strong-arm robbery
Someone took property from a girl in the area of MacArthur Boulevard and 82nd Place around 8:40 a.m. on Feb. 1.
Silver Spring area
Thefts from vehicles
Money and property were taken from four vehicles between Jan. 20 and 31. Affected streets included Cedar Street, Blair Mill Road, and Georgia and Wayne avenues. Force was reported in two cases.
Vehicle parts were taken from a vehicle in the 9000 block of Sligo Creek Parkway between noon and 4:10 p.m. on Jan. 28. Force was reported.
Property was taken from two vehicles between Jan. 29 and Feb. 1. One theft occurred in the area of Osage Street and 11th Avenue and another occurred in the 600 block of Lowander Lane.
Property was taken from four vehicles between Jan. 27 and 31. Affected streets included Ruppert Road, Loraine Avenue, Eastwood Avenue and Glenwild Road.
Property was taken from three vehicles between Jan. 25 and 28. Two thefts occurred in the 12300 block of Featherwood Street and one occurred in the 1900 block of Bronzegate Boulevard. Force was reported in two cases.
Vehicle thefts
A motorcycle was taken in the 8500 block of Cameron Street between 5 p.m. on Jan. 29 and 8:15 a.m. on Jan. 30.
A vehicle was taken in the 8200 block of Georgia Avenue between 6:04 and 6:15 p.m. on Jan. 30. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked.
A vehicle was taken in the 800 block of Wayne Avenue between 4 and 5:06 p.m. on Feb. 1. It was recovered on Feb. 3.
A vehicle was taken in the 600 block of Stirling Road early on Jan. 31. It was reportedly left unlocked with the key inside. The vehicle was recovered the same day.
A vehicle was taken in the area of Lamberton Square Road and Sheffield Manor Drive between 8 p.m. on Jan. 31 and 6 a.m. on Feb. 1.
Strong-arm robbery
Someone took property from a man and assaulted him near the 9300 block of Piney Branch Road early on Feb. 1.
Someone who was armed assaulted a man in the 10000 block of Colesville Road around 11 p.m. on Jan. 31.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com