Police Blotter: Five vehicle thefts in Bethesda area
Crimes reported to Montgomery County police between Jan. 19 and 25
Rockville area
Thefts from vehicles
Money was taken from three vehicles between Jan. 6 and 20. One theft occurred in the 1200 block of Derbyshire Road and the others happened in the 7800 block of Heatherton Lane.
Money and property were taken from two vehicles between 9:45 a.m. and 2:43 p.m. on Jan. 22. One theft occurred in the 17300 block of Moore Road and the other happened in the 172000 block of Elmer School Road.
Burglary
Property was taken from Poolesville High School at 17501 W. Willard Road between 6 p.m. on Jan. 24 and 11:15 a.m. on Jan. 25. Force was reported.
Bethesda area
Thefts from vehicles
Property was taken from multiple vehicles between Jan. 21 and 23. Affected streets included Colston Drive, Washington Avenue, Brennon Lane, Spencer Road and Raymond Street. Force was reported in multiple cases.
Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between Jan. 18 and 24. Affected streets included Kenwood Forest Lane, North Chelsea Lane, Windsor Lane and Arlington Road. Force was reported in one case.
Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between Jan. 15 and 24. Affected streets included Rockville Pike, Grosvenor Place and Strathmore Hall Street. Force was reported in one case.
Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between Jan. 19 and 24. Affected streets included Greenway Drive, Baltimore Avenue, Saratoga Avenue, Willard Avenue, Rockmere Drive, Brookeway Drive, Harwick Road and The Hills Plaza. Force was reported in one case.
Property was taken from a vehicle in the 8600 block of Grant Street between around 8 p.m. on Jan. 20 and 9 a.m. on Jan. 21.
Vehicle thefts
A motorcycle was taken in the 2400 block of Lyttonsville Road around noon on Jan. 22.
Two vehicles were taken in the 7200 block of Bybrook Lane between around 10 p.m. on Jan. 22 and 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 23. Both sets of keys were reported to have been left in one of the vehicles.
A vehicle was taken in the 4400 block of Edgefield Road between 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 23 and 6:15 a.m. on Jan. 24. A key fob was reported to have been left inside.
Two vehicles were taken in the 8500 block of Irvington Avenue around 6:39 a.m. on Jan. 23. Force was reported. One vehicle was recovered on Jan. 23.
A vehicle was taken in the 6400 block of Rockledge Drive between 10 p.m. on Jan. 20 and 7:20 a.m. on Jan. 21.
Silver Spring area
Thefts from vehicles
Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between Jan. 19 and 25. Affected streets included Ellsworth Drive, Bonifant Street, Cameron Street, Colesville Road, Blair Road, Mansfield Road, Gist Avenue, Dartmouth Avenue, Colesville Road and Roeder Road. Force was reported in multiple cases.
Property was taken from multiple vehicles between Jan. 17 and 23. Affected streets included Belvedere Boulevard, Woodside Parkway, Hutting Place and Sanford Road. Force was reported in one case.
Vehicle parts were taken from a vehicle in the 8700 block of Gilbert Place around 6 p.m. on Jan. 20 and 7 a.m. on Jan. 24. Force was reported.
Money and property were taken from four vehicles between Jan. 18 and 23. Affected streets included Beacon Road, Symphony Woods Drive, Southwest Drive, Eastmoor Drive and Wheeler Drive.
Property was taken from a vehicle on the 13800 block of Castle Boulevard early on Jan. 24. Force was reported.
Vehicle thefts
A vehicle was taken in the 13800 block of Old Columbia Pike around 4:45 p.m. on Jan. 20. The vehicle was reported left unlocked with the key in the ignition.
A vehicle was taken in the 3500 block of Sheffield Manor Terrace between 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 21 and 7 a.m. on Jan. 24.
Strong-arm robberies
Someone took property from a man in the 13800 block of Outlet Drive around 1:33 p.m. on Jan. 24.
Three people took money and property from a man and assaulted him in the 8600 block of Georgia Avenue around 6:35 p.m. on Jan. 20.
