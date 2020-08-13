Police Blotter: Five commercial burglaries, two school burglaries reported in Bethesda area
Crimes reported to Montgomery County police between July 26 and Aug. 1
Rockville area
Thefts from vehicles
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the area of Parkvale and Baltimore roads between 4 p.m. on July 27 and 1:15 p.m. on July 28.
- Parts were taken from a vehicle in the 8000 block of Needwood Road between 6 p.m. on July 26 and 12:59 p.m. on July 27. Force was reported.
- Money and property were taken from four vehicles between 3 p.m. on July 30 and 1:30 p.m. on July 31. Affected areas included the first block of Northup Court and the 2300 block of Glenmore Terrace.
Bethesda area
Thefts from vehicles
- Money and property were taken from a vehicle in the 3600 block of Underwood Street between 11 p.m. on July 27 and 6 a.m. on July 28.
- Money, property and parts were taken from multiple vehicles between 12:30 p.m. on July 25 and 4:15 p.m. on July 26. Affected streets included Montrose Avenue, Thornbush Court, Old Georgetown Road, Cloister Drive, Greenlawn Drive, Chapman Avenue and Tuckerman Lane. Force was reported in one case.
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the area of The Hills Plaza and South Park Avenue between 2 and 3 p.m. on July 28. Force was reported.
- Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between July 27 and 30. Affected streets included Winnepeg Road, Montauk Avenue and Westlake Terrace. Force was reported in two cases.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 3900 block of Leland Street between 3 p.m. on July 27 and 3:45 a.m. on July 28. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked with the key inside. It was recovered on July 28.
- A vehicle was taken in the 3500 block of Woodbine Street between 8 p.m. on July 27 and 8 a.m. on July 28. A spare key was reportedly left inside. The vehicle was recovered on July 28.
- A vehicle was taken in the 1900 block of Rosemary Hills Drive between 6:30 and 8 p.m. on Aug. 1. The key was reportedly left inside.
- A vehicle was taken from a home in the 7600 block of Fairfax Road between 8 p.m. on July 27 and 8 a.m. on July 28. A key was reportedly left inside. The vehicle was recovered on July 28.
- A motorcycle was taken in the 10800 block of Antigua Terrace between 8 p.m. on July 27 and 7:20 a.m. on July 28.
Commercial burglaries
- Money was taken from Chevy Chase Florist at 7 Wisconsin Circle early on July 31. Force was reported.
- Merchandise was taken from Flower Child at 10205 Old Georgetown Road early on July 26. Force was reported.
- Money was taken from Pho Hoa Binh at 11782 Parklawn Drive between 7:25 p.m. on July 26 and 8:49 am. on July 27. Force was reported.
- Money was taken at $2.49 Cleaners at 11802-D Rockville Pike early on July 27. Force was reported.
- Money was taken at Georgetown Valet Cleaners at 4463 Willard Ave. between 1 and 7:20 a.m. on July 27. Force was reported.
School burglaries
- Property was taken from Mater Dei School at 9600 Seven Locks Road between 9:45 p.m. on July 27 and 7:30 a.m. on July 28.
- Three 16-year-old boys broke into Potomac Elementary School at 10311 River Road around 10:42 p.m. on July 27. They were arrested. Nothing was taken.
Armed robberies
- Four people took property from a man in the 1600 block of Carey Lane around 9:01 p.m. on July 30. One of the robbers showed a weapon.
- Someone took money from a person at CVS Pharmacy at 7809 Wisconsin Ave. early on July 27. The robber showed a weapon.
Silver Spring area
Thefts from vehicles
Money, property and parts were taken from multiple vehicles between July 1 and 29. Affected streets included Sunnyside Road, Hilltop Road, Sligo Avenue, Fenton Street, Cameron Street, East West Highway, Park Crest Drive, Thayer Avenue and Blair Mill Way. Force was reported.
Property was taken from two vehicles between July 28 and 30. The thefts occurred in the 9100 block of Walden Road and the first block of Grace Church Road. Force was reported in one case.
Money and parts were taken from three vehicles between July 13 and Aug. 1. Affected streets included Carroll Avenue, Piney Branch Road and Quebec Terrace. Force was reported in one case.
Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between July 27 and 31. Affected streets included Arrington Drive, Ruppert Road, West Nolcrest Drive and University Boulevard West.
Money and property were taken from two vehicles between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. on July 27. The thefts occurred in the 2200 block of Broadbirch Drive and the 12000 block of Cherry Hill Road. Force was reported.
Property was taken from a vehicle in the 3400 block of Forsythia Lane between 6 p.m. on July 26 and 10 a.m. on July 27. Force was reported.
Vehicle thefts
A vehicle was taken in the 900 block of Ellsworth Drive around 2:25 p.m. on July 30. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked with the key inside.
A vehicle was taken in the 11200 block of Lockwood Drive early on July 26. It was reportedly left unlocked and running. The vehicle was recovered on July 30.
A vehicle was taken in the 3100 block of Automobile Boulevard around 7:16 p.m. on July 27. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked with the key inside.
Commercial burglary
Medication was taken from The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy at 10313 Georgia Ave. early on July 29. Force was reported.
Armed robbery
Someone took money and property from a man in the 10100 block of New Hampshire Avenue around 12:23 p.m. on July 29. The robber showed a weapon.
