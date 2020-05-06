Police Blotter: Eleven vehicles stolen in Silver Spring area
Crimes reported to Montgomery County police between April 19 and 25
By Dan Schere
| Published:
Rockville area
Thefts from vehicles
- Money was taken from a vehicle in the 14600 block of Rolling Green Way between 11 p.m. on April 18 and 10:20 a.m. on April 19.
Commercial burglary
- Property was taken from Seven Locks Baptist Church at 11845 Seven Locks Road between noon on March 25 and noon on April 24. The garage was reportedly left unlocked.
Bethesda area
Thefts from vehicles
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 8400 block of 16th Street between 4 a.m. on April 17 and 7 p.m. on April 20. Force was reported.
- Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between April 17 and 22. Affected streets included East Parkhill Drive, Avamere Street, Day Avenue, Pratt Place, Ferndale Street and Crestwood Road. Force was reported in one case.
- Money was taken from two vehicles between April 18 and 20. The thefts occurred in the 4800 block of Cloister Drive and the 10700 block of Weymouth Street.
- Money was taken from multiple vehicles between April 21 and 25. Affected streets included Old Georgetown Road, Johnson Avenue, Johnson Court and Trafton Avenue. Force was reported in one case.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 5000 block of Nicholson Lane between 2:45 p.m. on April 17 and 6:20 a.m. on April 20. It was recovered on April 20.
- A vehicle was taken in the 5100 block of Saratoga Avenue between midnight and 7:30 a.m. on April 21.
Commercial burglary
- Someone broke into Jim Coleman Dealership at 10400 Auto Park Ave. early on April 19. Nothing was taken.
Silver Spring area
Thefts from vehicles
- Property and vehicle parts were taken from three vehicles between 9 a.m. on April 23 and 7:04 p.m. on April 24. The thefts occurred in the 900 block of Thayer Avenue and the 1500 block of West Falkland Lane. Force was reported.
- Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between March 19 and April 25. Affected streets included Sanford Road, Sherwood Road, Flowering Tree Terrace, Insley Street, Georgia Avenue, Hanover Street, Belvedere Boulevard, Forest Glen Road, Menlo Avenue, Midwood Road, 3rd Avenue, Luzerne Avenue, Franklin Avenue, Bradford Road, Saybrook Avenue, Stockton Road, East Melbourne Avenue, Colesville Road, and Wire Avenue. Force was reported in four cases.
- Property was taken from two vehicles between April 14 and 23. The thefts occurred in the 8600 block of Flower Avenue and the 7700 block of Greenwood Avenue. Force was reported in one case.
- Property was taken from three vehicles between April 18 and 24. Affected streets included Mount Pisgah Road, Northwest Drive and New Hampshire Avenue. Force was reported in two cases.
- Property was taken from four vehicles between April 18 and 25. Affected streets included Lockwood, Oak Leaf and Falmouth drives.
Vehicle thefts
- Five vehicles were taken from Auto Shoppe at 910 Philadelphia Ave. between 4:20 and 5 a.m. on April 21. A key had been left inside each vehicle. One vehicle was recovered the same day.
- A motor scooter was taken in the 600 block of Thayer Avenue between 5:40 p.m. on April 22 and 11 a.m. on April 23.
- A vehicle was taken in the 1300 block of Millwood Place between 9 p.m. on April 21 and 10 a.m. on April 22. A key was reportedly left inside.
- A vehicle was taken in the 1700 block of Grace Church Road between 10 p.m. on April 21 and 8:10 a.m. on April 22. It was reportedly left unlocked with the key inside.
- A vehicle was taken in the 9400 block of Saybrook Avenue early on April 24. A key was reportedly left inside. The thief assaulted the vehicle owner and displayed a weapon.
- A vehicle was taken in the 800 block of Schindler Drive between 3 p.m. on April 24 and 10 a.m. on April 25. It was recovered on April 26.
- A vehicle was taken in the 3000 block of Shepperton Terrace between 11 p.m. on April 19 and 9 p.m. on April 21. A spare key was reportedly left inside. The vehicle was recovered the same day.
Aggravated assaults
- Someone was assaulted in the 1100 block of Bonifant Street around 10:20 a.m. on April 23. The attacker showed a weapon.
- Someone took merchandise from Safeway at 116 University Blvd. West around 7 p.m. on April 23. .The thief showed a weapon when an employee tried to stop him from leaving.
Strong-arm robbery
- Someone assaulted a woman and took her money in the 11200 block of Lockwood Drive around 11:44 a.m. on April 24.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com