Police Blotter: Eleven vehicle thefts reported in Bethesda area

Bethesda area (including North Bethesda, Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Potomac, Kensington)
Thefts from vehicles
- Money was taken from a vehicle in the 6100 block of Connecticut Avenue around 6 p.m. on Feb. 27.
- Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between Feb. 25 and March 5. The thefts happened on Welborn Drive, Arden Road, Wagner Lane, Wiscasset Road, Namakagan Road, Newport Avenue, Friendship Boulevard and Shadow Road. Force was reported in one case.
- Money and property were taken from two vehicles between Feb. 28 and March 2. The thefts happened in the 6000 block of McKinley Street and the 6300 block of Swords Way.
- Money and property were taken from four vehicles between March 2 and 5. The thefts happened on Scotland Drive, Marcliff Road and Buttermere Lane. Force was reported in three cases.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 5700 block of Chapman Mill Drive between 9 p.m. on March 4 and 8:30 a.m. on March 5. It was recovered on March 7.
- A vehicle was taken in the first block of McKay Circle between 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 28 and 9:45 a.m. on March 1.
- A vehicle was taken in the 6200 block of Redwing Road between 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 28 and 6 a.m. on March 1. It was reportedly left unlocked with a key fob left inside.
- A vehicle was taken in the 4800 block of Essex Avenue between 8 p.m. on Feb. 28 and 7 a.m. on March 1. A spare key and fob were reportedly left inside. The vehicle was recovered on March 2.
- Two people stole a vehicle in the 6500 block of 75th Place early on March 1. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked with a key inside.
- A vehicle was taken in the 6200 block of Wagner Lane between midnight and 7:30 a.m. on March 1. It was recovered the same day.
- A vehicle was taken in the 6200 block of Kennedy Drive between 10 p.m. on March 4 and 8 a.m. on March 5. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked. It was recovered on March 5.
- A vehicle was taken in the 6400 block of Garnett Drive early on March 5. It was recovered the same day.
- A vehicle was taken in the 6300 block of Marywood Road early on March 2.
- A vehicle was taken in the 9200 block of Villa Drive between 7 p.m. on March 1 and 7 a.m. on March 2. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked with a key inside. It was recovered on March 3.
- A vehicle was taken in the 5500 block of Brite Drive early on March 4. It was recovered two days later.
Armed robbery
- Three people assaulted a man and took his money and property in the 3100 block of University Boulevard West early on March 4. The robbers displayed a weapon.
Commercial burglaries
- Someone stole property from Summit Hills Apartments in the 8400 block of 16th Street early on March 1. Force was reported.
- Merchandise was taken from Village Eye Center in the 9800 block of Falls Road early on March 5. Force was reported.
Strong-arm robbery
- Someone assaulted a delivery driver and took his property in the 4800 block of De Russey Parkway around 12:40 p.m. on March 4.
Rockville area (including Rockville, North Potomac, Darnestown, Poolesville)
Thefts from vehicles
- Parts were taken from multiple vehicles in the 7300 block of Calhoun Place between noon on Feb. 10 and 8 a.m. on Feb. 28. Force was reported.
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 11500 block of Deborah Drive between 8 p.m. on March 2 and 8 a.m. on March 3.
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 19900 block of Fisher Avenue around 1:30 p.m. on March 1.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 15800 block of Somerville Drive between midnight on Feb. 27 and noon on March 1. Force was reported.
- A vehicle was taken in the 11800 block of Smoketree Road between 6 p.m. on March 2 and 2 p.m. on March 3. A key was reportedly left inside. The vehicle was recovered on March 9.
- A vehicle was taken in the 11900 block of William Dove Court between 9 p.m. on March 2 and 9 a.m. on March 3. A key was reportedly left inside.
Burglary
- Money was taken from Chabad Lubavitch Synagogue in the 11500 block of Darnestown Road between 9 p.m. on Feb. 28 and 7 a.m. on March 1. Force was reported.
Silver Spring area (including Silver Spring, Fairland, Burtonsville)
Thefts from vehicles
- Money and parts were taken from multiple vehicles between Feb. 26 and March 3. The thefts happened on Blair Mill Way, Blair Road, 2nd Avenue, Ellsworth Drive and Easley Street. Force was reported in multiple cases.
- Money, property and parts were taken from four vehicles between Feb. 28 and March 5. The thefts happened on Mintwood Street, Brisbane Street and South Springwood Drive. Force was reported in two cases.
- Money was taken from two vehicles in the 300 block of Timberwood Avenue between 9 p.m. on Feb. 28 and 8:50 a.m. on March 1.
- Money, property and parts were taken from multiple vehicles between March 1 and 3. The thefts happened on Pretoria Drive, Shanandale Drive and Heather Hollow Circle. Force was reported.
- Parts were taken from a vehicle in the 14300 block of Vivaldi Court between 5 p.m. on Feb. 28 and 8 a.m. on March 1. Force was reported.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the area of Silver Spring and Georgia avenues between 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 27 and 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 28.
- A vehicle was taken in the 8700 block of Cameron Street around 8:50 a.m. on March 1.
- A vehicle was taken in the 8700 block of Georgia Avenue around 8:40 p.m. on March 2. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked and running. It was recovered on March 3.
- A vehicle was taken in the area of Hildarose Drive and Georgia Avenue between 7 p.m. on Feb. 27 and 9:20 a.m. on Feb. 28. Force was reported.
- A vehicle was taken in the area of 900 block of Erie Avenue early on March 5. Force was reported.
- A vehicle was taken in the 3300 block of Parkford Manor Terrace around 6:30 p.m. on March 3. It was reportedly left unlocked and running. The vehicle was recovered five days later.
- A vehicle was taken in the area of Summerwood Drive and Fairland Road between 10 p.m. on March 3 and 10:30 a.m. on March 4.
Armed robberies
- Two people stole money and property from a man and assaulted him in the area of Georgia Avenue and Seminary Road around 5:20 a.m. on Feb. 27. One robber displayed a weapon.
- Two people took property from a man in the area of Spring and Cameron streets early on March 2. The robbers displayed weapons.
- Three people assaulted a woman and took her money and property in the area of Geren and Hartwell roads around 9:20 p.m. on March 5. One of the robbers displayed a weapon.
Commercial thefts
- Someone stole property from the Exhale Smoke Shop in the 8200 block of Georgia Avenue around 6:15 p.m. on March 4.
- Money was taken from Meleket, an Ethiopian restaurant in the 1900 block of Seminary Road, early on Feb. 27. Force was reported.
Weapons offenses
- A man was arrested during a traffic stop and charged with a weapons offense in the 15500 block of Old Columbia Pike around 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 27.
- A man was arrested during a traffic stop and charged with a weapons offense in the area of Briggs Chaney Road and Aston Manor Drive around 10:15 p.m. on March 1.
Gaithersburg area (including Gaithersburg, Montgomery Village)
Theft from vehicle
- A part was taken from a vehicle in the 7600 block of Rickenbacker Drive between 10 a.m. on Feb. 1 and 10 a.m. on Feb. 24. Force was reported.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the area of Montgomery Village Avenue and Stedwick Road between 2 p.m. on March 2 and 12:30 a.m. on March 4. Force was reported. The vehicle was recovered on March 6.
- A vehicle was taken in the 18700 block of Mooney Drive between 8 p.m. on March 3 and 8 a.m. on March 4. It was recovered on March 4.
Weapons offenses
- A man and a woman were arrested during a traffic stop and charged with weapons offenses in the 16500 block of Shady Grove Road around 4 p.m. on March 1.
- A man was arrested during a traffic stop and charged with a weapons offense in the 8100 block of Mountain Laurel Lane around 5:45 p.m. on Feb. 28.
