Police Blotter: Eight vehicle thefts reported in Silver Spring area

Bethesda area (including North Bethesda, Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Potomac, Kensington)
Thefts from vehicles
- Money and property were taken from three vehicles between 1:45 and 4 p.m. July 15. The thefts occurred in the 5500 block of Wisconsin Avenue and the 3800 block of Club Drive. Force was reported in two cases.
- Parts were taken from three vehicles between July 11 and 14. The thefts happened on Ferndale Street and Frederick and Dewey roads. Force was reported.
- Money, property and parts were taken from multiple vehicles between July 9 and 14. The thefts occurred in the area of Friendship Boulevard and Western Avenue, and on Belvoir Drive, Westpath Way, Friendship Boulevard and River, Seven Locks, Merivale and Allan roads. Force was reported in multiple cases.
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 9900 block of Logan Drive between 10 p.m. July 12 and 6 a.m. July 13.
Commercial thefts
- Someone stole pharmaceuticals from the pharmacy inside the Giant in the 7100 block of Arlington Road around 5 p.m. July 10.
- Someone stole money from Dunkin Donuts in the 4900 block of Cordell Avenue early July 15. Force was reported.
- Someone stole money and property from Mike & Son’s Sub Shop in the 5400 block of Randolph Road early July 16. Force was reported.
Strong-arm robbery
- Four people assaulted two adults and stole property from one in the 5000 block of Bradley Boulevard around 10:15 p.m. July 13.
Rockville area (including Rockville, North Potomac, Darnestown, Poolesville)
Thefts from vehicles
- Parts were taken from a vehicle in the 300 block of East Gude Drive around 12:30 p.m. July 10. Force was reported.
- Money and property were taken from a vehicle in the 15800 block of Frederick Road around 8 p.m. July 13.
- Property and a part were taken from two vehicles between June 29 and July 13. The thefts happened in the 112000 block of Joshua Tree Place and the first block of Glenhurst Court. Force was reported in one case.
Vehicle theft
- A vehicle was taken in the 10600 block of Morning Field Drive between 8 p.m. July 15 and 5 a.m. July 16. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked with a key inside.
Armed robbery
- Someone stole merchandise from the 7-Eleven in the 15800 block of Frederick Road around 3:15 p.m. July 10. The robber displayed a weapon and assaulted an employee.
Commercial burglary
- Someone stole property from Hughes Landscaping in the 16100 block of Morrow Road between 8 and 8:30 p.m. June 25.
Silver Spring area (including Silver Spring, Fairland, Burtonsville)
Thefts from vehicles
- Money and property were taken from four vehicles between July 8 and 13. The thefts happened on East West Highway, Colesville Road, 13th Street and Ellsworth Drive. Force was reported in two cases.
- Parts were taken from two vehicles between 3:45 p.m. July 12 and 9:40 a.m. July 13. The thefts happened in the area of Warren Street and Luzerne Avenue and in the 500 block of Pershing Drive. Force was reported.
- Money and property were taken from a vehicle in the area of 11th Avenue and Quebec Terrace between 5 p.m. July 15 and 9 a.m. July 16.
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 10000 block of New Hampshire Avenue between 10 p.m. July 13 and noon July 14. Force was reported.
- Three people stole parts from two vehicles between June 27 and July 12. The thefts happened in the 12800 block of New Hampshire Avenue and the 12700 block of Bexley Terrace. Force was reported.
- Property and parts were taken from multiple vehicles between July 8 and 13. The thefts happened on Fairland Park Drive, Angelton and Regalwood terraces and Elton Road. Force was reported.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 8100 block of Fenton Street between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked with a key inside. It was recovered July 12.
- A vehicle was taken in the area of Second Avenue and Cameron Street between 4:45 p.m. July 10 and 6:30 a.m. July 11. It was reportedly left unlocked with a key inside.
- A vehicle was taken in the 8100 block of Fenton Street between 11 and 11:10 a.m. July 12.
- A vehicle was taken in the 700 block of Silver Spring Avenue between 1 and 1:37 p.m. July 16. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked with a key inside. It was recovered the same day.
- A vehicle was taken in the 1700 block of Mt. Pisgah Lane between 9 p.m. July 9 and noon July 10. It was recovered July 11.
- A vehicle was taken in the 9900 block of East. Light Drive between 9 p.m. July 10 and 8 a.m. July 11.
- A vehicle was taken in the 11200 block of Lockwood Drive between 7:30 p.m. July 13 and 12:40 p.m. July 14.
- A vehicle was taken in the 3500 block of Sheffield Manor Terrace between 9 p.m. July 9 and 6 a.m. July 10.
Carjacking
- Two people stole a man’s vehicle in the 800 block of Northampton Drive early July 10. The carjackers assaulted the victim.
Shooting
- A man was shot in the 13800 block of Outlet Drive around 5:20 p.m. July 10.
Commercial burglary
- Money was taken from Pupuseria Doña Azucena in the 8700 block of Piney Branch Road between 7 p.m. July 12 and 10:15 a.m. July 13.
Strom-arm robbery
- Someone assaulted a man and took his property in the 1300 block of East West Highway around 9 p.m. July 10.
Gaithersburg area (including Gaithersburg, Montgomery Village)
Thefts from vehicles
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 14800 block of Physicians Lane between 2 and 2:10 p.m. July 14.
- A part was taken from a vehicle in the 19300 block of Club House Road early July 12. Force was reported.
- Money, property and parts were taken from multiple vehicles between July 7 and 16. The thefts happened on Mill Creek Drive, Chennault Way, and Airpark, Snouffer School and Muncaster Mill roads. Force was reported in three cases.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 8200 block of Whispering Oaks Way around 9:45 p.m. July 10. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked and running.
- A vehicle was taken in the 7200 block of Pompano Terrace between 2 p.m. July 13 and 2 p.m. July 14.
Armed carjacking
- An armed carjacking occurred in the 18500 block of Boysenberry Drive around 12:50 a.m. July 10. One person was arrested.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com