Police Blotter: Eight vehicle thefts reported in Bethesda area

Bethesda area (including North Bethesda, Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Potomac, Kensington)
Thefts from vehicles
- Property was taken from two vehicles in the 1700 block of East West Highway between midnight on June 18 and 11:30 a.m. on June 19. Force was reported.
- A part was taken from a vehicle in the 3500 block of Plyers Mill Court between 11:20 p.m. on June 18 and 7 a.m. on June 19. Force was reported.
- Money, property and parts were taken from multiple vehicles between June 19 and 22. The thefts happened on Boiling Brook Parkway, Antigua Terrace, Montrose Avenue, Tuckerman Lane, Schuylkill Road, Rocking Horse Road and Oakmoore Drive. Force was reported in four cases.
- Money and property were taken from a vehicle in the 4700 block of Bradley Boulevard between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on June 19.
- Parts were taken from two vehicles in the 6700 block of Democracy Boulevard between June 18 and 21. Force was reported.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 7700 block of Woodmont Avenue between noon on June 16 and 6 a.m. on June 20. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked with a spare key inside. It was recovered on June 20.
- A vehicle was taken in the 4900 block of Fairmont Avenue around 9:15 a.m. on June 19. It was reportedly left unlocked and running. The vehicle was recovered two days later.
- A vehicle was reported stolen in the 8700 block of Brookville Road around 5 p.m. on June 22. A key was reportedly left inside. The vehicle was recovered on June 24.
- A vehicle was taken from a home in the 5300 block of Brookeway Drive early on June 21.
- A vehicle was taken in the 4900 block of Sentinel Drive between 5 p.m. on June 22 and 9:30 a.m. on June 23. The victim reported losing her key.
- A vehicle was taken in the 10300 block of Westlake Drive around 1:45 p.m. on June 20. It was reportedly left unlocked with a key inside.
- A vehicle was taken in the 10400 block of Motor City Drive between 7:30 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. on June 23.
- A vehicle was taken from a home in the 8100 block of Inverness Ridge Road between 1:10 p.m. on June 19 and 5:30 p.m. on June 21. Force was reported. The vehicle was recovered the next day.
Armed carjacking
- Two people stole a man’s vehicle in the 8700 block of Leonard Drive early on June 25. One of the robbers displayed a weapon.
Commercial burglary
- Someone stole money from Bethesda Market in the 4600 block of Sangamore Road on June 24. Force was reported.
Rockville area (including Rockville, North Potomac, Darnestown, Poolesville)
Thefts from vehicles
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 15900 block of Somerville Drive between 12:30 p.m. on June 22 and 1:30 p.m. on June 25. Force was reported.
- Money and property were taken from a vehicle in the 7700 block of Fontaine Street between 10:30 p.m. on June 20 and 8 a.m. on June 21. Force was reported.
Commercial burglary
- A man took property from GrassMasters of Environmental Expressions in the 16000 block of Morrow Road around 8:50 p.m. on June 25.
Silver Spring area (including Silver Spring, Fairland, Burtonsville)
Thefts from vehicles
- Property and parts were taken from multiple vehicles between June 18 and 24. The thefts happened on Georgia Avenue, Ellsworth Drive, 13th Street, Mississippi Avenue, Eastern Avenue, Takoma Avenue, Richmond Avenue and Cameron Street. Force was reported in multiple cases.
- Property and parts were taken from three vehicles between June 21 and 23. The thefts happened in the 2000 block of Coleridge Drive and the 2100 block of Walsh View Terrace. Force was reported in two cases.
- Money and property were taken from three vehicles between June 12 and 20. The thefts happened in the 8100 block of Chester Street and the 8500 block of Greenwood Avenue.
- Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between June 19 and 22. The thefts happened on Broadbirch Drive, Carriage House Drive, White Oak Vista Drive, Sutherland Hill Way and December Drive. Force was reported in two cases.
- Money and property were taken from three vehicles in the 13900 block of Castle Boulevard between 6 p.m. on June 18 and noon on June 19. Force was reported.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 8000 block of Georgia Avenue early on June 21. It was reportedly left running. The vehicle was recovered the same day.
- A vehicle was taken in the 8600 block of Fenton Street between 12:30 and 1:45 p.m. on June 22.
- A vehicle was taken in the 500 block of Domer Avenue between 8:30 p.m. on June 20 and 7 a.m. on June 21. It was recovered on June 22.
- A vehicle was taken in the 12600 block of Galway Drive around 1 p.m. on June 20. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked with a key inside.
- A vehicle was taken in the area of Featherwood Street and Featherwood Drive between 7:30 a.m. on June 21 and 8 a.m. on June 22. The vehicle was recovered on June 27.
Armed carjacking
- Two people stole a vehicle from a man in the 11700 block of Old Columbia Pike around 7:15 p.m. on June 22. The carjackers displayed weapons.
Shots fired
- Shots were fired in the 14000 block of Castle Boulevard around 4:35 p.m. on June 21.
Commercial burglaries
- Money was taken from CAVA in the 8500 block of Fenton Street early on June 21. Force was reported.
Armed robbery
- Four people took property from a woman in the area of Mayor Lane and Silver Spring Avenue early on June 22. The robbers displayed weapons.
Gaithersburg area (including Gaithersburg, Montgomery Village)
Thefts from vehicles
- Parts were taken from multiple vehicles between June 22 and 24. The thefts happened on Reprise Drive, Gable Ridge Terrace, Mahogany Drive, Diamond Cove Terrace, Shellburne Terrace and Key West Avenue. Force was reported.
- A part was taken from a vehicle in the 8400 block of Helgerman Court between 3 p.m. on June 19 and 7 a.m. on June 20. Force was reported.
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 19400 block of Framingham Drive between 8:10 p.m. on June 22 and 10:45 a.m. on June 23.
- Property was taken from two vehicles between June 17 and 21. The thefts happened in the 20000 block of Lumaryn Place and the 8700 block of Welbeck Way.
- Money, property and a part were taken from a vehicle in the first block of Calypso Court early on June 14. Force was reported.
Vehicle thefts
- Two men stole a vehicle in the 19100 block of Kinglet Place between 5 p.m. on June 20 and 4 p.m. on June 21. A key was reportedly left inside. The vehicle was recovered on June 21. The thieves were arrested.
- A vehicle was taken in the 18400 block of Woodfield Road between 9 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. on June 21. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked with a spare key inside.
Shooting
- A shooting occurred in the 18400 block of Lost Knife Circle early on June 22.
