Police Blotter: Eight vehicle thefts in Silver Spring area
Crimes reported to Montgomery County police between March 1 and 7
By Dan Schere
| Published:
Rockville area
Thefts from vehicles
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 7500 block of Redland Park Place between 4 p.m. on March 1 and 5:30 a.m. on March 2.
Vandalism
- Multiple vehicles were vandalized early on March 3 in the 7600 and 7700 blocks of Timbercrest Drive and the 16200 and 16600 blocks of Bethayres Road.
Aggravated assaults
- Someone assaulted a man in the 5700 block of Bou Avenue early on March 6.
- Someone assaulted a man in the 300 block of East Gude Drive around 633 p.m. on March 3.
Attempted strong-arm robbery
- Two people assaulted a woman and tried to take her property at TGI Friday’s at 12147 Rockville Pike on March 6 around 9:52 p.m.
Bethesda area
Thefts from vehicles
- Money and property were taken from two vehicles between March 5 and 7. The thefts happened in the 100 block of Hesketh Street and the 5600 block of Cedar Parkway.
- Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between March 5 and 7. Affected streets included Clifford Avenue, Hutch Place, Kensington Parkway, Spring Valley Road and University Boulevard West.
- Vehicle parts were taken from a vehicle in the 5200 block of Tuckerman Lane between 8:30 p.m. on March 3 and 8:45 a.m. on March 4. Force was reported.
- Money, property and vehicle parts were taken from multiple vehicles between March 3 and 7. Affected streets included Park Avenue, Wyandot Court, Newport Avenue, Chevy Chase Drive and Chevy Chase Boulevard. Force was reported in two cases.
- Money and property were taken from two vehicles between 7:30 p.m. on March 5 and 4:40 a.m. on March 6. The thefts happened in the 9400 block of Old Georgetown Road and the 5600 block of Huntington Parkway. Force was reported in one case.
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 11300 block of Struttmann Terrace between 10:15 and 11:30 a.m. on March 6. Force was reported.
- Property was taken from two vehicles between around 7 a.m. on March 5 and 8:30 a.m. on March 6. The thefts happened in the 10200 block of Windsor View Drive and the 10500 block of Democracy Lane.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 3700 block of Stewart Driveway between 9 p.m. on March 4 and 7 a.m. on March 5.
- A vehicle was taken in the 10500 block of Democracy Lane between 8 p.m. on March 5 and 5:30 a.m. on March 6. A key was reported to have been left inside. The vehicle was recovered March 6.
Assault
- Someone assaulted a woman in the 10100 block of River Road around 1 p.m. on March 4.
Silver Spring area
Thefts from vehicles
- Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between March 1 and 5. Affected streets included Ellsworth Drive, Colesville Road, Silver Spring Avenue and Georgia Avenue. Force was reported in one case.
- Money, property and vehicle parts were taken from multiple vehicles between March 1 and 7. Affected streets included August Drive, Ballard Street, Woodside Parkway, Highland Drive, Woodland Drive, Dexter Avenue and Belvedere Boulevard. Force was reported in three cases.
- Property and vehicle parts were taken from multiple vehicles between March 1 and 6. Affected streets included Lockwood Drive, Featherwood Court and Featherwood Drive. Force was reported in one case.
- Money and property were taken from two vehicles between March 5 and 7. The thefts occurred in the 12900 block of Big Horn Drive and the 14700 block of Crosswood Terrace.
Vehicle thefts
- Two vehicles were taken in the 900 block of Thayer Avenue between 5 and 6 p.m. on March 2. One vehicle was reported left unlocked with keys to both vehicles left inside. One vehicle was recovered March 3.
- A vehicle was taken in the 800 block of Wayne Avenue between 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. on March 4.
- A vehicle was taken in the area of 2nd Avenue and North Springwood Drive between 7:30 p.m. on March 3 and 6:45 a.m. on March 4.
- A vehicle was taken in the 500 block of Greenbrier Drive between 1 a.m. and 1 p.m. on March 7. A spare key was reported to have been left inside.
- A vehicle was taken in the 10200 block of New Hampshire Avenue between 2 p.m. on Feb. 28 and 9:42 a.m. on March 5.
- A vehicle was taken in the 2100 block of Industrial Way between 7:30 p.m. on March 1 and 5:30 a.m. on March 2.
- A vehicle was taken in the 1700 block of January Drive between 11::30 p.m. on March 1 and 3:50 a.m. on March 2. Force was reported.
- A vehicle was taken in the 12300 block of Herrington Manor Drive between 12:30 and 8:30 a.m. on March 7. It was recovered the same day.
Strong-arm robberies
- Two people assaulted two women in the area of Dixon and Wayne avenues around 10:30 p.m. on March 3. The robbers took property from one woman and tried to take property from the other woman.
- Someone assaulted a boy and took his property in the 2900 block of Shepperton Terrace around 4:20 p.m. on March 5.
Aggravated assaults
- A man assaulted someone and displayed a weapon in the area of Colesville Road and Fenton Street around 8:38 p.m. on March 3.
- Someone assaulted a man and displayed a weapon in the 600 block of University Boulevard East around 8:30 p.m. on March 2.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com