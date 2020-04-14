Police Blotter: Eight vehicle thefts in Silver Spring area
Crimes reported to Montgomery County police between March 29 and April 4
By Dan Schere
| Published:
Rockville area
Thefts from vehicles
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 8000 block of Gramercy Boulevard between 11:30 p.m. on March 28 and 1:30 p.m. on March 29.
Bethesda area
Thefts from vehicles
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 7100 block of 45th Street between 5 p.m. on March 28 and 10:30 a.m. on March 29.
- Money and property were taken from three vehicles between March 26 and April 4. Affected streets included Briley Place, Smallwood Drive and Saratoga Avenue.
- Vehicle parts were taken from multiple vehicles in the 7100 block of Democracy Boulevard early on March 29. Force was reported.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 5100 block of Bradley Boulevard between 5:30 p.m. on March 29 and 3 p.m. on March 30.
- A vehicle was taken in the 5300 block of Blackistone Road early on March 31. The vehicle was reported left unlocked with the key inside. It was recovered on April 6.
- A vehicle was taken in the 4900 block of Allan Road between 5 p.m. on April 3 and 7:45 a.m. on April 4. A key was reported missing. The vehicle was recovered April 4.
- A vehicle was taken in the 5100 block of Newport Avenue around 5:10 a.m. on April 4. It was recovered on April 7.
Commercial burglary
- Someone took property from two employees at Domino’s Pizza at 5110 Ridgefield Road around 10:52 a.m. on April 2.
Residential burglary
- Property was taken from a home in the 6500 block of Greentree Road between 2 and 3 p.m. on April 2.
Silver Spring area
Thefts from vehicle
- Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between March 25 and April 4. Affected streets included Ellsworth Drive, Eastern Avenue, Cameron Street and East West Highway. Force was reported in three cases.
- Property was taken from three vehicles between March 28 and April 3. Affected streets included Piney Branch Road, Gilbert Place and University Boulevard East. Force was reported.
- Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between March 29 and April 2. Affected streets included Meadowhill Road, McCeney Avenue, Beacon Road and New Hampshire Avenue. Force was reported in two cases.
- Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between March 30 and April 4. Affected streets included Broadmore Road, Clifton Road, Winhall Way, Venice Drive and White Oak Vista Drive.
- Property and vehicle parts were taken from three vehicles between 2 a.m. on March 29 and 6:45 p.m. on March 30. Force was reported.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 8000 block of 13th Street between 11:25 p.m. on March 27 and 5:20 p.m. on March 29.
- A vehicle was taken in the 800 block of Wayne Avenue around 8:20 p.m. on March 29. It was reportedly left unlocked and running with the key in the ignition. The vehicle was recovered on April 6.
- A vehicle was taken in the 9500 block of Lewisberry Terrace early on April 4. It was recovered the same day.
- A vehicle was taken in the 12000 block of Cherry Hill Road between 4 and 4:38 p.m. on April 4.
- A vehicle was taken in the 2800 block of Shanandale Drive between 2:30 and 8:37 p.m. on April 4. It was recovered the same day.
- Keys and a vehicle were taken from KNS Consulting at 4018 Blackburn Lane early on March 29. Force was reported. The vehicle was recovered the same day.
- A vehicle was taken in the 13700 block of Colgate Way between 6 p.m. on March 23 and noon on March 30.
- A vehicle was taken in the 3800 block of Lansdale Court between 1:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. on March 30.
Armed robberies
- Two people took a man’s property in the 12300 block of Sandy Point Court around 4 a.m. on March 29. One of the thieves had a weapon.
- Two people took money and property from a man in the 14500 block of Almanac Drive around 5:08 a.m. on March 29. One of the thieves had a weapon.
Strong-arm robbery
- Someone assaulted a man and took his money in the 8100 block of Georgia Avenue around 2 p.m. on April 4.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com