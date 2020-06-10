Police Blotter: Eight vehicle thefts in Bethesda area; Seven in Silver Spring area
Crimes reported to Montgomery County police May 17 through 30
By Dan Schere
Rockville area
Thefts from vehicles
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 5300 block of Randolph Road early on May 17.
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 7500 block of Redland Park Place between 6:30 p.m. on May 22 and 10:30 a.m. on May 23.
- Money was taken from two vehicles in the 2500 block of Lindley Terrace between 3 p.m. on May 17 and 11 a.m. on May 19.
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 12300 block of Parklawn Drive between 2:30 p.m. on May 22 and 8 a.m. on May 25.
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 7600 block of Nutwood Court between 7 p.m. on May 22 and 7:30 p.m. on May 25.
- Money and property were taken from two vehicles in a home garage in the 12300 block of Coppola Drive between midnight on May 23 and 11:59 p.m. on May 24.
Vehicle theft
- A vehicle was taken in the 5400 block of Randolph Road between midnight on May 27 and 10:11 a.m. on May 28. The vehicle was recovered on May 28.
Bethesda area
Thefts from vehicles
- Money, property and vehicle parts were taken from multiple vehicles between May 15 and 22. Affected streets included Western Avenue, Windsor Place, Turner Lane, Milford Avenue and 16th Street. Force was reported in three cases.
- Money and property were taken from four vehicles between May 17 and 23. Affected streets included Jolly Way, Orleans Way, Aurora Drive and Nebel Street.
- Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between May 17 and 21. Affected streets included Merivale Road, MacArthur Boulevard, Overlea Road, Bay Tree Way, Yorktown Road and South Park Avenue. Force was reported in one case.
- Money and property were taken from four vehicles between May 17 and 19. Affected streets included Holland Avenue, Danbury Road and Alta Vista Court.
- Money and property were taken from a vehicle in the 100 block of Commerce Lane between May 20 and 26. Force was reported.
- Money was taken from three vehicles between May 28 and 30. Affected streets included Baltimore Street, Denfeld Avenue and Madison Street.
- Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between May 26 and 28. Affected streets included Elliott Road, Jamestown Road, Earlston Drive, McKay Circle, Thome Road, Froude Circle and Ericsson Road.
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 8800 block of Old Georgetown Road around 3:46 p.m. on May 30.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 3300 block of Shepard Street between 7 p.m. on May 18 and noon on May 19. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked.
- A vehicle was taken in the 7500 block of Brookville Road around 11:35 p.m. on May 19. It was recovered on May 23.
- A vehicle was taken in the 4900 block of St. Elmo Avenue around 2:17 p.m. on May 18.
- A vehicle was taken in the 7500 block of Bybrook Lane between 9 p.m. on May 25 and 7 a.m. on May 26. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked with the key inside.
- A vehicle was taken in the area of Maywood Avenue and Porter Road between 7 p.m. on May 28 and 8:19 p.m. on May 29.
- A vehicle was taken from Collision Kings at 12265 Nebel St. early on May 23. Property and keys were taken and used to steal the vehicle. Force was reported. The vehicle was recovered the same day.
- A vehicle was taken in the 5500 block of Greystone Street around 5:35 a.m. on May 27.
- A vehicle was taken in the 4900 block of Crescent Street between 11 p.m. on May 27 and 9:40 a.m. on May 28. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked.
Aggravated assault
- A man assaulted someone in the area of Woodmont and Rugby avenues around 10:43 a.m. on May 17. He showed a weapon.
Silver Spring area
Thefts from vehicles
- Property was taken from multiple vehicles between May 17 and 23. Affected streets included Blair Road, Cameron Street, Eastern Avenue and 13th Street. Force was reported in three cases
- Money and property were taken from four vehicles between May 12 and 23. Affected streets included Geren Road, Bradford Road, 11th Avenue and Greenwood Avenue. Force was reported in one case.
- Property was taken from multiple vehicles between May 15 and 21. Affected streets included Columbia Pike, Deer Ridge Drive, Gracefield Road, Marlow Road, Old Columbia Pike and Lockwood Drive. Force was reported in four cases.
- Property was taken from two vehicles in the area of Ballinger Drive, Ballinger Court and Robey Road between 5 p.m. on May 20 and 10:30 a.m. on May 222. Force was reported.
- Money, property and parts were taken from multiple vehicles between May 25 and 29. Affected streets included Cameron Street, Wayne Avenue, East West Highway, Kennett Street, 16th Street and N. Falkland Lane. Force was reported in three cases.
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 100 block of Schuyler Road between 9:30 p.m. on May 28 and 7 a.m. on May 29. Force was reported.
- Property and parts were taken from four vehicles between May 22 and 27. Affected streets included Carroll Avenue, Piney Branch Road, Plymouth Street and Bradford Road. Force was reported in two cases.
- Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between May 12 and 30. Affected streets included Stewart Lane, Greenhill Drive, Oak Leaf Drive and November Circle. Force was reported in four cases.
- Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between May 19 and 28. Affected streets included Rhapsody Lane, Dunwood Terrace, Armilla Court, Tapestry Circle and Airdire Court. Force was reported in three cases.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 900 block of Ellsworth Drive around 2:30 p.m. on May 18. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked and running with the key in the ignition.
- A vehicle was taken in the 400 block of Burnt Mills Avenue between 4 p.m. on May 16 and 5:50 a.m. on May 18. A key was taken from one vehicle at the home and used to steal the other.
- A vehicle was taken in the 3900 block of Dunes Way between 5 p.m. on May 18 and 6 a.m. on May 20. Force was reported.
- A vehicle was taken in the 2300 block of Dexter Avenue between 7 p.m. on May 26 and 8 a.m. on May 27. The key was reportedly left inside.
- A vehicle was taken in the 10100 block of New Hampshire Avenue between 10 a.m. on May 9 and 3 p.m. on May 10.
- A vehicle was taken in the 1700 block of Elton Road between midnight and 5 a.m. on May 30.
- A vehicle was taken in the 11400 block of Cherry Hill Road between 8 p.m. on May 22 and 10 p.m. on May 23.
Armed robberies
- Two people took money and property from a man in the 900 block of Thayer Avenue around 8:04 p.m. on May 17. Both robbers showed weapons.
- Two people took money and property from two adults in the 9800 block of East Light Drive around 10:40 p.m. on May 17. One of the robbers showed a weapon.
- Three people took money and property from a man and a boy in the 9200 block of New Hampshire Avenue early on May 29. The robbers showed weapons.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com