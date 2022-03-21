Police Blotter: Burglaries reported at Potomac Pizza in Chevy Chase, St. Francis Episcopal Church in Potomac

Bethesda area (including North Bethesda, Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Potomac, Kensington)
Thefts from vehicles
- Parts were taken from multiple vehicles between March 9 and 12. The thefts happened on Washington Avenue, Rosemary Hills Drive and East West Highway. Force was reported.
- Property was taken from two vehicles in the 10500 block of Montrose Avenue between 6 p.m. on March 8 and 10 a.m. on March 9. Force was reported in one case.
- A part was taken from a vehicle in the 100 block of South Brook Lane between midnight on Feb. 20 and 3:50 p.m. on March 8. Force was reported.
- Property was taken from two vehicles between 8 p.m. on March 7 and 7:45 a.m. on March 8. The thefts happened in the 5700 block of Ridgefield Road and the 5800 block of Ogden Court.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 5200 block of Tuckerman Lane between 7:30 p.m. on March 5 and noon on March 6. A key was reportedly left inside.
- A vehicle was taken in the 10600 block of Weymouth Street between 2 a.m. and 1 p.m. on March 12.
- A vehicle was taken in the 5000 block of Smallwood Drive early on March 8.
- A vehicle was taken in the first block of Riverwood Court between 9 p.m. on March 9 and 9 a.m. on March 10. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked with a key inside.
Burglaries
- Property was taken from Potomac Pizza in the first block of Wisconsin Circle early on March 7. Force was reported.
- Property was taken from St. Francis Episcopal Church in the 10000 block of River Road between 8:30 p.m. on March 9 and 11 a.m. on March 10.
Aggravated assault
- Someone assaulted a person in the area of Rockville Pike and Montrose Parkway around 8:50 p.m. on March 7. The attacker displayed a weapon.
Rockville area (including Rockville, North Potomac, Darnestown, Poolesville)
Thefts from vehicles
- Parts were taken from two vehicles between March 6 and 10. The thefts happened in the area of Chapman Avenue and Randolph Road, and the 5500 block of Besley Court. Force was reported.
- Three people stole money and property from two vehicles between 7 p.m. on March 8 and 8 a.m. on March 9. The thefts happened in the 14700 block of Chisholm Landing Way and the 10600 block of Tuppence Court.
Residential burglary
- Property was taken from a home in the 13700 block of Mt. Prospect Drive between 8 a.m. on Feb. 27 and 3:30 p.m. on March 6. Force was reported.
Silver Spring area (including Silver Spring, Fairland, Burtonsville)
Thefts from vehicles
- Parts were taken from multiple vehicles between March 6 and 12. The thefts happened on Blair Mill Road, Kennett Street, High Park Lane, Eastern Avenue, East Falkland Lane, 16th Street and East West Highway. Force was reported.
- Parts were taken from three vehicles between March 7 and 11. The thefts happened in the 9000 through 9300 blocks of Walden Road and the 2100 block of Hildarose Drive. Force was reported in one case.
- Parts were taken from four vehicles between March 5 and 9. The thefts happened on Plymouth Street, Bradford Road, Piney Branch Road and the area of Domer Avenue and Garland Avenue. Force was reported.
- Money and a part were taken from two vehicles between March 7 and 11. The thefts happened in the 11200 block of Columbia Pike and the 1300 block of Chalmers Road. Force was reported.
- Property and parts were taken from four vehicles between Feb. 28 and March 10. The thefts happened on Stewart Lane, Shanandale Drive, Tech Road and November Circle. Force was reported.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 8700 block of Georgia Avenue around 7:20 p.m. on March 7. It was reportedly left unlocked and running.
- A vehicle was taken in the 8200 block of Georgia Avenue around 10:50 p.m. on March 7. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked with a key inside.
- A vehicle was taken in the 8700 block of Georgia Avenue around 8:20 p.m. on March 9. It was reportedly left unlocked with a key inside.
- A vehicle was taken in the 8900 block of Manchester Road between 9 p.m. on March 8 and 8 a.m. on March 9. Force was reported. It was recovered on March 10.
- A vehicle was taken in the 1800 block of Powder Mill Road around 6:40 a.m. on March 10. It was reportedly left unlocked and running.
Armed carjacking
- Three people stole a vehicle from a man in the 1100 block of Wayne Avenue around 11:16 p.m. on March 11. One of the robbers displayed a weapon.
Armed robberies
- Two people stole property from a woman in the 8500 block of Greenwood Avenue around 9:25 p.m. on March 8. One of the robbers displayed a weapon.
- Two people stole property from a woman in the 8500 block of Greenwood Avenue around 9:30 p.m. on March 12. The robbers displayed weapons.
Burglaries
- Two people stole property from Fire Station 1 in the 8100 block of Georgia Avenue around 6:45 p.m. on March 10.
- Someone stole merchandise from the Montgomery County Liquor Store in the 8700 block of Flower Avenue around 11 a.m. on March 6. Force was reported.
Aggravated assault
- Someone assaulted a person and displayed a weapon in the 8500 block of Fenton Street around 11:10 a.m. on March 9.
Gaithersburg area (including Gaithersburg, Montgomery Village)
Thefts from vehicles
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 15200 block of Siesta Key Way between 2 p.m. on March 4 and 11:30 a.m. on March 6.
- A part was taken from a vehicle in the 18900 block of Woodfield Road between 3:30 p.m. on March 7 and 10 a.m. on March 10. Force was reported.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 7200 block of Muncaster Mill Road between noon on March 8 and 5:40 p.m. on March 9.
- A vehicle was taken in the 18900 block of Woodfield Road between 7 a.m. and 6:15 p.m. on March 10.
Armed robbery
- Someone stole property from a woman in the 19500 block of Montgomery Village Avenue around 7 p.m. on March 6.
