Police Blotter: Burglaries reported at pharmacy and construction site in Silver Spring area

Bethesda area (including North Bethesda, Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Potomac, Kensington)
Thefts from vehicles
- Money and property were taken from a vehicle in the 4900 block of Fairmont Avenue between 3 and 6:30 p.m. May 8.
- A part was taken from a vehicle in the 5700 block of Cromwell Drive between 7 p.m. May 5 and 9:30 a.m. May 6. Force was reported.
- Money, property and parts were taken from three vehicles between May 7 and 10. Two thefts happened on Pooks Hill Road and the other happened in the 9400 block of Old Georgetown Road. Force was reported.
- Money and property were taken from a vehicle in the 11200 block of Old Georgetown Road between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. May 13. Force was reported.
- Money and property were taken from a vehicle in the 10800 block of MacArthur Boulevard between 3:30 and 3:40 p.m. May 12. Force was reported.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 900 block of Persei Place between 5 p.m. May 8 and 1:40 p.m. May 10. The vehicle was recovered May 10.
- A vehicle was taken in the 11400 block of Rockville Pike between 5 p.m. May 9 and 3 p.m. May 10. The vehicle was recovered May 11.
- A motorcycle was taken in the 10300 block of Montrose Avenue between 10 p.m. May 8 and 4:40 p.m. May 14.
Commercial burglary
- Merchandise was taken from Voorthuis Opticians in the 10200 block of Old Georgetown Road between 2 p.m. May 8 and 9:30 a.m. May 9. Force was reported.
Strong-arm robbery
- Someone assaulted a woman and took her money and property in the 5400 block of Wisconsin avenue around 2:30 p.m. May 9.
Rockville area (including Rockville, North Potomac, Darnestown, Poolesville)
Commercial burglary
- Property was taken from R.V. Carey’s Plumbing & Heating Inc. in the 14600 block of Rothgeb Drive between 8 p.m. May 6 and 6:30 a.m. May 9. Force was reported.
Silver Spring area (including Silver Spring, Fairland, Burtonsville)
Thefts from vehicles
- Money, property and parts were taken from multiple vehicles between May 9 and 13. The thefts happened on Fenton, Cameron and Kennett streets, and Ritchie and Georgia avenues.
- Money and property were taken from two vehicles between May 10 and 12. The thefts happened in the 9800 block of Hastings Drive and the 1900 block of Brightleaf Court. Force was reported in one case.
- A part was taken from a vehicle in the 1200 block of Prospect Street between 8 p.m. May 5 and 7:45 p.m. May 9. Force was reported.
- Money, property and parts were taken from multiple vehicles between May 7 and 13. The thefts happened on Mount Pisgah Road, University Boulevard East, New Hampshire Avenue and Huntwood and Balmoral drives. Force was reported in two cases.
- Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between May 9 and 13. The thefts happened on Stewart Lane, Heather Hollow Circle, and Lockwood, July, Downs and Oak Leaf drives. Force was reported in multiple cases.
- Property was taken from multiple vehicles in the 3500 block of Sheffield Manor Terrace between 1 p.m. May 7 and noon May 9. Force was reported.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the area of Calverton Boulevard and Gracefield Road between 9:30 p.m. May 7 and 4 p.m. May 8. Force was reported. The vehicle was recovered May 8.
- A vehicle was taken from a home in the 3500 block of Sheffield Manor Terrace between 10:30 a.m. May 7 and 10:30 a.m. May 8. Force was reported. The vehicle was recovered May 8.
- A vehicle was taken in the 3100 block of Automobile Boulevard early May 14. Force was reported.
Weapons offenses
- A weapons offense was discovered during a traffic stop in the 12200 block of Tech Road around 10 p.m. May 13. One person was arrested.
- Shots were fired in the 1500 block of November Circle around 9:30 p.m. May 14. Five people were reportedly involved.
Armed robbery
- Two people took money from a man in the area of Robey and Briggs Chaney roads around 7:30 p.m. May 11. One of the robbers displayed a weapon.
Strong-arm robbery
- Someone assaulted a boy and took his money in the 8700 block of Flower Avenue around 3:20 p.m. May 9.
Commercial burglaries
- Property was taken from a construction site in the 8200 block of Dixon Avenue around 6:40 a.m. May 13. Force was reported.
- Items were taken from City Access Pharmacy in the 11400 block of Cherry Hill Road early May 9. Force was reported.
- Property was taken from Meadows Farm in the 15900 block of Columbia Pike between 7:30 p.m. May 10 and 7 a.m. May 11.
Gaithersburg area (including Gaithersburg, Montgomery Village)
Thefts from vehicles
- Parts were taken from four vehicles between May 3 and 8. The thefts happened on Cessna Avenue, Chennault Way and Winter Park Court. Force was reported.
