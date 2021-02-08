Police Blotter: Break-in reported at Kenwood Country Club in Bethesda

Rockville area (including Rockville, North Potomac, Darnestown, Poolesville)
Thefts from vehicles
- Money and property were taken from three vehicles between Jan. 18 and 21. Affected streets included Tuckerman Lane, Deborah Drive and Foxcrest Court. Force was reported in one case.
- Property was taken from four vehicles between Jan. 18 and 22. Affected streets included Cherry Blossom Place, Gravestein Way, Apricot Lane and Chinaberry Court.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken from a home in the first block of Chinaberry Court between noon on Jan. 18 and 5:15 p.m. on Jan. 22. A key fob was reportedly left inside.
- A vehicle was taken in the 11800 block of Mango Lane between 8 p.m. on Jan. 18 and 10:45 a.m. on Jan. 19. It was recovered on Jan. 19.
- A vehicle was taken in the 10600 block of Outpost Drive between 10 p.m. on Jan. 21 and 11 a.m. on Jan. 22.
- Two vehicles were taken from the same home on the 19500 block of Fisher Avenue early on Jan. 19.
Bethesda area (including North Bethesda, Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Potomac, Kensington)
Thefts from vehicles
- Money and property were taken from two vehicles between Jan. 17 and 20. The thefts happened in the 2200 block of Richland Place and the 7000 block of Bybrook Lane.
- Money and property were taken from three vehicles between Jan. 19 and 23. Affected streets included Sleaford Road, Woodmont Avenue and Wisconsin Avenue. Force was reported in two cases.
- Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between Jan. 20 and 23. Affected streets included River Road, Ogden Court, Newport Avenue, the area of Little Falls Parkway and Massachusetts Avenue, Wisconsin Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard. Force was reported in multiple cases.
- Money and property were taken from four vehicles between Jan. 21 and 23. Affected streets included Lavin Lane, Vernon Place and Overhill Road.
- Money and property were taken from two vehicles around 6:20 p.m. on Jan. 22. The thefts happened in the 11100 block of Fawsett Road and the area of Falls Road and MacArthur Boulevard. Force was reported.
Vehicle theft
- A vehicle was taken in the 8000 block of Park Lane early on Jan. 23.
Commercial burglary
- Property was taken from the Kenwood Country Club at 5601 Goldsboro Road between 11 a.m. on Jan. 16 and 5:27 p.m. on Jan. 17. Force was reported.
Armed robbery
- Someone took money and property from a man in the 4100 block of Wexford Court early on Jan. 17. The robber displayed a weapon.
Silver Spring area (including Silver Spring, Fairland, Burtonsville)
Thefts from vehicles
- Money and property were taken from four vehicles between Jan. 18 and 22. Affected streets included Sligo Avenue, Mansfield Road, Fenton Street and High Park Lane. Force was reported in one case.
- Money and property were taken from two vehicles between Jan. 21 and 23. The thefts happened in the 9300 block of Walden Road and the 200 block of Wayne Avenue. Force was reported in one case.
- Property was taken from two vehicles between noon on Jan. 20 and 11:31 a.m. on Jan. 21. The thefts happened in the 8700 block of Carroll Avenue and the 8600 block of Piney Branch Road. Force was reported.
- Money and parts were taken from two vehicles between Jan. 17 and 22. The thefts happened in the 11100 block of Oak Leaf Drive and the 10200 block of New Hampshire Avenue. Force was reported.
- Money, property and parts were taken from multiple vehicles between Jan. 15 and 22. Affected streets included Featherwood Drive, Treetop Lane, Featherwood Court, Gracefield Road and Downs Drive. Force was reported in multiple cases.
- Money and property were taken from four vehicles between Jan. 16 and 22. Affected streets included Gateshead Manor Way, Bryant Park Circle, Greencastle Ridge Terrace and Sheffield Manor Court.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 900 block of Thayer Avenue around 9:14 a.m. on Jan. 19. It was reportedly left unlocked and running.
- A vehicle was taken in the 8200 block of Georgia Avenue around 8:33 p.m. on Jan. 21. It was reportedly left unlocked and running.
- A vehicle was taken in the 11700 block of Old Columbia Pike on Jan. 17. It was recovered the same day.
- A vehicle was taken in the 3800 block of Cotton Tree Lane between 3 p.m. on Jan. 17 and 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 18.
Commercial robberies
- Someone took merchandise from Twin Tower Market at 1110 Fidler Lane around 11:08 a.m. on Jan. 18. The robber displayed a weapon.
- Someone took money and property from Smoothie King at 8563 Fenton St. around 9:13 p.m. on Jan. 23. The robber displayed a weapon.
Commercial burglary
- Property was taken from The Bonifant at Silver Spring apartment building at 929 Bonifant St. early on Jan. 19. Force was reported.
Gaithersburg area (including Gaithersburg, Montgomery Village)
Thefts from vehicles
- A part was taken from a vehicle in the 15300 block of Gable Ridge Court between 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 15 and 7 p.m. on Jan. 17. Force was reported.
- Money and property were taken from a vehicle in the 16700 block of Shea Lane early on Jan. 21.
- Money was taken from a vehicle in the 9900 block of Lake Landing Road between 9 p.m. on Jan. 17 and noon on Jan. 18.
Strong-arm robbery
- Three people assaulted a man and took his property in the area of Arrowhead Road and Montgomery Village Avenue around 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 17.
