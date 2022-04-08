Police Blotter: Armed robbery reported at Safeway in downtown Silver Spring

Bethesda area (including North Bethesda, Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Potomac, Kensington)
Thefts from vehicles
- Money was taken from a vehicle in the 6100 block of Connecticut Avenue around 6:30 p.m. on March 14.
- Money and property were taken from three vehicles between March 21 and 26. The thefts happened in the 4500 block of Chestnut Street and the 7400 block of Wisconsin Avenue. Force was reported in one case.
- Parts were taken from three vehicles between March 20 and 24. The thefts happened on University Boulevard West, Kensington Parkway and Plyers Mill Road. Force was reported in two cases.
- Money, property and a part were taken from multiple vehicles between March 16 and 25. The thefts happened on Montrose Avenue, Rockville Pike, Cloister Drive and Flanders Avenue. Force was reported in one case.
- Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between March 22 and 25. The thefts happened on Wedgewood Road, Welborn Drive, Dahlonega Road, Berkley Street and Cromwell Drive. Force was reported in one case.
- Property was taken from two vehicles between 7:30 p.m. on March 22 and 9:30 a.m. on March 23. The thefts happened in the 5100 block of Elsmere Avenue and the 5200 block of Locust Avenue.
- Money and property were taken from a vehicle in the 11400 block of Old Georgetown Road between 7:40 and 7:55 p.m. on March 20. Force was reported.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 4300 block of Rosedale Avenue around 11:45 p.m. on March 20. It was recovered the next day.
- A vehicle was taken in the 10400 block of Grosvenor Place between 4 p.m. on March 12 and 9:30 p.m. on March 22. It was recovered on March 23.
- A vehicle was taken in the 10600 block of Weymouth Street between 8 p.m. on March 21 and 7 a.m. on March 22. It was recovered on March 23.
- A vehicle was taken in the 4900 block of Strathmore Avenue between 11:50 p.m. on March 24 and 6 a.m. on March 25. It was recovered on March 25.
- A vehicle was taken in the 8900 block of Belmart Road early on March 22. A key was reportedly left inside. The vehicle was recovered the same day.
Aggravated assault
- An aggravated assault happened in the 7600 block of Tomlinson Avenue around 9:15 p.m. on March 21. The attacker displayed a weapon.
Rockville area (including Rockville, North Potomac, Darnestown, Poolesville)
Thefts from vehicles
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 1600 block of East Jefferson Street between 4 and 11 a.m. on March 24.
- A part was taken from a vehicle in the 13200 block of Twinbrook Parkway between 6 p.m. on March 24 and 7:15 a.m. on March 25. Force was reported.
Armed robbery
- A man stole property from a man in the 5900 block of Montrose Road around 10:30 p.m. on March 25. The robber displayed a weapon.
Commercial burglary
- A 16-year-old boy stole merchandise from Micro Center in the 1700 block of East Jefferson Street early on March 24. Force was reported. The boy was arrested.
Residential burglaries
- Property was stolen from a home in the 15700 block of River Road around 9:15 p.m. on March 24. Force was reported. A woman was arrested.
- Property was taken from a home in the 19800 block of Beatriz Avenue between 3 and 3:45 p.m. on March 21. Force was reported.
Silver Spring area (including Silver Spring, Fairland, Burtonsville)
Thefts from vehicles
- Property was taken from four vehicles between March 21 and 24. The thefts happened on Ellsworth Drive, Colesville Road and Silver Spring Avenue. Force was reported.
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 700 block of Gilbert Street between 6 p.m. on March 24 and 8 a.m. on March 25. Force was reported.
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 9700 block of New Hampshire Avenue between 5 p.m. on March 19 and 7 p.m. on March 20. Force was reported.
- Money and property were taken from a vehicle in the area of Cherry Hill Road and Plum Orchard Drive around 12:30 p.m. on March 23.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 2800 block of Strauss Terrace between 1:35 and 2 p.m. on March 20. A key was reportedly left inside. The vehicle was recovered on March 28.
Shots fired
- Shots were fired in the 900 block of Silver Spring Avenue around 7 p.m. on March 20.
- Shots were fired in the 13900 block of Castle Boulevard around 8:30 p.m. on March 26.
Armed robberies
- Someone stole merchandise from Safeway in the 900 block of Thayer Avenue around 10 p.m. on March 24. The robber displayed a weapon.
- Two people assaulted a woman and took her property in the 9200 block of Piney Branch Road around 10:45 p.m. on March 25. One of the robbers displayed a weapon.
Strong-arm robberies
- Two people assaulted a man and stole his money in the 8500 block of Piney Branch Road around 5:40 p.m. on March 20.
- Two people assaulted a woman and stole her property in the area of University Boulevard East and September Lane around 8:45 p.m. on March 20.
Gaithersburg area (including Gaithersburg, Montgomery Village)
Thefts from vehicles
- Money and property were taken from a vehicle in the 17100 block of Downing Street between 8:30 and 10:25 p.m. on March 20.
- Money and property were taken from three vehicles between March 22 and 24. The thefts happened on Lost Knife Road, Lost Knife Circle and Treyford Terrace.
- A part was taken from a vehicle in the 7900 block of Cessna Avenue between midnight on March 21 and 3 p.m. on March 23. Force was reported.
Vehicle theft
- A vehicle was taken in the first block of Tindal Springs Court between 9:30 p.m. on March 25 and 3:30 a.m. on March 26. The vehicle was recovered on March 28.
Shots fired
- Shots were fired in the 18200 block of Lost Knife Circle around 5:50 p.m. on March 23. Four people were arrested.
Commercial burglaries
- Two people were allegedly involved in a commercial burglary at Wellbeing Care Pharmacy in the 9700 block of Medical Center Drive early on March 21. Force was reported.
- Money and merchandise were stolen from the Sunoco gas station in the 20000 block of Goshen Road between 11 p.m. on March 20 and 6 a.m. on March 21. Force was reported.
Aggravated assault
- Two men were assaulted in the 17000 block of King James Way around 10:30 p.m. on March 23.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com