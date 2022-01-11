Police Blotter: Armed robbery reported at Posh Nails in Bethesda; Five vehicle thefts in Silver Spring area

Bethesda area (including North Bethesda, Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Potomac, Kensington)
Thefts from vehicles
- Property and parts were taken from multiple vehicles between Dec. 16 and 26. Affected streets included Colston Drive, East West Highway and 16th Street. Force was reported.
- Money was taken from a vehicle in the 4900 block of Fairmont Avenue between 4 p.m. on Dec. 20 and 12:35 p.m. on Dec. 23.
- Money, property and parts were taken from multiple vehicles between Dec. 18 and 24. Affected streets included Wildwood Road, Edgefield Road, Gretna Street, Rickover Road, Kenilworth Driveway and Connecticut Avenue. Force was reported in three cases.
- Parts were taken from two vehicles between Dec. 17 and 25. The thefts happened in the 5400 block of Grove Ridge Way and the 10700 block of Kings Riding Way. Force was reported.
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 7700 block of Bradley Boulevard between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 20.
- Money and parts were taken from multiple vehicles between 8 p.m. on Dec. 23 and 11 a.m. on Dec. 24. Affected streets included the 6400 block of Rock Forest Drive and the 7500 block of Democracy Boulevard. Force was reported.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken from a home in the 10200 block of Greenfield Street between 7 p.m. on Dec. 18 and 6 p.m. on Dec. 19.
- A vehicle was taken in the 7100 block of Westlake Terrace between 7:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Dec. 19. It was reportedly left unlocked.
Armed robbery
- Someone stole property from Posh Nails at 6831 Wisconsin Ave. around 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 23. The robber displayed a weapon.
Commercial robbery
- Someone stole money from the cash registers at the 7-Eleven in the 11400 block of Rockville Pike around 11:15 p.m. on Dec. 23. The robber implied having a weapon.
Rockville area (including Rockville, North Potomac, Darnestown, Poolesville)
Thefts from vehicles
- Parts were taken from a vehicle in the 16200 block of Frederick Road early on Dec. 21. Force was reported.
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 10400 block of Procera Drive between 6 p.m. on Dec. 22 and 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 23.
Vehicle theft
- A vehicle was taken in the 6100 block of Montrose Road between 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 5 and 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 22.
Commercial burglary
- Property was taken from Aggregate Industries at 13900 Meetinghouse Road between 3 p.m. on Dec. 18 and 11 a.m. on Dec. 19. Force was reported.
Silver Spring area (including Silver Spring, Fairland, Burtonsville)
Thefts from vehicles
- Parts were taken from multiple vehicles between Dec. 18 and 24. Affected streets included Blair Mill Road, High Park Lane, Dartmouth Avenue, 16th Street, Colesville Road and Cedar Street. Force was reported.
- A part was taken from a vehicle in the 8800 block of Piney Branch Road between noon on Dec. 18 and 9 a.m. on Dec. 21. Force was reported.
- Parts were taken from two vehicles between 4:10 p.m. on Dec. 20 and 9:40 a.m. on Dec. 21. Force was reported.
- Parts were taken from four vehicles between Dec. 19 and 21. Affected streets included Lockwood Drive, Oak Leaf Drive and the area of Gracefield Road and Calverton Boulevard. Force was reported.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 8300 block of Piney Branch Road around 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 19. It was reportedly left unlocked with a key inside. The vehicle was recovered the next day.
- A vehicle was taken in the 1200 block of Noyes Drive between 11 p.m. on Dec. 18 and 7 a.m. on Dec. 19. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked with a key inside.
- A vehicle was taken in the area of Piney Branch Road and Flower Avenue between 7 p.m. on Dec. 19 and 10 a.m. on Dec. 20. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked with a key inside. It was recovered the same day.
- A vehicle was taken in the 12500 block of Prosperity Drive between 9 p.m. on Dec. 22 and 2 p.m. on Dec. 23.
- A vehicle was taken in the 3300 block of Sir Thomas Drive between 10 p.m. on Dec. 21 and 9 a.m. on Dec. 22.
Theft
- Someone stole money from the Capital One Bank at 8315 Georgia Ave. around 2:50 p.m. on Dec. 21.
Armed robberies
- Someone took property from a man in the 13200 block of New Hampshire Avenue around 11:35 a.m. on Dec. 22. The robber displayed a weapon.
- Someone stole money and merchandise from Wireless Vision at 13824 Outlet Drive around 7:20 p.m. on Dec. 20. The robber displayed a weapon.
Commercial burglary
- Two people stole merchandise from The Beauty Center at 11273 New Hampshire Ave. early on Dec. 25. Force was reported.
Aggravated assault
- Someone assaulted a man in the 12000 block of Old Columbia Pike around 10 p.m. on Dec. 20. The attacker displayed a weapon.
Gaithersburg area (including Gaithersburg, Montgomery Village)
Thefts from vehicles
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 300 block of Copley Place between 8 and 10 p.m. on Dec. 20. Force was reported.
- A part was taken from a vehicle in the 16600 block of Alden Avenue between midnight on Dec. 20 and 1 p.m. on Dec. 22. Force was reported.
- Property was taken from two vehicles between 12:15 and 4 p.m. on Dec. 22. The thefts happened in the 8300 block of Frontwell Circle and the 20200 block of Goshen Road.
- A part was taken from a vehicle in the 7600 block of Rickenbacker Drive between 7 p.m. on Nov. 23 and 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 22. Force was reported.
Vehicle theft
- A vehicle was taken in the 7200 block of Antares Drive between 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 23 and 8 a.m. on Dec. 24. It was recovered on Dec. 31.
